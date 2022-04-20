5 Best Homework Help Websites in USA – Homework Writing Service

Schools usually throw so many different assignments to balance. Some of those academic tasks are quite challenging. So, it is not surprising that students may require professional help with homework. Luckily, you will never be left on your own with complex papers to complete. More and more homework services and websites offer their assistance in delivering qualified support brought to you by professional tutors, writers, proofreaders, and other specialists.

Results define the level of students’ academic success. It is impossible to be an expert in every field. So, there is nothing wrong with looking for help with homework provided by third-party services. Have a look at our list of the 5 best writing websites homework in the USA offering a variety of academic services.

5 Best Homework Help Websites for US-Based Students

Professional writing assistance is a good option for those who cannot handle all academic assignments at once. The main benefit here is that most of the services they provide meet the highest requirements. As a result, students can take advantage of the following:

Deadline met with promptly delivered papers.

Plagiarism free essays of any kind from narrative and expository to argumentative and persuasive.

Plagiarism-free and well-formatted content in accordance with established academic requirements.

Affordable prices that will meet the expectations of students on a tight budget.

Additional guarantees and support to resolve any issue or have papers revised when needed.

The website has been providing online homework help since 2014. Owned by Cyber Jam Limited, it introduces a pool of experts who operate a variety of academic services including help with homework. Beginners will find it pretty easy to use the service though some may find registration and submission issues a bit challenging from the start.

The website has a clear and intuitive design with all major sections thoughtfully located in the main website menu. The local team guarantees paper quality control, which means essays that meet the highest academic requirements.

Services Provided

Students are free to choose from a selection of services. They involve:

Academic writing including all kinds of school and college essays, dissertations for university students, help with school homework papers, etc.

Admission writing – local experts will help you with building a paper that will help you get into the desired education establishment.

Business writing – professional writers assist with developing commercial blog posts, content for various social media channels, copywriting for website pages, and more.

Technical writing – clients can order technical guidelines, manuals, instructions, documents, and other types of niche-specific content.

The range of writing services is very broad, which lets the company meet the needs of different client groups including school students. Experts at AceMyPaper.com promise to provide homework help between 3 hours and 15 days depending on the deadline. More complex categories like business writing refer to premium services that are generally more expensive. At the same time, the price of a high-school paper per page is lower compared with a Master’s or Ph.D. dissertation. The good news is that clients can benefit from loyalty programs and extra discounts. The more pages you order, the bigger your discount.

Pros:

2x plagiarism protection to ensure unique content.

Up to 10 free daily revisions to make the paper look perfect and meet clients’ requirements.

Discounts from 5% to 15% depending on the number of pages ordered.

A wide range of academic services of different levels including high-school homework help.

Full editorial review to eliminate the risk of typos, grammar mistakes, misplaced or incorrectly formatted references, and so on.

Cons:

Issues when getting started. The new user policy looks a bit strange. To get access to pricing tables and service selection, you need to submit some personal information first. In other words, you need to fill in personal data before actually learning about what they offer in detail.

Time-Consuming registration. To sign-up, you need to go through 4 different pages. Each page requires providing personal details as well; as details on your assignment (title, number of pages, etc.). Besides, the order will require confirmation. It all makes the process a bit confusing, especially if you are new to homework help websites.

Verdict

AceMyPaper.com is a time-tested and reputable writing website with a range of services for students of any level. Clients can benefit from affordable prices, paper quality guarantees, and discounts. New users may find the registration process a bit time-consuming. On the whole, the website is worth paying attention to whenever you look for a top homework helper.

2. QuickWriter.com – A Full-Scale Homework Writing Service in USA

QuickWriter.com is a reputable service that has been in the help homework industry for a while. The website has a good reputation featuring up to 86% of students and customers rating the service with A+. The majority of users state the local team is ready to provide academic help round-the-clock. By now, a pool of dedicated experts has successfully delivered more than 20,000 high-quality papers.

Some may consider the price a bit too high, as traditional papers start at $31 per page. However, if the deadline is not that tough you can get a discount. The bad news is that the website is not as generous with promotions as some other companies. You cannot use promo codes, though there is a 15%-discount to use for new clients.

Services Provided

Local writers boast a broad knowledge of various disciplines. That is why they can easily handle any of the following assignments:

Essay writing – any type of essay will be promptly completed by a skillful writer. Local experts specialize in such disciplines as history, science and even narrower fields like nursing or pedagogy.

Dissertation writing – either you need a full paper or only a small extract, local writers are here to help.

Editing and Formatting – all papers are flawless in terms of grammar and punctuation. They are properly formatted in accordance with an underlying academic style with citations, references, and other materials well-arranged.

Proofreading – exceptional writing style is achieved by native-speaking professionals who complete the full paper review.

QuickWriter.com is a full-scale writing service with experienced and proven experts. They are here to provide ready-to-go papers despite the deadline.

Pros:

Round-the-Clock Availability. Local writers are ready to complete the order round-the-clock even late at night if needed.

Full-Scale Paper Check. A team of editors and proofreaders will do its best to ensure flawless paper quality with no typos, grammar, or punctuation mistakes.

Cross-Grade Assignments. A range of writing services covers different academic levels.

Intuitive Ordering Process. Users will find it simple and fast to place an order. The website looks quite clear and intuitive delivering an improved UI/UX experience.

Cons:

High Price. The price per page is a bit higher than most of you could expect. However, you can save up by using a 15%-discount coupon.

Lacking Loyalty Programs. Clients will not be able to use promo codes or earn extra discounts.

Verdict

QuickWriter.com is a worthy website to opt for whenever you need help with homework. Students of any academic level will find services that meet their needs. Round-the-clock availability and prompt delivery make the website a good solution for those who are about to miss the deadline.

3. Pen.Camp – Affordable Online Homework Service in USA

Established in 2014, Pen.Camp is another trusted website that delivers writing services to students from different countries including the United States. It boasts over 4 out of 5 ratings, which means high-quality papers delivered Pen.Campto the end-user.

The company boasts a range of writing options and assignments to order. A team of experts assists not only high-school but also college and university students. The current track record highlights more than 180K papers submitted in addition to a pool of 500+ experienced authors and over 47,000 satisfied customers. That looks very impressive. So, let’s have a look at the services provided.

Services Provided

While being a student-oriented service, the company offers affordable prices that start from $17.55 per page. The minimum deadline is 3 hours. However, the less time you have for submission, the higher the price. As for the services, they currently include:

High-School papers – all major types of essays, homework help.

College-level papers – coursework writing, assistance with major college assignments.

University-level papers – dissertation writing, papers for Masters and PhDs.

With each service, you also get proofreading and editing assistance. Free revisions are available on a daily basis.

Pros:

500+ writers at your service. A huge pool of native-speaking writers with enough expertise to cover different disciplines.

Round-the-clock support. The support team is friendly and ready to lend a hand 24/7. Users can contact managers instantly via chatbots at any time of the day.

Personal data protection. Every user will have a personal account page protected from third parties. It can be used as a private lobby to track and manage orders, conduct reviews, or contact the support team.

Another benefit is simple and fast order processing, which lets you save time.

Cons:

Users will not find a typical price table on the website. The final cost will appear during the paper submission process.

Users cannot pay with e-Wallets. The selection of payment gateways looks a bit limited.

Additionally, some users may find the website design a bit out-of-date. However, it is just a matter of taste. The level of UI/UX is high enough.

Verdict

Should you use Pen.Camp to get help with homework? Definitely, yes. The price looks affordable while the service selection is quite broad to order a paper despite the academic level.

4. EssayQuake.com – Writing Papers Since 2009

EssayQuake.com is one of the longest-running paper writing services. It has been helping students of any level since 2009. The company was initially launched by a student’s duo. Today, it has a pool of more than 500 dedicated and talented writers and 50 team managers to help you connect.

The company has developed and successfully implemented a unique structure. It is not just a team of authors and managers. Each specialist is a part of a service delivery system that involves editors, proofreaders, support specialists, security, and QA specialists to ensure the service meets users’ requirements not only in terms of delivering high-quality papers but also in digital security, user experience, and other crucial factors.

Services Provided

The current company’s achievements look impressive. It boasts more than 220,000 papers submitted. Local authors have helped more than 47,000 students including US-based users. On the one hand, the price per page is not as cheap as in some other companies. At the same time, EssayQuake.com proves that “cheap” does not always mean “good”.

Now, let’s head to the list of services provided.

Essay writing – customers can order all possible types of essays including application and admission papers.

Creative writing and critical thinking – book and movie reviews, articles, research papers, and more.

Problem-solving assignments – course works, capstone projects, thesis statements, dissertations, case studies, and more.

Business wiring – proposals, marketing, and business plans, interviews, speeches, BVC model answers, and more.

Additional services include writing short stories, poems, and some other non-typical papers.

Pros:

Niche-oriented design. When you get to the website for the first time, you understand that it is an academic writing service. It is intuitive and easy to navigate with no interfering ads and banners.

Enhanced plagiarism checks. Local writers use modern plagiarism checkers and software to ensure flawless paper quality.

Digital security. The website uses SSL encryption and secure payment gateways to guarantee transaction safety.

Professional support. Reviews show that the support team is fast to answer. It usually takes them not more than 1 minute to get back with the answer.

Discounts and Refund Policy. Clients can use promo codes to get discounts and save a couple of bucks. Additionally, there is a loyalty campaign for returning customers letting them save up to 15% on each new order. If you are not satisfied with the paper quality, you may claim a full refund within the next 10 days.

Cons:

Despite years of being on the market, the company does not have many reviews on such popular platforms as Trustpilot or Reddit.

The order process may seem a bit complicated and time-consuming, especially if you are new to writing services.

The price per page looks quite pricey. On the other hand, if you look for quality and plagiarism-free content, it will hardly be a problem.

Verdict

EssayQuake.com is a proven team of professional writers that have been delivering exceptional writing services since 2009. It is a time-tested company with a good-looking site, a wide selection of academic services, and a chance to save up a bit.

JustDoMyEssay.com is a well-established writing service that appeared in the market back in 2014 (although the domain name was officially registered one year earlier). Today, the website hosts more than 500 authors, proofreaders, editors, and support managers who have successfully delivered more than 100,000 papers of different levels.

According to numerous reviews on various platforms, the company has a good reputation with an overall rating of 4.6 out of 5. This fact makes it a good choice for those who look for professionals to cover various academic disciplines and topics in one place. Although not all writers are from English-speaking companies, the quality of delivered papers is out of the question.

Services Provided

Customers are free to order any of the following:

Essay writing – all kinds of academic essays including application and admission papers.

Article writing – reviews, book and movie articles, critiques, blog posts and other types of content for a website.

Business writing – business proposals and plans, marketing strategies, BVC model answers, and so on.

Academic writing – local experts deal with all possible types of academic papers ranging from case studies and lab reports to thesis statements, dissertations, and even multiple-choice questions.

Non-standard writing – feel free to order creative papers including poems, presentations, short stories, speeches, and more.

JustDoMyEssay.com is probably the only one on our list to offer a clear pricing table with all costs stated there. The price will depend on the type of service you choose. For example, 1 page of an academic paper written from scratch will cost you $17.55. Editing and proofreading services cost $11.70 and $9.94 respectively.

Pros:

Quality homepage design makes it easy to locate necessary services or sections. A pricing table is available on a separate page. What’s more, users will find it easy to check available paper examples or contact the support team if needed.

The support team is well-qualified. It generally takes managers about 5 minutes to answer and resolve the issue.

If you do not like the paper’s quality, you are free to claim either a full refund or content revision.

Discounts range from 5% to 15% depending on how many pages you order.

Cons:

Just as always, the process of placing an order takes a long time. Maybe, this is due to security precautions. Nevertheless, it could definitely be a bit faster.

Quite a few reviews on major platforms, though the overall reputation is good.

Not all writers are from English-speaking countries.

Verdict

The website offers everything students need to complete their assignments on time and provides high-quality papers at a reasonable cost. Additionally, local experts offer editing and proofreading services to make the content look exceptional and meet any academic standard or formatting style.

Online Help with Homework in USA – Why Students Need It

Over the last years, academic assignments have become more complicated and challenging. Students need to do a lot of research to provide papers of the required quality. Also, they need to show expertise in complex disciplines, which is very hard if you are not keen on a specific topic. This is why the demand for help with homework is growing today.

At the same time, most students are at the age when they want to do something more than just writing papers all the time. They have their own hobbies, likes, preferences, and creativity to express. So, there is nothing wrong with asking for professional writers’ assistance. And this is when you may need it.

Why Asking for Help with Homework in the USA?

Major reasons may involve:

Inability to meet the deadline. Prompt delivery is important, Otherwise, a professor will not even accept your work. Besides, missed deadlines will negatively affect your final grade. While the majority of students are typically involved in different afterschool activities, following the academic schedule can be a challenge.

Inability to find a proper answer. High quality of work plays a vital role. However, it is hard to find proper answers if you are not an expert in an underlying field. Besides, a paper must not only be well-written but also well-arranged and properly formatted. It can also be pretty difficult. Students are supposed to show a deep understanding of the topic through in-depth research and analysis. A few can perform any of that at a high-school level.

The need for better grades. A high score is what all students desire at the end of the academic course. The grade highly depends on how one can actually cope with given academic assignments. If you fail to get a better grade, it may have a negative impact on the further educational process.

Dealing with niche-specific tasks. Apart from general assignments, students often get niche-specific tasks that are harder to complete. For example, some may need to write specialized papers on software development or IT solution implementation. This is where the majority of students have their backs against the wall due to a lack of expertise.

With all these challenges in mind, we can highlight some key reasons why homework services can be a good solution to all your academic problems letting you maintain your daily routine and hobbies.

How Can Homework Services Help?

As a rule, paper writing websites have a pool of experienced and qualified authors. They have a broad knowledge of various disciplines, which makes it easy to write both general and specialized papers of any level. The main benefits of using online homework services can be as follows:

Unique papers . Most professors and tutors are very serious about plagiarism. If you fail to deliver a unique paper, you will not qualify. Writing services guarantee plagiarism-free content. They use advanced checkers and software that help to create a unique written material that is 100% exclusive featuring correct and properly organized references, citations, etc.

24/7 Support . Keeping in mind the role of meeting deadlines, most students still write papers at the last minute. Needless to say, most of them fail to deliver on time. With a professional writing service by your side, you can be sure that you will get a ready-to-go essay even if there are several hours before the deadline. Most services are available round-the-clock, making it possible for students to place an order any time of the day or night. It also refers to personal emergencies when students simply have no time because of personal reasons and issues they need to resolve ASAP.

Dealing with complex questions . As stated earlier, sometimes students have to deal with specialized and complex tasks. They often fail due to a lack of knowledge or expertise. On the other hand, professional writers specialize in a variety of fields with experience and analytic tools to perform in-depth research. In other words, they can handle any question or topic no matter how complex it may seem.

Broaden your knowledge . A homework service is not just someone ready to write a paper for you. One actually gets a source of information and practical knowledge. With professional papers from proven experts, you can develop your own writing and professional skills. It is always better to learn from the best. Do not grab a chance to better understand different topics and disciplines. It is great to have an expert by your side who knows the subject better.

Budget-friendly services. Every student is looking for a chance to save up if possible. Most of them simply cannot afford expensive writers. The good news is that homework websites offer cheap enough options to meet any budget. Even if you are tight on the wallet, it is still possible to get a high-quality paper, especially when considering loyalty programs, discounts, or special offers.

Summing up, with homework help services, you can always stay connected with proven experts, broaden your knowledge, and eventually result in improved grades throughout the academic course. All you need is to choose a proven and reputable service. If you have doubts, opt for our list of best 5 homework sites in the USA.