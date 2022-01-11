5 Best Betting Sites in South Africa

The beautiful thing for all South African sports punters is that sports betting in the country is completely legal and as such, they can place bets on their favourite sports without worrying about anything. Thanks to the legalisation of online sports betting, dozens upon dozens of sportsbooks have opened shop in the country. This therefore gives all South African punters a wide array of options when it comes to settling for the right sportsbooks. On this front, we just want to say that there are some betting sites that stand tall high above all others. This necessitated by the fact that they offer the very best (relatively) when it comes to gambling products, bonus and promotional perks, competitive odds and responsive rates via customer support platforms.

Well, recognising that the task of searching for the very best betting site in the country may be daunting and overwhelming for some owing to the high numbers of options available, we took it upon ourselves to do the research and pick out the best of the best when it comes to South African betting sites. We found five sportsbooks that offer unparalleled services and products and these are as follows:

Betway

Betway ranks easily as one of the most popular online betting sites in the country. The sportsbook has largely gained traction in the past few years owing to a robust and aggressive marketing strategy. Of course, its popularity is not all down to the aggressive marketing strategy but also the excellent and high-quality products and services it offers. When it comes to gambling products on offer, Betway offers virtually all sports that players may think of. This includes both traditional sports as well as the more modern niche sports. Even more impressive is the fact that the sportsbook also offers virtual games as well as eSports. Players looking to start their gambling adventure at Betway can do so for free thanks to the site’s R25 no deposit free bet! Betway is fully licensed and regulated by the Western Cape Gambling Board, South Africa. Go to Betway

Hollywoodbets

The name Hollywoodbets is a household name in the South African sports betting market. Boasting of an online presence as well as offline presence in most cities and towns across the entire country, Hollywoodbets currently handles the largest traffic of punters amongst all betting sites in the country. This betting site operates as a hybrid gambling platform meaning it offers casino games for casino players as well as a wide variety of sports including virtuals for sports punters. To start gambling at Hollywoodbets, players can do so for free thanks to the site’s R25 no deposit welcome bonus. Players during their time at Hollywoodbets ought to note that they can enjoy the site’s exclusive slot machines dubbed Spina Zonke games. Check out Hollywoodbets

Sportingbet

Sportingbet has been in the South African gambling industry for quite some time having officially opened its doors for the first time in 1997. Ever since, this gambling house has grown in leaps and bounds and now ranks as one of the most popular and successful betting sites in the country. The gambling house offers above board gambling products and services as its licensed and regulated by the Western Cape Racing and Gambling Board. One of the reasons which endears Sportingbet with many punters is the fact that it offers a mobile friendly interface on both desktop and mobile platforms. This, therefore, makes the platform comfortable and appealing even to beginner players. The gambling house offers all-year round bonus and promotional perks meaning at any time, players can take advantage of a variety of lucrative bonus perks.

GBets

Gbets is one of the few gambling platforms in South Africa that have both a retail presence and an online presence. Players who choose to settle for the online version of Gbets ought to note that they receive a lucrative 100% match bonus of up to R1000 when they make their first deposit at the site. With the free funds they receive, they can proceed to place bets on a wide variety of gambling products offered which basically entail all professional sports (leagues) in the entire world! Apart from sports betting products, Gbets also offers betgames. This, therefore, means this gambling platform isn’t only accommodative to sports punters but also to casino players. Some of the most popular betgames at this platform include War of Bets, Dice Duel, Lucky 5, Lucky 6, Lucky 7, Lucky Wheel, Baccarat and Poker. Go to GBets

Bets.co.za

Bets.co.za is a South African gambling platform which is highly popular amongst sports punters. The popularity of this gambling platform largely stems from the fact that it aims to offer simple and easy gaming experiences to all players. This of course is achieved via numerous means one of which entails offering a smooth and user-friendly interface on both the desktop and mobile platforms. Players looking to access the site on mobile have the freedom to do so using their smartphones or tablets provided they run on Android or iOS operating systems. Another key factor that has necessitated the rise and popularity of Bets.co.za is the fact that in recent times, the platform expanded their product offering from primarily sports betting products to betgames and livegames. This therefore means the platform isn’t now accommodative to sports punters only but also accommodates casino players.

Players who make their first deposit at Bets.co.za ought to note that they will receive a 100% match up bonus of up to R1,000. To be eligible for this welcome bonus offer, players need to make a first deposit of at least R50. When it comes to making the deposits, players can use any of the following banking methods: credit/debit cards (Visa and MasterCard), SID Instant EFT, In-Bank transfers, OTT Voucher, OZOW, Masterpass, Peach Payments and Zapper.

Round Up

Dozens upon dozens of online betting sites operate in the South African gambling market. However, though this is the case, there are a few betting sites that excel above all others when it comes to the quality of gambling products they offer, competitive odds they offer, lucrativeness of bonus and promotional perks offers, safety and security protocols employed to protect players online as well as high responsive rates via the customer support platforms. We took it upon ourselves to search for these exceling betting sites and it is these that are listed above.