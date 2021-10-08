5 Best Bitcoin Slots

Online casinos are gaining popularity as they provide users with modern entertaining solutions. The majority of them cooperate with top providers and suggest a wide range of slots and games to the players. They do not only let users enjoy the games but also offer a chance to win some extra cash.

Lots of players wonder if it’s possible to gamble with bitcoin. Indeed, many companies accept this cryptocurrency due to its popularity. Surely, online casinos aren’t an exception. Here is the list of 5 casinos where users may find the best bitcoin slots:

7BitCasino – Best for the number of suggested games and slots BitStarz – Best for the variety of promotions and tournaments Stake – Best for players who love sports betting mBit -Best for those who prefer anonymity Bitcoin Penguin – Best for those who prefer to play on mobile devices

Check this article to learn more about these casinos. Find the one that will be the best for you! Moreover, if you want to stay updated, don’t forget to check recent news about cryptocurrency casinos at bestcryptocasino.

Top 5 Casinos With Best Bitcoin Slots In 2021

Here is the list of the 5 best casinos that suggest bitcoin slots to their users:

7BitCasino

7BitCasino is another great place for gamblers who prefer to bet in BTC. It’s a legal and reliable service that suggests plenty of modern slots and games to its players. The casino has a great welcome package and regular promotions. Hence, users may expect diverse bonuses and perks on a regular basis.

Moreover, 7BitCasino provides users with an opportunity to check demo versions of the games before making real bets. Thus, it’s the best solution for amateur players who still doubt which slot to pick.

What Players Love:

demo versions of the games and a huge variety of slots;

VIP service;

nice welcome package and regular promotions

Welcome Bonus:

100% Bonus + 100 FREE SPINS

BitStarz is a legal casino that has been on the market since 2014. It operates under the Curacao license and ensures secure transactions and the safety of users’ data.

The casino has a wide range of games and bitcoin slots and attracts both amateur and professional players. Gamblers can try their luck in games created by such top providers as NetEnt, Evolution, etc. Plus, there are various options for those who prefer live casino or table games: Blackjack, Baccarat, etc.

Customer support is ready to assist and answer any related questions 24/7. Each new user is always welcomed, and the service even offers some perks. Thus, players get a welcome bonus and can take part in regular promotions that bring extra money and free spins.

What Players Love:

a wide range of offered slots and games;

responsive customer support;

mobile-friendly

Welcome Bonus:

Double deposit + 180 FREE SPINS

Although this casino is comparatively new, it has already won the hearts of many players. First of all, it does not only provide users with games but also has sports betting offerings. Players can pick among 35+ sports categories that include tennis, basketball, golf, etc. Moreover, the service has esports options, and those who love Dota2 or Counter-Strike may also try their luck and win some extra cash.

The only drawback of Stake is that it doesn’t have any welcome package. Unlike many other casinos, it doesn’t offer any bonuses or free spins. However, it surprises new users with a 15% rakeback. Each player gets it automatically by applying a special promocode when registering an account.

What Players Love:

the service has 16 own original games;

plenty of sports and esports betting options;

lifetime rakeback available with a special promocode

This casino is the best option for those who prefer to play on mobile devices. The service suggests a platform that is compatible with both desktop and mobile versions. Users may pick among 2000+ games and be sure that all the data is safe as mBit uses modern encryption technology to protect players’ accounts. Plus, it cooperates with providers that don’t ask for any personal information. It means that users have the option of playing anonymously.

mBit has a nice bonus scheme and rewards both new users and loyal customers. Hence, newbies can get up to 5BTC and 300 free spins and take part in regular promotions.

What Players Love:

the possibility to hide personal data;

demo versions of the games

bonuses for both new players and loyal users

Welcome Bonus:

Up to 5 BTC + 300 FREE SPINS

Bitcoin Penguin is a huge online casino that accepts different types of cryptocurrencies. It provides its users with a wide range of deposit and withdrawal methods. Plus, each transaction is safe and fast.

The registration process is pretty simple as the service asks for an email and password only. Hence, users may easily create an account and enjoy the variety of suggested games. The casino cooperates with top providers and has plenty of modern slots with great graphics and amazing sound effects.

The only con of this service is its customer support. There isn’t any live chat, and it takes a while to get a response via email.

What Players Love:

has 3D video slots created by top providers like BetSoft and SoftSwiss;

provably fair gaming;

the fast and easy registration process

Welcome Bonus:

100% Bonus + 100 FREE SPINS

FAQ

Is it safe to gamble with bitcoin?

Bitcoin is considered to be one of the most reliable cryptocurrencies available nowadays. It’s totally safe to use it for gambling. Just ensure that you’ve read the rules and know if there are any fees or limitations imposed by a casino.

Are there any perks for gamblers who use bitcoin?

More and more players prefer to gamble with bitcoin as it brings them lots of perks. First of all, it helps them avoid deposit issues and ensures that all transactions are safe. Secondly, it’s one of the fastest options, and it’s quite easy to navigate the payment. Plus, lots of casinos suggest some bonuses to those who use BTC.

What should I pay attention to if I play bitcoin slots?

Honestly, there aren’t any pitfalls or drawbacks. Just ensure that you pick a secure bitcoin wallet and check the terms and conditions of a casino you pick. Some services have special rules for those who gamble with bitcoins. Plus, the best idea is to pick casinos with pure bitcoin betting. In this case, you won’t lose your money on exchange rates.

How to deposit BTC in crypto casinos?

It’s pretty easy to deposit bitcoins if you gamble in crypto casinos. First, create an account and pick the currency you want to use. Secondly, go to the deposit page and read the instructions provided by a service you’ve selected. Then, log into your crypto wallet and send the money to the address offered by the casino. That’s it!

Conclusion

As bitcoin is gaining popularity, more and more services accept this cryptocurrency nowadays. Casinos aren’t an exception, and gamblers may bet in BTC in various slots and games. It’s pretty easy to deposit and withdraw this currency, and all the transactions are safe and fast. However, there are some peculiarities that should be taken into consideration. For instance, some casinos impose limits and fees. Hence, it’s better to pay attention to the services that offer pure bitcoin betting to avoid losing money on exchange rates.

So, are you in search of a good casino with bitcoin slots and an easy registration process? Then, select one from the list mentioned above. All these services provide players with the best gambling solutions and accept bets in bitcoin.