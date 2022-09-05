Are you looking to live in Myrtle Beach? Myrtle Beach is a great place to live. It was named one of the fastest growing places in the US and the second best place to live in South Carolina in 2022 by US News & World Report. People of all ages are moving to Myrtle Beach because of the mild climate and low cost of living in the area.

But there are many different areas you can live in Myrtle Beach and you need enough information to choose wisely. Some areas have higher costs of living than others.

If living in Myrtle Beach sounds attractive to you, we have you covered. Several communities in Myrtle Beach offer different types of schools, housing, and attractions.

5 Best Areas to Live in Myrtle Beach

If you’re moving to Myrtle Beach or you look forward to living in Myrtle Beach, here are our best picks for you:

Market Common

Located near the downtown area of Myrtle Beach, it is a development area that is one mile away from the oceanfront. The development of the Common Town area as a city neighborhood offers residents a different kind of lifestyle experience.

You can shop at national retail shops, and the best local retail shops in the county, eat several delicacies, watch movies, and take lakeside strolls, and beach rides all in one location.

Market Common has several housing options. High-cost housing and low-cost housing are depending on your preference. You can rent spaces ranging from studios to big-bedroom apartments. There are also different options available if single-family homes are your thing.

Murrells Inlet

With more than ten thousand residents, Murrells Inlet had become a bustling area with several water access points, boat ramps, and few beaches. It also has the Huntington Beach State Park so there is something for you whether you like to boat or not.

Murrells Inlet also has a marsh walk which is its version of a boardwalk. Marshwalk offers shopping, numerous dining options, and live entertainment.

The median home price in Murrells Inlet was $396,700 as of April 2022. Murrells Inlet is one of the best neighborhoods in Myrtle Beach.

Conway

Conway is one of the oldest towns in the Myrtle Beach area. People living in Conway are mostly drawn to the charming history of the area and the classic southern style it offers.

Conway is suitable for you if you enjoy shopping, strolling in all seasons, and dining. The enchanting downtown has several businesses, offices, active communities practicing art, and historic buildings that remain intriguing. Several events run through the year including the Conway Ghost Walk and the Waccamaw Riverfest.

Conway is inland of Myrtle Beach and has a population of over twenty-four thousand people. It remains home to several recreational areas, parks, and golf facilities.

Pawleys Island

Pawleys Island has an unspoiled stretch of dunes and a wide beach. It still stays famous due to the carefree lifestyle it offers. The undisturbed nature, serene environment, ghost stories, fishing, and neighboring creeks remain an attraction for people looking to live in the Pawleys Island area of Myrtle Beach.

Despite the town being small, it remains excellent for the local services and the convenience it offers. This makes it a point of attraction for home buyers looking to settle in Myrtle Beach.

Carolina Forest

If you’re looking to live in the Myrtle Beach area, Carolina Forest is one of the best places you will enjoy.

Carolina Forest is a relatively new community that lies in the Northern area of the busy U.S. 14 and 501 intersection. Carolina Forest has over forty-two thousand people in its designated area.

This community also offers some fantastic shopping and dining options for residents in the area. It is a great place for browsing named brand boutiques or retail stores. About half of the California Forest region has also been designated for nature conversation, so you have access to numerous walking and biking trails.

If you look forward to recreational centers and golf courses, then you should look at the California Forest area.

Final Thoughts

The five best places to live in Myrtle Beach are Market Common, Murrells Inlet, Conway, Pawleys Island, and Carolina Forest.

There are several communities in the Myrtle Beach area, so you are sure to find one that is perfect for you. Every community has its personality and attraction to offer so you don’t have to worry about running out of activities. Whether you’re looking for a bustling place, a quiet area, or a mix of both, you’ll find it in Myrtle Beach.

When moving to the Myrtle Beach area for the first time, ensure to hire the services of movers Myrtle Beach. Not only can they handle your lifts professionally, but they also understand the area and will offer you a memorable moving experience.