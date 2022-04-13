5 Best Free Video Conferencing Software 2022

Face-to-face communication is essential for an effective boss-employee relationship, client and customer relationship, and better teamwork. Video conferencing is the best solution to be connected with your employees when in-person communication is not possible.
The principal advantage of video conferencing is to save time, face-to-face communication without requiring traveling, and promote collaboration among team members and employees.
Free Video Conferencing
Many free video conferencing software allows two or more people to conduct a person-to-person online meeting. Here is a list of the five best software for free video conferencing:
Zoom
Zoom is ideal for educational purposes and for anyone who works remotely. It allows to quickly create and share a private meeting with the members and connect remote team members through video. Members can also share their screens with others, record meetings and share them later.
Free features
- Host up to 100 participants
- 1-1 and group meetings
- Unlimited meetings
- HD video and audio
- Screen sharing
- Scheduled meetings
- Private and group chat
- Host controls
JITSI
Jitsi is a collection of free and open-source multiplatform voice, video conferencing, and instant messaging features. It is an application for Windows, Linux, iOS, Mac OS and Android.
Free Features:
- Auto-view the active speaker or click on any attendee to see their video.
- It is used on Android and iOS apps.
- Text chatting (web only)
- Lock a room with a password.
- Screen sharing (if jidesha is set up, only required in Chrome)
- Streaming a conference to YouTube live (if Jibri is configured)
Jitsi can have up to 100 participants, but going above 30-45 people is not advisable. The video quality starts deteriorating. Unlike zoom, Jitsi does not support video effects and enhancements.
TRUECONF
TrueConf is designed mainly for conferences displayed on large screens in a meeting room. This software enables participants to join a meeting by scanning a QR code or following a link from their PCs and tablets. It is easy to set up and control.
Free Features
- Up to 12 participants in a meeting
- 4K video conferencing and scalable SVC architecture
- Cross-platform native apps for all major platforms
- One guest connection for a public conference
- 100% on-premises video conferencing software for windows and Linux
CISCO WEBEX
Video conferencing with CISCO helps stay connected with employees and team members and is also used for online training seminars.
Free Features
- Meeting with over 100 participants
- Free video call and web sharing
- HD video
- Personal Room
Some people experience audio issues by not connecting via Webex platforms.
SKYPE
The free version of Skype works better for small teams and conducting small meetings from a mobile, tablet, or computer.
Free Features
- Up to 10 people on video calls
- Screen sharing
- Video call recording
- Location Sharing
- Interactive video chats
When choosing between free conferencing software, keep in mind the number of participants and the quality of video streaming screen sharing option for a more interactive recording to review the meeting later. Video conferencing has become an integral part of today’s digital era.