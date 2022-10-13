5 Benefits of eLearning Localisation

When it comes to professional development and continuing education, eLearning has become the go-to solution for many organisations. eLearning allows employees to learn at their own pace and revisit material as needed. But what happens when your employees are located around the globe? How can you ensure that everyone has access to the same eLearning content? The answer is eLearning localisation.

What is localisation?

Localisation is the process of adapting content to a specific market or region. This can involve changing the text, images, audio, and video to better suit the target audience. eLearning localisation goes one step further by making sure that the content is culturally relevant and compliant with local laws and regulations.

Localisation differs to other professional translation services as it considers the different cultural context and jargon that may be present in different regions. eLearning localisation is a specialised form of professional translation that ensures your content is accurately translated and culturally relevant.

5 Advantage to localising your eLearning content

For global businesses, eLearning localisation is a must in order to ensure that all employees have access to the same content, regardless of location. Here are 5 benefits of localising your professional development resources:

Accessibility

One of the biggest benefits of eLearning localisation is that it makes content accessible to employees no matter where they are located. By translating eLearning content into various languages, you can ensure that everyone in your organisation has the opportunity to learn and grow.

As businesses grow into international markets, it is essential to incorporate an inclusive approach that considers the language needs of employees in different regions. Perhaps most importantly, eLearning localisation can help break down barriers to communication and collaboration within a global organisation.

Improved Engagement

When employees are able to access eLearning content in their native language, they are more likely to be engaged with the material. They are also more likely to retain the information and be able to apply it in their everyday work.

Imagine trying to learn a new skill in a language that you are not completely comfortable with. Not only would it be difficult to understand the material, but you would also be less likely to remember what you have learned. eLearning localisation ensures that employees can engage with the content and get the most out of their professional development.

Increased Efficiency

eLearning localisation can also lead to increased efficiency in the workplace. When employees are able to access professional development resources in their native language, they can learn new skills and knowledge faster and more effectively. This can save businesses time and money by reducing the need for additional training.

In addition, eLearning localisation can help employees avoid culture shock and adapt to new work environments more quickly. By providing employees with resources that are relevant to their culture and language, businesses can help ease the transition into a new role or country.

Better Communication

Global businesses need to be able to communicate effectively with employees in all locations. eLearning localisation can help to break down language barriers and ensure that everyone is on the same page.

Communication is key to providing excellent customer service. eLearning localisation can help businesses to ensure that employees in different regions are able to understand and respond to customer inquiries. This can lead to improved customer satisfaction and loyalty.

Increased ROI

When businesses invest in eLearning localisation, they see a significant return on investment. This is because employees are more engaged with the content, more efficient in their roles, and better able to provide excellent customer service. Businesses that invest in their employees tend to avoid costly mistakes, creating long term savings as well as happier employees.

Examples of eLearning Localisation

Here are a few examples of how businesses have used eLearning localisation to improve their professional development programs:

LinkedIn Learning offers courses in multiple languages to help employees connect with professional development content from around the world.

EdX offers MOOCs (massive open online courses) in various languages to help employees learn new skills regardless of location.

Coursera offers a variety of courses in multiple languages to help employees learn new skills and knowledge.

Alternatively, you can use professional language services to localise your bespoke content for optimum returns in employee development.

Summary

Localising your eLearning content is a great way to ensure that all employees have access to the same professional development resources, regardless of location. Localised content is a must for global businesses. By investing in professional translation services, businesses can reap a number of benefits that will boost employee performance and improve the bottom line.