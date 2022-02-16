4 Simple Ways to Improve Your Leadership Skills

We often hear of people being called a ‘natural born leader’ but effective leadership, similar to interpersonal skills, doesn’t come naturally to us all. Thankfully, the skills needed to be an effective leader can be practised, learnt, and developed.

But how do we develop leadership skills? Leadership development involves identifying and mastering the key characteristics and skills that are needed to become a successful leader. If you want to improve your leadership skills, here are some of our top tips to help you:

1. Listen to Others

It’s true that most leaders do a lot of instructing, speaking, and delegating. But this isn’t the only thing they do. Good leaders also take time to listen to other people’s opinions. If you’re not particularly good at listening to the people around you, this is one of the things you will need to practise if you want to improve your leadership skills. So, the next time you’re in a meeting, or you have a conversation with one of your colleagues, take the time to actively listen to what they are telling you.

2. Understand Your Strengths

If you want to improve your leadership skills, you’re going to need to understand your strengths and weaknesses. Everyone is human, and nobody’s perfect, so we all have things that we can improve. Strong leaders are aware of their strengths and weaknesses. Once they understand them, they will work on their weaknesses, or learn to delegate tasks that they are not particularly good at to others.

3. Step Up to the Plate

If you’re not in a leadership role currently, don’t worry, as this doesn’t mean that you can’t be seen as a leader by your colleagues. All you have to do to be seen as a leader in a team is show that you are willing to use your own initiative.

There are lots of ways you can do this. You could consider asking your employer for more responsibility, volunteer for a challenging new project, or do the dirty work that no one else wants to do. All of these things show that you’re willing to step up to the plate.

However, before taking on more work in an organisation, it's important that you consider your work-life balance. If you take on too much work, you may find yourself struggling to cope with the extra pressure. Not only do you need to make sure you have enough support at home, but it's also important that you take time to do the things you enjoy.

4. Take Control of Your Learning

Another fantastic way to improve your leadership skills is to take control of your learning. Don’t sit idly waiting for things to happen to you, as this shows your employers that you’re not ready for a leadership role. Instead, look at what areas you could improve on, and find a course that can help you.

While you may think that leadership roles are only given to senior members of staff, this isn’t always the case. Leadership roles can also be accessed by people who haven’t been working for a company for very long, as long as they have the correct skills and knowledge to fill the role. But what makes a great leader?