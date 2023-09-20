4 Reasons Why Children Need to Improve Written Communication Skills

It can be quite surprising to consider just how important written communication skills are when you think about all the technology around today. Why do people need to be able to write clearly and concisely in an interesting and compelling way if they just send texts and use emojis at any chance they get?

The truth is that although this is one way to communicate, writing things down is still crucial. It’s important at school, in business, and in general to get the point across in the right way. It’s a good idea to start teaching children these skills early; they might be great at texting and writing short captions on social media, but what about everything else? The sooner they can learn how to have effective written communication skills, the better. Read on to find out why it’s so important so you can help any child in your life move forward and improve.

Academic Success

Good written communication plays a big part in anyone’s academic success, and when you take the time to consider it, you’ll realize there’s a lot of written communication involved in schoolwork. It might be writing essays or research papers, or it could just be taking notes in class, but whatever it is, students will rely on their ability to put their thoughts down on paper in a way that makes sense and is understood.

Think about exams and assignments, for example. In many cases, these will need written responses, and if the child doesn’t know how to organize their thoughts and put them down on paper (or screen), and if they can’t clearly express their thoughts and ideas about a subject, they might not be able to show how much they actually understand, resulting in low grades. Written essays can be a big part of a child’s overall grade as they get older (particularly in high school), and poorly written communication could mean they don’t do as well as they had hoped, and they might even miss out on a place at the college of their choice. It’s clear that if you want your child to do well in school, helping them become better with their written communication is vital.

Career Advancement

Perhaps it’s because digital communication has become so well-known and is generally the first response that many employers still look for written communication as a skill. You won’t be able to rely on talking to a colleague about something; you will need to be able to convey information via writing. It’s something that can make a candidate stand out during an interview, and it could be something that propels them onward in their career.

No matter what industry someone is working in, being able to convey accurate, clear information, make reports, and generally communicate with workers, managers, partners, customers, and suppliers is essential, and being great at written communication means you can do all this and boost your own success as well as that of the business you’re working in (whether it’s your own or someone else’s).

Therefore, teaching a child early on how to communicate well means they’ll be more likely to be able to send professional emails, write reports, and communicate well with everyone they need to. Plus, when it comes to marketing, anyone who can already communicate well using the written word will certainly have an advantage and be able to master the art of putting their point across in a way that makes customers want to buy. The great thing is it’s never too late to gain these skills, and there are a number of excellent copywriting courses you can try, which entrepreneur Noel Cabral recommends. However, the earlier a child is taught how to communicate well in writing, the easier it will be for them to progress as they get older, and the more valuable they’ll be seen by any potential employer.

Personal Expression

Although you might immediately assume that written communication only really relates to school or work, the fact is that it can be used everywhere and for any reason, and it can be a big part of how someone is able to express themselves in life, which in turn can help improve or enhance relationships they might have.

For example, many people find comfort in journaling, which is all about putting your thoughts down on paper and essentially ‘emptying’ your mind so you feel less stressed and more in control. Although you don’t have to be a great communicator to do this (mainly because no one else will read the journals except you), it will certainly help if you are; it means you’ll be able to think more clearly and put your thoughts into words rather than getting stuck and frustrated because you don’t know how to express your feelings, which would only lead to more stress, not reduce it.

Being good at written communication is also helpful when it comes to connecting with others, and whether you choose to handwrite a letter or send a heartfelt email, if you can put your feelings into words and really convey what you mean, it can often be easier (and potentially more effective) than trying to say the words out loud.

If children can learn to write well, they’ll be able to have positive relationships in the future where they’re not afraid to express themselves because they’ll have the tools to do it in a confident, competent way.

Problem-Solving

Being a good problem-solver in life is a great skill to have, and it means you don’t have to rely on other people to get you out of various situations that you might find yourself in (although asking for help is always important if you need it). When your child improves their written communication, this can help them become better problem-solvers, so it’s definitely something to consider.

Why is this? It’s because in order to write well, you need to put your thoughts in order, analyze information, and put your ideas forward in a sensible, coherent way. Interestingly, if you want to be a good problem-solver, you’ll need to do pretty much the same thing, so these skills are linked, and working on written communication means a more independent and positive life in many ways.