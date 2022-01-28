5 Best Bitcoin Roulette Casino Sites in 2022: Play Roulette With BTC

Bitcoin roulette is one of the most thrilling games since it is entirely based on luck. Even crypto gaming newbies may be interested in learning about what we consider to be the best Bitcoin roulette sites because it takes no special talent or technique.

Finding the best Bitcoin roulette sites can be difficult, as there are so many to choose from. On the other hand, the challenge makes it more enjoyable for us. That is the purpose of this guide — to assist you in finding the finest Bitcoin roulette to maximize your online crypto gaming experience.

#1. BetOnline: Overall Best Bitcoin Roulette for Online Gamblers

BetOnline is one of the few cryptocurrency casinos that allows players from the United States. The platform was founded in 2001 by a group of gambling professionals who had worked in the business for over a decade. Including table games, slots, and video poker, all of the classics are available at BetOnline.

They also include real money keno, scratchcards, lottery, and bingo games in the specialized section. Finally, the live dealer casino is one of the finest in the gambling industry in the United States. It is easy to understand why life at BetOnline is never dull, and the Promotions Page is proof of that.

A 50% welcome bonus of up to $2,500 awaits you, as well as 25% reload bonuses of up to $1,000 on any subsequent deposits. There are also numerous free-roll chances, such as a $100 free-roll for each person you suggest and $25 live-betting free-rolls.

One of the most important features of an online casino is money management. BetOnline consistently uses safe, fast, and popular payment methods while maintaining a high trustworthiness level.

The site offers cryptocurrency and traditional banking services to deposit funds into your account and withdraw funds. Cryptocurrency deposits can come with additional rewards, and for starters, minimum and maximum restrictions are ideal. Furthermore, there are usually no fees levied at the casino level.

Features

Live Games

On BetOnline, you may participate in live sporting events, eSports, and casino games. BetOnline’s live betting services for sporting events is limited to just a few games, including all of the ones mentioned above.

Most American sports are included, including the ability to place in-play bets on games that are already in progress, such as American football and basketball. Baccarat, roulette, blackjack, and other games are supported via the live casino game function.

Site’s Interface

The BetOnline website is available in two versions — classic and new. As an older bookmaker, the company has chosen to run both platforms to cater to the needs of both old and new consumers. Regardless of whatever version you choose, both systems are designed to be user-friendly and easy.

Both sites have relatively similar functionality so you can move between them at any moment. As you could expect, the new version has been created to look more modern and in line with current web design standards.

You will not have any trouble selecting your favorite game or browsing by category because the games are properly arranged. The odds are presented in American style by default in the sports area; however, you can switch to fractional or decimal odds from the top menu.

Pros

U.S. players accepted

Substantial signup bonus available

Fantastic 3D slots

Live dealer games

Cons

No mobile application

Only a few casino games are supported at this time

Customer Experience

BetOnline appears to be a good sportsbook and casino. Customers receive excellent promotional offers from the organization, which also maintains a high level of security. This indicates that BetOnline is committed to safeguarding all personal and financial information collected in the course of opening and maintaining accounts.

They accomplish this by employing the best possible hardware, procedures, tactics, and methods and enforcing a stringent staff policy prohibiting personal information dissemination to third parties.

#2. Wild Casino: Best BTC Roulette for Beginners

Wild Casino is one of the most popular online casinos in the United States, having launched in 2018. The online casino offers a large range of video poker, table games, slots, and live casino games, among other things. More than 120 slot machines are available at Wild Casino, and its entire presentation is fantastic.

The top-of-the-line 3D visuals, cinematic animation, and high-quality games combine for the most exciting gambling experience ever. Wild Casino employs industry-standard two-factor authentication (2FA) and SSL security features.

It is a good idea to have account registration require an email address and a phone number, particularly if you forget your password or are locked out of your email account. An ‘RNG Certified’ emblem is at the bottom of their homepage, which means their automatic number generator has been independently verified.

As a result, there is no need to be concerned about being scammed. When it comes to bonuses, it outperforms the majority of online casinos in the United States. Welcome bonuses, free tournaments, and mid-week bonuses are also available. They make it simple to boost your bankroll by compensating you for playing games you would have otherwise avoided.

Many gamers choose to finance their accounts with cryptocurrencies because they are safe, quick, and anonymous when it comes to deposits. When you deposit cryptocurrencies at Wild Casino, there are no hidden costs, and you can take advantage of exclusive cryptocurrency-specific bonuses. Bitcoin is the most widely accepted cryptocurrency on the site.

Features

User-Friendly Interface

The Wild Casino site’s interface is powered by the sturdy and flawless WildCasino.ag software. With a deep green jungle in the background, the site’s thematic design and color palette are a mix of green, orange, yellow, and black. The site’s colors and background reflect the online casino’s main concept, which is wild nature.

The freshest and most popular games are displayed just beneath the bar, which links various categories of casino games and live casino games on the home page. The interface is well-organized, making it simple to find the games you want.

It allows participants to locate the game they wish to play quickly. The promotions, banking, and other links are located at the top of the page. The orange and green ‘Join Now’ and ‘Login’ buttons are located at the top right of the website.

Bonuses

When it comes to bonuses, Wild Casino is one of the best, and when it comes to inviting and retaining new and existing players with bonuses and promotions, Wild Casino leaves no stone untouched. The casino greets you with a large first deposit bonus.

It then continues to shower you with flash deals and appealing offers until you can no longer resist becoming a devoted Wild Casino customer. The casino has some of the most enticing promotions available on any other website or new casino. After all stipulations, including rollover requirements, are met, bonus cash becomes cash.

Pros

Significant welcome bonus package offered

Casino software that you can use right now

Wide variety of deposit and withdrawal options available

Cons

Only a few slot games available

Customer Experience

With its wide range of payment choices, Wild Casino outshines practically every other online casino in the business, catering to the preferences of all players. The game selection is adequate, and the bonuses are fantastic. The crypto cashout time of 48 hours is likewise acceptable.

So, go ahead and play at Wild Casino to increase your chances of winning big. The webpage is highly user-friendly, and you can immediately access Wild Casino slots and other game kinds from the main page without having to navigate through multiple menus.

#3. Trust Dice: Best Crypto Gaming Platform for Bitcoin Mining

Trust Dice is not just a beautiful casino, but it is also a terrific place to test your preferred cryptocurrency. This site has many great features, and it appeals to a wider audience by offering sports betting and casino games. It is a brand-new casino causing a stir in the Bitcoin gambling community.

Jackpots, free spin bonuses, a multi-coin faucet, live casino, one-of-a-kind games, and anonymity are all features that Bitcoin gamblers seek. Trust Dice is the only casino that accepts EOS payments right now, opening the path for a flourishing industry.

The Trust Dice Casino welcome bonus package contains a variety of first deposit bonuses and delivers a significant boost. Players who enjoy hefty bonuses will feel right at home here, as Trust Dice does not skimp on the maximum quantity of free money available.

Finally, when it comes to security, Trust Dice uses state-of-the-art SSL encryption to safeguard you — the player — and, to some extent, itself. Trust Dice truly deserves the name. Any information you give with the casino is kept safe on their server and protected by the most up-to-date firewall technology available.

Features

Auto Betting Mode

Trust Dice is a safe and secure online casino. You can not only play games that are proven to be fair, but you can also place automatic bets on them. Making an automatic bet is a fun way to compensate for the losses that happen with casino gambling.

Set the auto-betting criteria in the Trust Dice game, including the number of bets to be put, the action to be done following a win or loss, and more.

User Interface

Players on Trust Dice can expect a first-class experience in every way. The website is really quick to load, and 3D games run smoothly. It is also easy to navigate, yet certain things may be improved.

The site has a brilliant purple color scheme that makes it easy for the eyes to play, which is especially important if you plan on playing for a long time. You may access games, important information, and anything else you could need using the shortcuts on the home page. Although Trust Dice includes thousands of casino games, it has successfully organized them to be simple and user-friendly.

Pros

Intuitive and new user interface

Almost 2,000 games available

Lucrative bonuses

Cons

Cannot contact customer support by phone

Customer Experience

Trust Dice has a lot going on, so it definitely gets our recommendation. Some parts may require some fine-tuning, but nothing cannot be worked out in our honest opinion.

The site is clean and appealing to the eyes, feels responsive, and has a well-designed user interface that performs well. The support crew blew us away, and the number of bonus possibilities available to players is incredible.

#4. GTBets: Most Secure Bitcoin Casino Platform

GTBets is one of the few Bitcoin roulette sites that still accept customers from North America. Indeed, the site’s sole usage of English and the U.S. dollar suggests that Canadians and Americans are their primary objectives. They feature a fantastic online casino with various games and live dealer tables.

GTBets provides a large assortment of slot games on their casino portion of the site, despite being primarily a sportsbook. Players can pick from five-reel 3D slots and a variety of jackpot slots with jackpots ranging from as little as $2,000 to as much as $55,000. We particularly liked the variety of table games available at GTBets.

There were some unique varieties not found at other online casinos, which we thought was a huge plus. Players might be awarded for reloading their accounts up to a particular amount when it comes to their bonus. In addition, if you bring a friend or family member who makes their initial successful deposit at GTBets, the player will be entitled to a 300% referral bonus up to $300.

Finally, when it comes to deposits, GTBets offers a variety of banking alternatives for both deposits and withdrawals, all of which come with minimal fees. The minimum deposit is $35, which is a little higher than other sites but not outrageous. If you utilize Bitcoin, you can commence with as little as $10,000, and credit card deposits can range from $35 to $999.

Features

Payout Options

At GTBets, there are two sides to payouts, and we appreciate their dependability. Transactions are secure, timely, and easily traceable. If Bitcoin works for you and the $300 payout minimum is acceptable, you will have no problems.

You can receive less money out of a bank wire, but the $40 reward is a touch high, especially when compared to a percentage return of $100 or $200. With maximum payouts of $5,000 for both methods, you can get a decent-sized payout after you hit, and the $40 cost for bank wiring is a much smaller piece of the equation.

Game of the Week

GTBets offers a game of the week, which is exactly what it sounds like. They also provide a unique betting option where you can pick your two favorite NFL teams and get a free half-point added to or subtracted from the spread every time you bet on them.

This can be the distinction between winning and losing a bet in some circumstances, which is an excellent reason to play at GTBets. NCAA football enthusiasts, as well as NBA and NCAA fans, can participate in the same offer.

Pros

Strong VIP features

Excellent 24/7 customer service

Variety of deposit methods

Options for casinos and racebooks

Cons

On rare occasions, payment delays may occur

Customer Experience

GTBets is a legitimate sports betting platform that offers everything a bettor might want. Despite being one of the newer arrivals to a market saturated with seasoned online bookies, it is among the best.

GTBets may not have the same number of betting lines as a larger bookmaker, but they do it extremely well. A wide variety of betting bonuses and promotions is available, and exceptional customer service has a spotless track record.

#5. Drake Casino: Leading Bitcoin Roulette on the Market

Drake Casino, founded in 2012 and operated under a license granted by the Government of Curaçao, is one of the finest choices for players from the United States. Drake Casino not only welcomes American players and guarantees that they have a good time while playing, but it also offers some unique features not found at other U.S.-friendly casinos, such as live dealer tables.

Drake Casino has been a trustworthy gaming site over the years. Despite having the same faults as most American casinos, such as late withdrawals, they have always been quick to fix any issues.

First and foremost, the operator’s signup offer is unique. Depending on which bonus fits you best, you can select between receiving a large amount of extra cash or hundreds of free spins. Furthermore, there are plenty of promotions available for existing clients.

Every week, you will be bombarded with incentives ranging from reload bonuses to free spins and rebates. The casino’s selection of progressive slots, brought in by Arrow’s Edge, is the casino’s main selling feature. The Super Slots jackpot, which occurs once a month and awards five or six-figure sums to lucky winners, is the largest prize available.

Features

Mobile Functionality

Drake Casino’s mobile app is another area where they stand out from the competition. The casino is particularly proud of its mobile site, which you can access on iOS or Android smartphones without the need to download an app.

Go to the Drake Casino website on your mobile device, log in to your account, and browse the game selection. The Drake mobile casino is very nicely built, giving players a lot of flexibility and smooth navigation. This is undoubtedly one of the top mobile casino sites on the market right now in the United States.

Security and Fair Play

Drake Casino complies with the Curacao Gaming Authority’s security and fairness requirements. Other reviewers’ reports have also been extremely positive. The average payment is believed to be above 96%, which is a very high ratio.

So, Drake is a place where you can play with confidence, knowing you will not have any issues and that you will be treated fairly. This reviewer would have liked to see more information on the website about independent evaluations of the site’s safety, security, and fairness, though.

Pros

Good number of mobile games accessible

Well-organized and easy to sort games

Wide range of 3D video slots

Existing players are eligible for special offers

Cons

Limited availability of customer support

Customer Experience

This developer’s 3D slots are a lot of fun to play, and the website makes good use of the charming creatures from the spinning reels. These games are straightforward and convenient to play on mobile phones and tablets, which adds to the overall experience. We also have to commend Drake Casino for its gaming portfolio. Their customer service is excellent, they include a live casino component, and their selection of slots is excellent for a U.S.-facing casino.

#6. BetUS

You cannot go wrong with BetUS if you seek an innovative casino site. The site first opened its doors in 1994, with a comprehensive online casino and sportsbook portfolio that will impress. New players can immediately claim a lucrative signup bonus at the fully-loaded BetUS online casino.

You may take advantage of a 150% welcome bonus up to $3,000, as well as daily and weekly bonuses for registered players. The bonuses at BetUS online casino are second to none. The numerous exciting promotions lengthen gaming and let players try out the most recent games. You will access exclusive deals after registering for a new player account.

Moreover, BetUS provides unequaled enjoyment to its players with over 140 online slots, including video slots, 3D slots, classics, and more. When browsing the casino’s offerings, players can expect to find a diverse range of themes, pay-lines, and, of course, life-changing jackpots.

When it comes to deposits, BetUS keeps up with the latest online gaming trends and accepts a variety of cryptocurrencies. What is more, players who finance their accounts with Bitcoin will be rewarded with a sizable bonus. BetUS accepts Litecoin, Ethereum, and Bitcoin Cash in addition to Bitcoin.

Features

Online Guide

BetUS provides an online casino guide to help newcomers understand the sportsbooks, table games, and slot machines they offer. An online casino guide is essential for following the game easily and comprehensively, whether it is the side bets you do not understand or the differences between video poker games.

Live Betting & Tournaments

Nothing beats the thrill of live betting markets on a casino betting site. This platform’s live betting markets are well-known characteristics that attract many gamblers and other sports bettors who want to place a minimum wager on currently playing games.

A tournament is a special feature in betting markets if you are a video poker or blackjack champion. BetUS online casinos have a variety of tournaments in which players can compete for cash prizes. The site keeps you up to date on current and forthcoming casino tournaments, including your favorite games.

Pros

Large number of casino games available

Plethora of profitable promos available

Allows Bitcoin deposits

Supports mobile devices

Improved user experience

Cons

Does not support e-wallets

Customer Experience

BetUS is one of the top online gambling platforms currently accessible on the market. Its large new player bonuses make it particularly popular with newbies, and its choice of top-tier casino games ensures they will stay for a long time. Like all of the other brands on our list, the site is well-designed and easy to browse, which is very crucial for beginner bettors.

BetUS complies with all of the online gaming industry’s strictest safety and quality standards, and it makes every effort to safeguard all players’ personal and financial information. So this time, you can give it a shot.

How We Chose These Brands for the Best Bitcoin Roulette

Casino Trustworthiness and Player Safety

It is a deal-breaker for us if casinos and betting sites are not licensed. Only Bitcoin gaming sites that are regulated and licensed by the right regulatory organizations were included in our list. This ensures their slot machines, table games, and sports betting options are all fair.

Bonuses and Promotions

Bonuses and promotions at online casinos are definitely one of the most significant elements for a casino to be considered one of the finest. You want the finest Bitcoin casino bonuses before you even spin the first reel, no matter what games you want to play.

That is something we absolutely comprehend. As a result, we only recommend crypto casinos that give the finest deposit bonuses. We also look for various types of online casino promos, such as deposit match bonuses, free spins, cashback offers, and so on.

Banking Methods

A player’s ultimate goal is to have a good time and, hopefully, win a few pennies. That is why you will require a simple and rapid withdrawal method. Although Bitcoin takes precedence, we also assess whether a casino offers any other crypto or traditional payment options. Most of our top Bitcoin casino sites include a diverse range of banking alternatives.

Customer Service

Players may encounter issues regardless of how nice an online casino is or how good its reputation is. Typically, these are minor issues that you can resolve by consulting the FAQ section.

However, the issue is more advanced in certain cases and will require several hours to resolve. As a result, we ensure the online casinos we rate have the best, fastest, and most responsive customer support.

Factors to Consider While Choosing a Bitcoin Roulette Site

Read Reviews

There are numerous reputable websites where you can read comprehensive reviews of today’s most famous crypto casinos. When selecting whether or not to play at a casino, the first thing you should do is go to sites like these, which offer professional opinions on casinos and the services they give.

Reading a casino review can help you better understand what a french roulette casino has to offer and can help you narrow down the casinos that are right for you. Good casino reviews break out a casino’s game selection, customer service, payment options, bonuses, and other features, so you know what to anticipate before you commit.

Deposits and Withdrawals

Another factor to consider while picking a Bitcoin casino is the site’s deposit and withdrawal options. This is vital because there can be considerable differences in payment options and constraints between casinos.

While Bitcoin casinos accept Bitcoin deposits, some may not allow players to withdraw their funds in the same currency. For this reason, when making deposits and withdrawals, you will want to double-check whether Bitcoin is mentioned as a supported method for both deposits and withdrawals.

Casinos that accept only cryptocurrency as a form of payment are not obliged to obtain a license from a specific gambling commission. This does not exclude them from being trustworthy, though. However, it is always preferable to be cautious than to be unable to withdraw your gains.

Bonus Offers

Most casinos provide a diverse range of benefits to their customers. You can earn a bonus after your initial deposit, free spins, or even special birthday bonuses at some casinos. Furthermore, certain gambling sites are more generous than others when it comes to bonuses.

Before choosing where to play casino games, research the various bonuses that each casino offers. Also, keep in mind that some bonus terms and restrictions are frequently rather tight. Consequently, be certain that you thoroughly read all applicable rules and regulations at all times.

Variety of Games

An online Bitcoin casino will typically allow you to check out the games they have on offer. Reputable casinos take pleasure in providing a diverse selection of games to suit all types of gamblers and budgets. You will want to be certain that the casino’s games are a good fit for your preferences.

If you are new to gambling, seek a casino with a wide variety of card games, table games, live casino games, and slots. Keep in mind the stakes that are available in a casino’s games, and make sure they are appropriate for your budget and goals.

Consider Payment Options

Crypto casinos are popular because they provide considerably more payment possibilities than traditional online casinos, typically limited to credit and debit cards, bank transfers, and e-wallets. However, some may not provide as much variety as other crypto casinos.

While most crypto casinos accept popular coins like Bitcoin, Litecoin, and Ethereum, you may prefer to use a less-known coin or traditional payment methods like e-wallets. Check to see if the casino you want to play at accepts your preferred method of payment.

Check for Licensing

If a casino is registered and controlled by reputable gaming organizations, you may be confident that it is trustworthy. You can usually find the license of a casino on its website. If a casino is licensed, it has gone through the necessary steps to ensure your personal information and funds are completely safe and secure when you sign up with them.

Customer Service

Customer service is the next important point to consider when determining whether or not a Bitcoin casino is trustworthy. Before making your initial deposit, you may easily evaluate the customer assistance at your preferred casino. Simply send a message to customer service and see how quickly you receive a response.

Pay attention to how professional the response is and how nice and helpful the live chat personnel is. These factors can suggest how likely it is that you will receive assistance if you have a problem in the future.

Benefits of Bitcoin Roulette

Anonymity

Cryptocurrency’s main advantage is its anonymity, which means that individual transactions cannot be linked to you. Because all transactions are made through an independent e-wallet, they are not flagged in your bank account.

However, keep in mind that all licensed and regulated casinos are obligated by law to verify their players’ identities to prevent cheating and financial crime. Bitcoin allows for faster and more frictionless deposits and withdrawals than conventional currencies despite these restrictions.

Capitalize on Market Dips

With Bitcoin, you can not only play your favorite games with your Bitcoin assets, but you also have the potential to improve your Bitcoin position in your investment portfolio if you win.

If you are lucky, winning during market troughs will allow you to increase your Bitcoin holdings during a bull market. This means that holding and selling Bitcoin can make you a lot of money. Furthermore, all Bitcoin transfers and withdrawals are almost instantaneous, allowing you to put your earnings to good use right away.

Overcome the Casino House Edge

Winning large in USD, EUR, or any other currency carries the danger of losing value over time due to inflation, which is why we always advocate diversifying your disposable income away from fiat currency and toward other investments. When you play with Bitcoin, the currency’s value may rise over time, giving you the possibility to overcome the house edge through investments.

Frequently Asked Questions: Best Bitcoin Roulette

Q1. What is Bitcoin roulette?

When it comes to casino games, roulette is one of the most popular and straightforward to play. The best explanation is that there is a wheel with red and black slots containing the numbers 1 through 36 and 1 or 2 green zero pockets. The wheel spins with a little ball whenever bets are made on the table.

The winning number/color is the number/color of the slot where the ball falls. When playing at a Bitcoin casino or utilizing Bitcoin roulette software, you just deposit Bitcoin rather than real money.

Q2. How safe and legal is it to play Bitcoin roulette?

Online gambling can be dangerous, especially if a player does not select a legitimate and secure Bitcoin casino roulette site. Before registering and playing live roulette games, the player should evaluate the Bitcoin casino’s reputation and reliability. User reviews and forums might help you figure out if the crypto sports betting roulette sites are legit or not.

If the finest Bitcoin casino appears to be missing a customer service site, that should be a red flag. As a result, one should not make any deposits until thoroughly researching the casino’s reputation. When it comes to legality, online gambling roulette sites must be legal in the country where the player resides.

They must also make certain that the crypto regulations are favorable to them. Players can place bets and play roulette without fear of losing money if the BTC casinos appear trustworthy, have a good reputation, and if the gamblers are over the age of 18 or 21, depending on the country.

Q3. Is it safe to use cryptocurrencies as a payment method?

Yes, Bitcoins are one of the safest forms of internet payment. Cryptocurrency transactions rely on specialized blockchain technology to keep your personal information safe from hackers. You are completely safeguarded from unlicensed third-party companies attempting to obtain your financial information when using crypto for online casino transactions.

Q4. Is it necessary for you to pay taxes on your Bitcoin casino winnings?

The payment of taxes is contingent on a number of factors. Some countries do not impose any taxes on casino gains, while others do. You will normally not be charged any taxes if you withdraw Bitcoin, but it is necessary to understand the rules in your specific jurisdiction.

Q5. Why is Bitcoin roulette so popular among gamblers?

Bitcoin roulette has the biggest advantages over fiat roulette since deposits and withdrawals are faster and often less expensive. These benefits also enable roulette sites to provide larger bonuses and improved VIP programs to regular customers.

Conclusion: Best Bitcoin Roulette

With each passing day, cryptocurrency grows in popularity. As a result, it is no surprise that many online casinos have embraced this payment method. With the popularity of both online gambling and cryptocurrencies on the upswing, finding the top online Bitcoin roulette casinos may seem impossible.