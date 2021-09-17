5 Best Learning Management Systems For Online Course Creators

Building an online course is not easy. It takes lots of effort in creating the course and meeting the expectations of the learners. One should prepare a proper curriculum, develop assignments, and design course pages.

With more people staying at home and taking online courses, learning management systems are becoming the most popular online course tool. However, with so many options available in the market, choosing the right LMS can be a daunting task for course creators.

So, to make this process a little less confusing, we have curated a list of the 5 best LMSs that online course creators can use.

1. Blackboard

Blackboard allows businesses to design and manage online training. It is web-based server software that features course management, customizable open architecture, and scalable design. You can efficiently deliver tests and grades and augment the system with the help of a vast plugin library known as Blackboard Building Blocks.

It helps to make teaching and studying live with advanced innovative studying technology and allows the tutor to deliver the course better.

Key features:

Continuous updates on meetings and tasks help users to stay on track all the time. It provides creative mobile-friendly lessons that stay on the LMS permanently. It provides students with portfolio and enhanced cloud profiles It offers group management, grade enhancement processes, and content editors.

2. Performance Pro

Performance Pro helps organizations across all industries to simplify performance management processes and get valuable insights about their organizations.

It helps identify and improve employee engagement by highlighting areas for improvement. It is an integrated learning management system that includes a broad spectrum of content to enhance job skills.

Key features:

Real-time feedback tools. Check-in reminders and notifications. Centralized tracking to monitor development progress and identify internal candidates for potential opportunities.

3. Moodle

Moodle is a free and open-source learning management system. It’s used to create private websites with online courses for educators and trainers. It is adaptive to different methodologies including both online and blended learning methodology.

The cloud-hosted solution enables learners to avail courses through any internet-enabled service. It has a great customer support service to fix the bugs and all the problems.

Key features:

Customized user roles to fit the learning pattern. Offers private servers to avoid any data breach. Supports an unlimited number of users. Supports both Android and Windows versions.

4. TalentLMS

It’s a cloud-based learning management system where you can sign up and add courses to enable learning. You can use video conferencing platforms like Gmeet and Zoom into LMS. It also provides a free trial so that you can check if it’s suitable for you or not and then subscribe to their services depending on your requirements.

It has a very good user interface where you can easily create courses and add them and go live without much hassle

Key features:

It supports calendars and personal messages. You can analyze the progress of the learners through various data reports. Better segregation of the course into small parts with each entity having its users, courses, and themes Provides a mix of instructor-led training and eLearning.

5. Docebo

It’s an AI-based learning management system that helps you to manage content, deliver training and measure the business impact of your programs. It is a great option for companies looking to automate the majority of their training process.

It allows learners to share their content and material and invite their peers. It has a great user interface where it enables users to learn and buy modules.

Key features:

Manages classroom schedules, attendance and assigns courses to learners and instructors. Easy tracking of the impact of your training through a customized dashboard. Gamification to create better engagement.

Conclusion

The market is filled with many amazing options. But at the end of the day, you should pick the one that better fits your training methods. Go through the features and compare them with other LMS companies. Avail the trail offers and see what is worth considering and then go for the premium. Hope this article helps you in choosing the right Learning management system for your organization.