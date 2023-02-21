4 Ways To Use Video In Your Business Strategy To Generate Leads

Research has revealed that humans are decidedly visual creatures – so much so that our brains process images a staggering 60,000 times faster than text. We also remember significantly more of what we see than what we hear or read.

Perhaps it shouldn’t come as a surprise to learn, then, that in the world of digital advertising, video now reigns supreme as the optimum driver of internet traffic. Subsequently, producing high-quality videos is now one of the most useful business tools any company can have in their lead-generating arsenal.

But how can you incorporate video content into your advertising campaigns in the most effective way, to ensure a notable increase in lead generation? Read on to discover 4 different techniques that businesses can use to create videos that will help you turn viewers into loyal customers.

1. Host Your Own Live Event

One of the most effective ways to generate more leads is to create live-streaming videos of significant events – for example, if you will shortly be launching a new product, why not unveil it via live video? You can also livestream interviews with your company founders, special Q&A sessions, and tutorials on how to use your most popular products.

Admittedly, creating live video content can be a daunting task. Fortunately, if you are not sure how to orchestrate this kind of advertising, you can hand the job over to the professionals, such as Red Bee. Their years of experience in the realm of media services will give you the ideal support that you need to create high-quality live content that will help you engage with your consumers.

2. Use Videos On Your Social Media Platforms

If you want to significantly improve your lead generation, then it’s crucial that you target social media with your video content. After all, there are 4.7 billion social media users in the world today, which means your potential audience is vast. In addition, research has revealed that a sizeable percentage of people who view marketing videos on social media will respond to the ad.

However, this doesn’t mean that any old video will do. When it comes to creating video ads for social media, you have to take pains to tailor them to your target demographic. Think about the kinds of videos that will be most appealing, rather than creating bland generic content that isn’t customised to your audience.

3. Feature Videos In Your Email Marketing Campaigns

If you have been having difficulties generating enough leads through email marketing, it may be time to inject some fresh life and energy into those emails with the addition of video content.

Research has shown that incorporating videos into email marketing campaigns can have a significant impact on how many people open emails. Not only that – using videos in email marketing can boosting clickthrough rates, while simultaneously reducing the number of customers who opt to unsubscribe.

4. Include A CTA In Your Video Content

Everyone involved in advertising understands the importance of the call to action (or CTA).

However, not all calls to action are made equal. It’s important to give your CTAs the best possible chance of achieving a successful conversion – and that’s where video content can make all the difference.

This is a technique widely used by YouTubers, who include CTAs at the end of every video to help them boost their subscribers. By following in their footsteps and focusing on creating high-quality videos that are carefully tailored to your target audience, you will be much more likely to grab the attention of potential customers.

When you then include a call to action at the end of your engaging video content, they will be more likely to follow through, and perhaps even become a loyal consumer. It’s a simple but highly effective advertising technique and is bound to make a positive difference to your lead generation.