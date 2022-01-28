5 Best Crypto Poker Sites & Online Casino Games of 2022

There is nothing better than playing poker with the flexibility of making crypto transactions. Crypto poker sites are a boon for people living in countries where online gambling is restricted.

Now, many blockchain-based platforms have started to emerge, with each trying to be the best and offering lucrative joining bonuses.

So, what does this mean for the crypto poker fans? It means you have dozens of options. But, it also means you need to avoid being scammed and should be picky about the sites you use. With the rise in popularity, many scammers see this as an opportunity to swindle money from you.

But, there is no need to worry. There are enough good Bitcoin poker sites that are entirely secure and fair to the players. We have tried to find high-quality gambling sites with the latest features, high-quality games, and reliable security. Online betting can be very addictive, and, therefore, taking the time to find the best crypto poker sites is worth the effort.

The Best Sites to Play Poker With CryptoCurrency:

BetOnline: Overall Best Crypto Poker on the Market

Cloudbet: User-Friendly & Secured Online Poker Rooms

Ignition Casino: Best Variety of Poker Games

BitStarz: Most Affordable Bitcoin Poker Site

Bovada: Popular Poker Site for Beginners

#1. BetOnline: Overall Best Crypto Poker on the Market

This is one of the top gambling sites to appease your poker mania, and the fact that it accepts Bitcoin is a cherry on the cake. Besides poker, there is a wide array of betting games to choose from, and its banking system is also very efficient. However, the charges for using credit cards are slightly higher.

BetOnline is a completely legit betting site that supports U.S. players. It is one of the few sites where you can find decent traffic most of the day.

Moreover, you can choose from a vast range of cryptocurrencies like Dogecoin, Ethereum, Tether, and so on.

Being a crypto-friendly gambling site with a diverse collection of games, it has an impressive user base. They also have a great reputation when it comes to sports betting.

100% Poker Bonus

You can claim a bonus of 100% up to $1,000. This is a welcome bonus that you receive as you fund your account. There are a variety of different bonus offers that you receive when you try different types of games or when you make a crypto deposit for the first time.

Other Features

You can play slot games, table games, and video poker in their casino section.

You can try some of the cutting-edge poker variants on BetOnline.

The site also features eSports betting.

Their banking system allows for fast deposits and withdrawals.

They have live chat support to help you with the banking functions.

You can participate in several poker tournaments on the site.

Pros

Accepts U.S. players

Banking system is completely private

No deposit fees

Offers various kinds of bonuses

Cons

No mobile app

Credit card transaction fees are high

#2. Cloudbet: User-Friendly & Secured Online Poker Rooms

Cloudbet is a safe betting platform with great graphics, and it is a very old and trusted betting site that started in 2013. Ever since its launch, the site has been quick to become a favorite for many online bettors.

It is a preferred site for crypto gambling and features casinos, sportsbooks and eSports. The main attraction on the site is a live casino, and you can also enjoy more than a dozen popular games.

The fact that it accepts cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum really makes it more convenient for a lot of users. Fast withdrawals and no withdrawal limits are another reason this platform is preferred by crypto poker fans.

Mobile-Friendly Casino Games

Cloudbet has a wonderful interface and is supported on multiple devices. It does not have a native app, but the website is optimized for a majority of mobile devices. If you want to enjoy crypto poker on your mobile device, Cloudbet is a great way to do so.

Amazing Graphics

As a fan of online casino games, you probably know how graphics can enhance fun. Cloudbet features games with excellent graphics and has an extensive range of games from Betsoft, a developer known for some of the most stunning betting games.

Cloudbet also has a plethora of live casino games. If you are a seasoned bettor on online games, you would appreciate a number of noteworthy titles from Microgaming. It has such an impressive collection that users rarely need to use other gambling platforms.

Other Features

Users can access the site in various languages like Chinese, Korean, Russian, etc.

Bitcoin is accepted on this platform.

It also features eSports betting.

Cloudbet has a diverse collection of casino games.

The site offers various forms of bonuses as your loyalty tier increases.

The website is perfectly optimized for mobile devices.

Pros

No limits on withdrawals

Offers generous bonuses as you earn loyalty points

Well-known and trusted online gambling platform

Diverse variety of betting games

Features several games from top developers

Cons

Not available in the U.K. and France

Only supports a limited number of cryptocurrencies

#3. Ignition Casino: Best Variety of Poker Games

Ignition Casino has emerged as one of the top gambling sites for U.S. players. From lofty bonuses and fast payouts to a mobile-friendly platform, it is worth trying for any genuine bettor. Starting in 2016 from Costa Rica, the site has been quick to build an amazing reputation among gamers.

With its special bonus scheme on Bitcoin deposits, it has also drawn plenty of crypto poker fans. You can easily find high traffic at any hour of the day, and the 200% Bitcoin bonus is a lucrative offer.

Their collection of slot games is quite impressive. You can choose from among 150 slot games with some major titles from the developer Rival Gaming. If you are from the U.K., you will find a rare collection that is typically only available for players from the U.S.

Rare Platform Offering Live Dealer Games

There are only a few legitimate U.S.-friendly sites, and even fewer sites have such an extensive collection of betting games. It also features popular casino games like roulette, blackjack, casino poker, and video poker. Players from the U.S. can enjoy live dealer games for blackjack, roulette, Super 6, and baccarat.

Is Ignition Casino Safe?

It is one of the earliest gambling sites with no history of red flags. They have been very consistent in providing quality service and prompt customer support. You can reach out to them through live chat or phone calls.

There have been rumors about Ignition Casino being rigged, but no supporting evidence has been found. Countless players have made profits betting on Ignition Casino, so the occasional claims are just created by rival brands.

Other Features

It is an instant-play platform with no downloads required.

Several live dealer games are available.

You can play more than 15 video poker games.

It has more than 150 rival gaming slots.

It has a mobile-friendly interface.

The site offers a 200% bonus for Bitcoin deposits.

Pros

App is compatible with mobile platforms

Live support via chat or phone

Impressive collection of Rival Gaming slots

Quick Bitcoin withdrawals

100% regular and 200% Bitcoin bonuses offered

Cons

Does not feature a sportsbook

#4. BitStarz: Most Affordable Bitcoin Poker Site

In our efforts to find the top betting sites, here is one that we are quite proud of.

BitStarz was founded in 2014 and is now one of the crypto gaming sites with the best-quality games. The site has a sleek and user-friendly interface, and it is easy to navigate. Overall, there are a huge variety of games to check out.

It is also one of the first Bitcoin casinos to also accept EUR, and the conversion from BTC to Euro is completely hassle-free on this platform. Besides Bitcoin, the site also supports Litecoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, etc.

The game-specific promos are also pretty generous, and they do not require opting-in like some other sites. You can take advantage of their various promotions, not just as a welcome bonus. Unlike some other betting sites, BitStarz offers bonuses on almost every deposit.

Plethora of High-Quality Slot Games

A lot of players are eager to try out different slot games on these sites, as it has an addictive collection of such games and incredible graphics. You can simply start playing these games without the need to create an account.

Furthermore, the games are well-organized and easily searchable. The games are sorted from A to Z so you can easily find a specific one you are interested in. Their game selection for live casino games and table games also does not disappoint, and they are very keen on the quality of games they list on the site.

Plenty of Banking Options

The banking system on the site leaves you with abundant options to deposit. From Visa, Mastercard, and Maestro to Skrill and Bitcoin deposits, the site accepts deposits through several means. While Bitcoin deposits are totally free, some other options charge a small fee.

However, there are no charges levied on the withdrawals, which are quick and efficient. If you have prior experience with other gambling sites, you would really appreciate the convenience of their banking system.

Other Features

The site has a huge collection of slots, tables, and live casino games.

It is one of the few sites dealing in both BTC and EUR.

Players get 180 spins as a part of the introductory bonus.

Several opportunities are available to easily fulfill the wagering requirements.

They have a very creative and user-friendly interface.

Pros

Easy to navigate site

Customer support through chat, email, and phone

Compatible with mobile devices

Exhaustive list of slot games

Plenty of great bonuses

Cons

Small fee charged when you make deposits

Does not support U.S. players

#5. Bovada: Popular Poker Site for Beginners

Bovada brings relief to U.S. players who are not supported by some other top betting sites. It is a superb sports betting site that is becoming hugely popular for live betting. Launched in 2011, it is an old and trusted website for casino games, sportsbooks, and other real-money games.

Their fast payouts and the flexibility of payment options have made this a widely accepted betting site. If you are a crypto poker fan, you can use Bitcoin, Litecoin, as well as Ethereum to fund your betting account.

Impressive Sportsbook

There are few sites that give you a satisfying sports betting experience. But, Bovada has huge betting markets available for its users. From eSports and entertainment to winter sports, there is enough variety when it comes to sports betting. Their live betting system is also top-notch.

In other words, if you are a fan of sports betting, you should definitely check out Bovada. If you like to bet on other varieties of games, this site still does not disappoint you. It has a wide selection of slot games and table games.

Live Dealer Casino Games

Live dealer casino games appeal to a lot of online bettors. Fortunately, Bovada has a huge collection of such games. You can check their live dealer section and have a fun experience playing roulette, blackjack, baccarat, or Super 6.

History

Bovada entered the picture in 2006 and was earlier known as Bodog. In 2011, it rebranded as Bovada and began to cater to the demands of American online sports bettors. They have stuck around in the online betting industry, when several others had left fearing prosecution.

It stood the test of time to become one of the most trusted sports betting sites. Now, it easily ranks among the top sites in the American betting market. They also run another site (bodog.eu) for Canadian and European bettors.

Other Features

Bovada is more of a sports betting site for U.S. players.

You can find some major jackpot slots as well.

The site accepts cryptocurrency deposits.

You earn Bitcoin poker winnings reward points when you play casino games.

Besides their sign-up bonus, you also earn a bonus when you refer a friend.

Pros

Softer odds relative to other sportsbooks

Low rollover with sign-up bonus

Specializes in virtual sports and live betting

User-friendly betting interface

24/7 customer support through live chat or phone

Cons

Not available outside of the U.S.

Betting limits on certain markets

Levies a small card fee on credit card deposits

How We Compiled This List of the Best Crypto Poker Sites

Rejecting Sites with a Bad Reputation

Although it is true that new gambling sites are emerging on a daily basis with flashy interfaces, plenty of those are scams. So, we considered sites with unblemished history and positive feedback from the majority of its players.

Even with legitimate sites, delayed payouts or rigged casino games are red flags for us. We prefer sites that are old enough and have huge traffic 24/7. All in all, it is always safer to use betting sites with a good reputation.

Efficient Banking System

Another point we considered when making this list is the flexibility of payment options, speed of withdrawals, and charges levied on transactions. We paid special attention to the number of cryptocurrencies that are supported on the site, and the majority of sites accept free cryptocurrency deposits.

Some sites charge a small fee on credit cards, but that is quite acceptable. Fast withdrawals and zero charges on Bitcoin deposits are a must for the site to make to our list. A lot of these sites offer special bonuses on crypto deposits as well, which is another desirable attribute we looked for.

Responsive Customer Service

If the customer support is not quick to respond to the players’ questions, using the site could be a risky bet. All kinds of problems could arise when you play on gambling sites, so prompt customer support is essential to help you when you are stuck.

Availability

Sadly, some of the best betting sites are not available in some countries. It can be hard to find sites that support players from the U.S., the U.K., and Australia. So, one of our primary objectives was to find reputed sites for all major countries. This also ensures high enough traffic on the website.

Variety of Games and Live Betting Options

Something a lot of folks enjoy on these sites is live betting on casino games or eSports. Also, every platform is trying to outdo other brands in terms of the variety of games. While the range of different games is desirable, the quality of games is another thing we personally considered.

There are certain developers known for high-quality betting games, which is another thing we looked for when making our list of the top betting sites.

How to Choose the Best Crypto Poker Sites

Round-the-Clock Traffic

A major problem with new poker sites is the smaller player pools. It is a major turn-off for players when they cannot find active tables to play the game during the night or day. Such poker sites are not worth creating an account with.

Your main priority should be to use sites that have high traffic 24/7. So, you should not join a site based on the flashy advertisements or the lucrative bonuses, but first, you should confirm it has a large enough user base.

Countries Supported on the Site

Plenty of gambling sites do not accept players from the U.S., Australia, and some other countries. So, make sure your country is not on the restricted list of the poker site. Even some of the popular poker sites might be illegal where you live. So before you deposit money, you should make sure this is not the case.

Free Deposits and Withdrawals

Some crypto poker sites charge an exorbitant fee for deposits or withdrawals. New users often realize a bit late that they will be charged a fee for the cashier facility. You can easily avoid these charges using sites that do not charge for deposits and withdrawals.

Mobile Poker

Most poker fans are addicted to mobile poker. If you prefer to play poker on your smartphone or tablet, you must check to see if the website has a native or web-based app. Once you start to like the game, you might want to continue playing on your mobile devices.

If you love playing mobile poker, check to see if the game works on your desired platform. There are a number of cross-platform apps out there, which are supported by pretty much all kinds of devices. If the site is optimized for mobile devices, you can play it from your mobile browser.

Low Rake

Rake is what the house charges from poker players to generate its revenue. Typically, it is a percentage of the pot in each poker hand. However, poker rooms that deal in crypto have lower overhead costs than traditional sites and, as a result, charge a low rake. But despite this, some might still be offering higher rake.

This should be another consideration when choosing a crypto poker site. You do not want to be unnecessarily paying excess amounts to the poker house. If you play a lot, this could turn out to be a pretty huge expense.

User Interface

Every poker site is coming up with a better and more elegant user interface to allure its new users. It really enhances the fun of gaming when the gameplay, animation, and design appeal to the users. A beautiful website or app with a realistic interface can really elevate the thrill of playing crypto poker.

Timely Payouts

You do not want any unnecessary delays when you want to cash out your profits, as it can be really frustrating to wait too long to withdraw your money. So, this could be another criteria to decide where you want to play crypto poker.

Bonuses

Almost every gambling site offers some form of bonuses to its new users, which could be in the form of coins, free bets, etc. But, most sites do not just give these bonuses straightaway, as there are conditions to fulfill or tasks to accomplish. Typically, you get some bonus coins when you deposit a certain amount for placing bets.

Moreover, there could be different bonus offers for each game you play for the first time. It varies from site to site, but it can be lucrative for new players. It is something you must check when choosing the best website for betting.

Sports Betting

Betting on sports events has never been easier than today. There are a large number of high-quality betting sites for eSports, football, basketball, and hockey. You can bet on a wide range of sports and virtual sports. The best sites offer a convenient interface and a good variety of player props to enjoy betting on the event.

The best part is you can bet on these events using cryptocurrency. It has never been easier or more fun to participate in sports betting. But, the harder part for most people is to find a site that actually accepts players from their region, as some sites restrict players from specific regions.

BetOnline and Bovada are excellent sites for sports betting, and they are available in several major and smaller countries. These are worth checking out if you are a genuine sports betting fan. Cloudbet is another sport betting site with an impressive interface and one of the lowest margins.

Using Cryptocurrency to Play Casino Games

Massive numbers of players have been daydreaming about casinos that accept cryptocurrencies. But, the dream has materialized, and you can now find abundant online casinos that accept Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other crypto deposits.

However, you must be careful because there are plenty of fake websites that claim to be crypto gambling sites. But, they do not release your money when you want to withdraw. This happens when something becomes too popular and demand rises beyond supply.

But, there are some legitimate casino sites that are hugely popular and have a large collection of slot games, table games, video poker, etc. So if you are a fan of online casino games, there are a wide array of options for you.

Frequently Asked Questions: Best Crypto Poker Sites

Q1. Which online casinos take Bitcoin?

There are some really good casino sites that accept Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. BetOnline, Cloudbet, Ignition Casino, BitStarz and Bovada are some of the most trusted online casinos where you can deposit cryptocurrencies.

The majority of these sites do not charge anything when you make deposits in crypto, and they are also known for free and fast withdrawals. However, make sure the site you like supports players from your country. Some of these sites restrict players from certain countries due to legal reasons.

Q2. Is crypto poker safe?

Crypto poker has started trending in a lot of countries. Yes, it is safe as long as you use a site that is fairly old and has a good reputation. You can check out our list of top poker sites that are safe and have a large player pool from across the world.

Plenty of these sites are blockchain-based and have a banking system to accept crypto deposits. It is really easy and safe to deposit crypto on these betting sites, and it just takes a few days to withdraw your funds. However, do make sure the site is legitimate and not a scam.

Genuine customer feedback on third-party sites is a great help when finding authentic poker sites. It also helps to know how old the site is, and whether there is high enough traffic on the site. Sites like BetOnline, BitStarz, Bovada, and Ignition Casino are some of the most reliable sites for online gambling.

Q3. How do you buy crypto in poker?

You can buy Bitcoin, Ethereum, or other crypto coins from a cryptocurrency exchange. First, you need to create an account on an exchange site and then buy the desired cryptocurrency from the site. Once you place the purchase order for crypto, you will receive the cryptocurrency in an online or offline wallet.

You can then go to a trusted poker site and deposit cryptocurrency on their banking section. The steps to deposit crypto on the site are really simple, but in case you have difficulty following the steps, you can contact their customer support for guidance.

Q4. What is the best Bitcoin poker site?

There are plenty of cryptocurrency sites to choose from. The only problem is that most restrict players from specific regions. Therefore, finding a suitable poker site that supports players from your country is very important.

The best sites usually offer a wide selection of games and flexible deposit options. Since most of the top sites promote cryptocurrency deposits, these do not charge anything when you deposit a cryptocurrency.

You can check out our guide on how to choose the best poker site. It involved finding a site that you can trust and one that offers enough deposit options. Fast and free withdrawals are also quite important. It should feature all kinds of betting games that you might be interested in.

Q5. Is using Bitcoin for crypto poker better than using fiat currency?

There are several advantages of using cryptocurrency over fiat for playing online poker. First and foremost, most sites do not charge a fee when you deposit or withdraw cryptocurrency. So, it is definitely cheaper to deal in crypto when you play online betting games.

Another advantage of using crypto is that it is faster to fund your account or receive payouts. Several casino sites also offer big bonuses when you deposit with cryptocurrency, and some even offer a 200% bonus when you make Bitcoin transactions. So, there are multiple reasons for choosing gambling sites that accept crypto transactions.

If you need to maintain anonymity and enjoy free bonuses and deposits or withdrawals, using crypto for online gambling is a better option than making transactions with fiat currency. It is also a lot faster if you use crypto for transactions on these betting sites.

Q6. Which is the best site for sports betting with crypto?

When it comes to sports betting, you have limited choices. This is due to the fact that these sites restrict users from certain countries, and there are only a few good sites. But, do not worry, as we have a few names worth checking out.

BetOnline and Bovada are really impressive sites for sports betting. They have plenty of other features and betting options, but they have the perfect sportsbook for online bettors. You can find a lot of player props for sports betting on these sites. Also, Ignition Casino is another site worth checking if you like to bet on virtual sports.

Additionally, Cloudbet has a really nice interface for betting on sports as well as eSports. It offers the widest range of in-play markets, and you can make bets with Bitcoin. Cloudbet lets you bet on tennis, soccer, basketball, and esports, and it offers the best odds and unbelievably low margins.

Q7. How do poker sites make money?

Most poker operators charge a commission fee known as the ‘rake’. This is generally 2.5% to 10% of the pot in each poker hand. Some online poker rooms may take the rake in non-percentage ways, as it could be different for each operator.

These sites also earn money when you move your funds in or out of the betting site. However, with the arrival of crypto poker, many sites do not charge you for transfers or deposits, and the rake charges vary from site to site. Some might charge a really high rate compared to others.

Q8. Can I play poker online legally?

Yes, you can legally gamble online in a select number of states in the U.S. As of now, this is legal in Connecticut, Michigan, Delaware, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. Some sites restrict players from all the U.S. states, and this can prevent you from using these sites.

However, with cryptocurrency, it may be possible to play online poker even if you live in a region where it is restricted. If you live in one of the states where online gambling is legal, you can enjoy casino games, poker, lottery, and even bet on live sports.

Using Bitcoin or another cryptocurrency can enable you to place online bets even from restricted countries. Crypto transactions are totally anonymous, and that allows you the freedom to play Bitcoin or crypto poker without the fear of legal action.

Q9. Which online casino site accepts cryptocurrency?

There are several sites that accept all major cryptocurrencies. BetOnline is one such gambling site, where all major crypto coins like Litecoin, Tether, Solana, Steller, Bitcoin, Ethereum, etc., are accepted. The site offers a wide collection of betting options like poker, racebook, casino, eSports, and even live-betting.

Cloudbet and Ignition Casino are other impressive sites for crypto gambling, and they offer lucrative bonuses when you deposit cryptocurrency. You can also find a broad collection of all kinds of casino games. You can visit their banking section on the website and go through the different deposit options.

Q10. Can I trust online gambling sites?

You cannot trust every site that shows up on a Google search. But, that does not mean there are no such sites that you can trust.

Plenty of online gambling sites have existed for almost over a decade. These have earned the trust of a large pool of players and have a great track record.

So yes, you can trust sites with genuine positive feedback from customers and no negative history. You must also check to ensure there is abundant traffic on the website. If the website is not frequented by enough players, then the platform is neither useful nor reliable.

Conclusion: Best Crypto Poker Sites

The world of online gambling has captured the interest of many players, and it is an ever-growing dimension of gaming. Betting real money and making real profits can be very enticing. But, there are all sorts of online gambling sites offering poker, live betting, sports betting, etc.

The purpose of our research has been to help you find legitimate gambling sites with the best reputation. This not only gives you a safe experience but also lets you enjoy bonus offers, a wide array of gaming options, and high-quality graphics.

Once you find the right online poker site for betting, you can savor the thrill of a variety of casino or poker games. However, you have to look thoroughly and research to find the best gambling sites for you. It is only after extensive research and talking to real customers that we can say there are perfect gambling sites out there.

You just have to discover the ones that do not restrict players from your country. We have listed top sites allowing players from around the globe. These online poker sites accept an extensive range of cryptocurrencies and have a user-friendly interface.