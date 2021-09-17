4 Ways To Promote Focus And Practice Mindfulness With CBD 

To say that we are an anxious generation would be an understatement. No matter who you are and what position you hold, chances are you are overwhelmed with stress and anxiety. While the factors causing these mental health ailments vary from one person to another, the common denominator between us all is that we allow ourselves to mull over past experiences or future scenarios continually rather than being present.

Being highly aware of the present moment is the simplest way to ease stress and anxiety and focus on matters. Yet, this is often easier said than done, and that is why incorporating mindfulness in your life is essential to having a more peaceful inner state. But even mindfulness can be hard to achieve when you are used to your mind taking over. This is why pairing CBD to your mindfulness practice could be the answer to a more focused and serene life.

What makes CBD and mindfulness remarkable?

CBD comes from the Cannabis Sativa plant species, and it has been around for thousands of years. This cannabinoid is remarkable because it does not make users high, nor is there a risk of overdose or enhanced paranoia when taking it. Besides its lack of intoxicating, psychoactive properties, researchers are beginning to uncover the powerful ways CBD can promote better physical and mental well-being.

Researchers have observed CBD’s potential to alleviate anxiety and depression symptoms from the studies conducted to date. This natural compound can promote better sleep and better skin, help with pain management, weight loss, menopause, heart disease, multiple sclerosis, and much more. As a result of these potential health advantages, countries worldwide are legalizing CBD and allowing professional brands to infuse it with other products in a way that is safe to use. It is vital to buy the correct type of CBD as there are low-quality products on the market that can cause more harm than good. You can go for the best selling cbd gummies for high-quality cannabinoids.

Similar to CBD, mindfulness has been around for thousands of years. Technically, it has been around since the first human being roamed the world. Somehow, along the way, as we became more intelligent and the world became more efficient, we lost the ability to be mindful, and we allowed the mind to take over.

From spiritual teacher Eckhart Tolle to Zen master Thich Nhat Hanh, the wisest teachers value the practice of mindfulness more than anything else. They tell us that although the mind has its value, it should not guide our every action. Their teachings remind us that no matter what situation we are in, being aware of the present with no judgment is the only way to lead a serene life and remain focused. This is what mindfulness is, and the easiest way to be in a constant meditative state is to be aware of our breathing.

Four ways to lead a mindful life with CBD

Constant awareness of your breath is how you can lead a mindful life, but while it sounds easy, it is, in fact, a challenging practice as the mind knows how to pull you back into the muddled thoughts causing you stress and anxiety. Adding CBD in the mix can help in significant ways. The following are four reasons to try CBD for better focus.

Eliminate stress

Mindfulness lowers stress significantly, but it can be challenging to free yourself from your habits when used to chronic stress. CBD can help by balancing the overproduction of the cortisol hormone—the one which determines whether your body goes into fight or flight mode and allows you to experience respite from that unnecessary internal battle.

Ease anxiety

Mindfulness is the most powerful tool you can use against anxiety as it pulls you into the present moment. Still, when you are wholly engrossed in your fears, CBD can erase those negative thoughts and emotions and give you a clearer headspace. Studies show how this cannabinoid interacts with serotonin, a critical neurotransmitter that infuses the body with feelings of well-being. Moreover, CBD also triggers higher GABA levels in the brain, which helps us react more calmly to challenging situations.

Manage pain

Chronic pain can stop you from focusing on work or life in general and cause terrible moods. Practicing mindfulness is essential to accept the present moment as it is without judgment. CBD can help as well by easing pain temporarily, thanks to its anti-inflammatory properties.

Sleep better

Finally, CBD can promote better sleep without making you wake up feeling groggy as other medication does. Sleep is critical for focus, your mental well-being, and your physical health. Together with mindfulness practice, you will have an easier time falling asleep without feeling overwhelmed by stressful and anxious thoughts that can easily overwhelm you during those quiet minutes before sleep overtakes you.

CBD should not be the primary tool you use to lead a peaceful and focused life—reserve that role for mindfulness practice. However, you can use this natural compound responsibly to help you sift through your most prominent mental health challenges so you can arrive at a mindful state with more ease.