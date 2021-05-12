5 Advantages of Solar Power to the Environment

There are almost 1.5 million solar panels installed around the United States. With growing concern over sustainability and environmental protection, homeowners are warming up to the idea of solar panels for their houses.

But for many, the immediate benefits of doing so aren’t so clear. Why should I spend money on installing solar panels? Why are solar panels considered so good for the environment?

While there’s nothing bad about sticking to your electric provider, there are still many advantages of solar power that you can explore. In this article, we’ll be outlining 5 such benefits to help you navigate this new yet interesting field.

1. Less Water Used

Water consumption does a lot more damage to the environment than one might think. Traditional power sources use tons of water every year.

You might not be immediately aware of this, but water is used to cool generators, transport fuel, and refine similar resources to power your home. By using solar panels, you circumvent the water usage entirely.

This means water doesn’t have to be wasted on generating power and can be used more effectively elsewhere.

2. Slow Climate Change

Whether it’s carbon dioxide, nitrous oxide, methane, or another harmful substance, we’re contributing to the greenhouse effect every day. One way to circumvent that and slow climate change is through solar energy.

By investing in solar panels, you won’t have to emit any greenhouse gases to power your home. All that power comes straight from the sun!

3. Reduce Air Pollution

The aforementioned gases not only harm our atmosphere but also the air we breathe. Methane and carbon dioxide regularly harm communities’ air quality, leading to poor living conditions.

You can contribute to fighting this trend through solar panels. Similar to how it reduces greenhouse gases, using solar means you’ll be emitting less harmful gases into the air.

4. Decrease Carbon Footprint

Carbon footprint is essentially the amount of carbon your home emits and leaves on the earth. By investing in solar energy, you can reduce your footprint by quite a lot.

No water used or gases emitted means less effect on the environment. This leads to greater accountability and less worry about your effect on our earth.

5. Less Reliance on Fossil Fuels

It’s worth noting that you can harness a lot of energy from the sun through solar panels. You don’t have to depend on depleting fossil fuels just to get electricity.

Sunlight, as far as we know, is hardly a limited resource. Fossil fuels are extremely limited and solar panels help you become a more sustainable household.

Companies like Blue Raven Solar offer reliable and affordable means of making this switch. Fossil fuels can be a thing of the past if you properly invest in solar energy.

