Lawsuits filed for personal injuries are not always successful. On average, only 50% of cases that go to trial are won by the plaintiff, and overall, less than 5% of cases end up at trial. Some cases are easier to win than others. 61% of car accident cases end in success whereas only 19% of medical malpractice cases are successful.

After being injured in an accident, many people consider hiring a lawyer from one of the 43,373 personal injury law firms in the US to help them recover compensation. However, personal injury lawyers are selective about the cases they accept and will often decline potential clients. Even in cities like Nashville, where personal injury cases are common, lawyers often look carefully at factors like liability, potential damages, and other specifics before deciding to represent a client.

Here are 4 common reasons why a personal injury lawyer may not take your case.

You Do Not Have Significant Damages

One of the top reasons a personal injury lawyer will reject a case is if the client’s damages are not high enough to justify the time and expense of a lawsuit. A minor injury such as a sprain might only be worth $5k whereas a TBI could settle for $150k or more.

According to Harlene Labrum, an experienced Nashville personal injury lawyer, most work on a contingency fee basis; in other words, they only get paid if they win compensation for the client. If the potential settlement or award amount is too low, the lawyer has little financial incentive to take the case.

Liability Cannot Be Clearly Established

In order to recover damages, a personal injury lawyer must prove that the other party was legally liable or responsible for the accident and injuries. If liability is unclear or can be disputed, the lawyer may decline the case. For instance, if comparative negligence laws apply and the client appears partially at fault, it weakens the case. Or if there are no independent witnesses or convincing evidence to prove fault, proving liability becomes an uphill battle.

The Case Has Serious Weaknesses

Personal injury lawyers also avoid cases with glaring weaknesses or problems with the facts that will make winning compensation difficult. This includes situations where the statute of limitations has expired, missing or contradictory evidence, or doubtful credibility of the client or witnesses. Taking on an overly challenging case with little chance of success wastes the lawyer’s time and resources.

Limited Compensation Potential

Other factors that limit the potential value of a claim may also lead lawyers to turn down a case. These include limited insurance coverage available, immunity from liability, or the client having pre-existing conditions. If compensation amounts are capped by law or policy, it restricts what a lawyer can recover even with a successful case. With little chance of a significant payout, the lawyer has less incentive to take the case.

While many accident victims may want to pursue a personal injury claim, lawyers are selective and weigh various factors when deciding which cases to accept. If liability, damages, or compensation are questionable, the lawyer may ultimately pass on representing the client. Understanding common reasons for rejection can help set reasonable expectations when seeking out a personal injury attorney.