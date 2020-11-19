Managing and budgeting is undoubtedly an essential skill that everyone should be a pro. But still, there are quite a lot of users who do not do well with budgeting. And if the same goes for you, then there is nothing to worry about: there are quite many apps available out there for personal finance controlling.

And in this article, I am going to look at the five best apps for finance controlling. These apps will help you to create a budget for yourself. And hopefully, you will be able to manage your money in a better way.

So let’s go ahead and have a quick look at the apps:

5 Best Apps for Personal Finance Controlling

1. Mint

I have Mint, and it is one of the best apps for personal finance controlling. The app comes with quite a lot of features. The app comes all your money to one place. You will find everything from your balances to bills to credit score, all of it in one place. So it will be super easy for you to manage your money.

The app also lets you create budgets pretty easily. Even the app also offers you suggestions based on your spending. What’s more? The app also enables you to view unlimited credit scores. And you don’t have to pay for it at all. Even it will also offer you tips which will help you to improve your overall credit score.

2. You Need A Budget

The next app that you can check out is You Need A Budget or YNAB in short. The thing about this app is that it focuses on teaching you how to manage your own money. Moreover, the app also lets you access real-time information from any device, anytime. Also, you can share your budget plans with your partner.

The app also comes with a goal tracking feature. So you can achieve more without losing your track. Along with that, you will get to see features like reports, personal support, and so on. However, the app is not free; instead, it comes with a 34 days trial period.

3. Wally

Wally is also one of the best apps for personal finance controlling. The app lets you reach your goals faster by centralizing all your accounts in a single place. So you can learn, manage, and improve your finance.

Along with that, the app also offers you bank-level security. So all the data are encrypted end to end. Moreover, the app also comes with some fantastic features as you can budget by category. Track your progress, unlock insights on your spending, and so on.

Also, the app offers you real-time updates so you can be accountable for your actions. And have a look at your spending.

4. Goodbudget

Up next, you can check out Goodbudget. This one is a money manager and expense tracker app. The app comes with quite a lot of features, and it gets synced across multiple devices.

Moreover, with the help of this app, you will quickly check envelopes and account balances, save money for the future with a goal and annual envelopes. Along with that, it also lets you schedule your transactions.

Plus, the app also allows you to split expense transactions, quickly transfer funds between envelopes and accounts, search for transactions, and so many other features.

5. AndroMoney

In the end, I have AndroMoney. This one is one of the best apps for keeping accounts, efficiently tracking each expense report. Along with that, the app is straightforward to use. And you can use it for daily accounting, managing categories, drawing detailed reports, and so on.

Talking about the features, it offers you multiple accounts support, the ability to sync with other devices, Trend, Pie, and Bar charts for Expense and Cash Flow, and so on.

Final Words

So those were the 5 Best Apps for Personal Finance Controlling. Now go ahead and check these apps and see if you like them or not. If you don’t, you can consider creating a budget app of your own and sharing it with the world. Who knows, your budget app can be the next big startup or company.