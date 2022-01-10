5 Best Linux VPS Providers in Singapore to Get in 2022

Whether to drive business flexibility, shave some money off the operating costs or weather the ongoing global pandemic, businesses of all sizes are charting a new course and embracing virtual technology in some form or another.

Similar to a cloud server where a website (or application) is hosted and managed online on multiple virtual machines, VPS (virtual private server) hosting is a virtual server given to clients to host their websites and files where everything is handled in a virtual environment inside a single, private, physical server.

For businesses who are looking to move IT operations to the virtual world that require complete control and flexibility of a dedicated server, this roundup is here to help you choose a Linux VPS service provider that offers the best value in the Asian tech hub.

Established in 2003, LayerStack stands out by providing virtual servers with extraordinary computing competence and thoughtful flexibility. The company strategically builds some of its servers with Intel Xeon Scalable CPU and others with the uber-powerful AMD EPYC processor, with all of these server plans boasting enterprise-level PCIe Gen4 NVMe solid-state drive and unlimited network traffic, showing how adept it is at serving users with varying needs. LayerStack also rolled out China Direct CN2 Route in 2020, a real motivating factor for those who need fast and stable online connections to the country.

DigitalOcean has a clear focus on catering to developers, evidenced by the extensive documentation that provides all the necessary guidance so IT experts can doctor the setup down to the finest details. That doesn’t mean they turn their nose up at those who aren’t tech-savvy, though. Free migration service is available for all, which is a huge relief for digital beginners. Its pledge of 99.99% service uptime is another incentive to all kinds of businesses, making this VPS provider one of the best in Singapore.

Founded in 2003, Linode taps on its cloud experience and provides users with top-tier setups equipped with industry-leading NVMe solid-state drive and GPU that further boosts computing capability. The venerable provider’s 11 data centers, including one in Singapore, allow any business to serve an international user base. With 100% human technical support and other bundled services at no extra cost, Linode well deserves a spot on the list.

Vultr sets the bar high with a 100% uptime guarantee and as many as 20 data centers spanning the globe. Since its founding, this company has had a robust product line that includes high-frequency servers for companies whose business demands superior processing power. Unlike Linux-exclusive providers, Vultr’s services support Windows operating system, granting users more flexibility. Vultr is also one of the VPS vendors to have the latest public IPv6 network enabled on their servers.

The biggest name on this list, the tech guru has extensive coverage in terms of offerings, providing over 200 cloud-related products targeted at enterprise customers. Its product lineup comprises everything from the highly customizable Bare Metal servers to virtual solutions that support Kubernetes to streamline shared networking.

Not surprisingly, there’s hardly a one-size-fits-all solution for your specific VPS needs. In your best interests, work out your requirements and budget, then go through the offerings of these providers and find one that best fits the requirements. As long as you choose from this list, chances are you are getting some of the best hosting services in the region.