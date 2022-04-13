5 Best Free Video Conferencing Software 2022

Face-to-face communication is essential for an effective boss-employee relationship, client and customer relationship, and better teamwork. Video conferencing is the best solution to be connected with your employees when in-person communication is not possible.

The principal advantage of video conferencing is to save time, face-to-face communication without requiring traveling, and promote collaboration among team members and employees.

Free Video Conferencing

Many free video conferencing software allows two or more people to conduct a person-to-person online meeting. Here is a list of the five best software for free video conferencing:

Zoom

Zoom is ideal for educational purposes and for anyone who works remotely. It allows to quickly create and share a private meeting with the members and connect remote team members through video. Members can also share their screens with others, record meetings and share them later.

Free features

Host up to 100 participants

1-1 and group meetings

Unlimited meetings

HD video and audio

Screen sharing

Scheduled meetings

Private and group chat

Host controls

JITSI

Jitsi is a collection of free and open-source multiplatform voice, video conferencing, and instant messaging features. It is an application for Windows, Linux, iOS, Mac OS and Android.

Free Features:

Auto-view the active speaker or click on any attendee to see their video.

It is used on Android and iOS apps.

Text chatting (web only)

Lock a room with a password.

Screen sharing (if jidesha is set up, only required in Chrome)

Streaming a conference to YouTube live (if Jibri is configured)

Jitsi can have up to 100 participants, but going above 30-45 people is not advisable. The video quality starts deteriorating. Unlike zoom, Jitsi does not support video effects and enhancements.

TRUECONF

TrueConf is designed mainly for conferences displayed on large screens in a meeting room. This software enables participants to join a meeting by scanning a QR code or following a link from their PCs and tablets. It is easy to set up and control.

Free Features

Up to 12 participants in a meeting

4K video conferencing and scalable SVC architecture

Cross-platform native apps for all major platforms

One guest connection for a public conference

100% on-premises video conferencing software for windows and Linux

CISCO WEBEX

Video conferencing with CISCO helps stay connected with employees and team members and is also used for online training seminars.

Free Features

Meeting with over 100 participants

Free video call and web sharing

HD video

Personal Room

Some people experience audio issues by not connecting via Webex platforms.

SKYPE

The free version of Skype works better for small teams and conducting small meetings from a mobile, tablet, or computer.

Free Features

Up to 10 people on video calls

Screen sharing

Video call recording

Location Sharing

Interactive video chats

When choosing between free conferencing software, keep in mind the number of participants and the quality of video streaming screen sharing option for a more interactive recording to review the meeting later. Video conferencing has become an integral part of today’s digital era.