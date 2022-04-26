4 Products that Surprisingly Contain CBD – Did You Know Them?

Since CBD has been on everyone’s lips lately, it’s pretty hard to miss it. You see CBD everywhere: in TV commercials, social media, magazines, which makes you wonder what this compound is all about.

If you’re a newbie to CBD consumption, it’s understandable you have doubts regarding CBD products or have no idea how to take CBD for its health benefits. Of course, the first question regarding Cannabidiol is “is it legal?”, and then “is it safe?” follows. The answers are yes and – drumroll, please – yes! Taken in small amounts, CBD can cause no harm, no “high”, and no addiction – WHO considers that CBD doesn’t have the potential for abuse. Numerous studies have been conducted on this fascinating compound derived from the hemp plant, and most have come to the same conclusion: CBD can help with anxiety and depression, act as a pain reliever, improve heart health, and even fight against cancer and neurological disorders like epilepsy and schizophrenia. Now that we’ve clarified such aspects, you may be curious about where to find CBD and in what form.

The spectrum of CBD products is quite large – from capsules, topicals, oils, and tinctures to vape juices and wholesale edibles, this substance is everywhere and in everything nowadays.

You may not expect this, but you can find CBD in several products, and the following are just a few of them:

What is CBD?

All the buzz around the CBD and still don’t know exactly what it is? No problem! That’s why we’re here. CBD is a compound derived from the hemp plant (Cannabis sativa), and together with its “cousin”, THC, they are the most prevalent compounds in cannabis. But unlike THC, CBD hasn’t psychoactive effects, hence, it doesn’t give people that “high” feeling, and implicitly, doesn’t lead to addiction. Moreover, it’s often used to treat the addiction symptoms caused by other substances, including THC.

CBD is Found in:

Without further ado, here are some common products that CBD is added to, so keep reading to discover which best suits your needs or preferences (or maybe both):

Skincare products

CBD has started to be used as an active ingredient in skincare due to its various beneficial properties. This buzzy substance is taking rapidly over the skincare and beauty industry, as the reports also suggest – the CBD cosmetics market is expected to reach $1.7 billion by 2025, according to Grand View Research. It’s no wonder if we’re to consider its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties, which can only benefit your skin. CBD is a natural remedy that fights against the excess of sebum, helping with acne, a common skin concern these days. The substance can be found in various products, such as serums, lotions, creams, and cleansers.

It has hydrating and nourishing properties that are not to be neglected, especially if you’re dealing with skin dryness. As in the case of inflammation or itching, CBD can be used for its calming effects. It has anti-inflammatory properties that prove to be helpful even in cases of eczema, psoriasis, and dermatitis. Now, we know that you may wonder if it’s safe for sensitive skin. With all the confusing labels and foggy marketing, it’s downright stressful to find products that don’t irritate the skin. But with CBD, you don’t have to worry – as stated by Medical News Today, CBD soothes sensitive skin and minimizes irritation.

Due to its antioxidant properties, CBD is often used against oxidative stress, which is known to speed up the aging process. CBD might be the solution even for uneven skin tone – antioxidants are appreciated by skincare gurus around the world for their brightening effects, enhancing SPF, and fighting against hyperpigmentation. Therefore, CBD is not only good for itching, dryness, and inflammation but also for preventing aging and reducing e wrinkles. That being said, this buzzy ingredient may be the next skincare junkie’s dream.

Beverages

With the CBD industry on the rise, this substance starts to be included in all kinds of products, including drinks. Now you can consume CBD in the form of tea, cocktail, soda, and coffee. So, next time you experience difficulties falling asleep, consider a calming cup of tea with a bit of CBD to help you sleep like a baby, driving away any anxious thoughts. You don’t have to be concerned about psychoactive effects – CBD beverages are infused using CBD isolate. Besides, your body absorbs the substance quicker in a liquid form so that you can enjoy its relaxing effects in just a few minutes.

Foods

CBD is appreciated all around the world for its calming properties, but did you know that it also enhances food taste? Maybe you heard about the famous CBD brownies, but there are more products containing CBD, including chocolate and snack bars, breakfast cereals, honey, and even hummus and mashed potatoes. You can enjoy the multiple health benefits of honey, for example, and take pleasure in its irresistible flavor given by CBD. Honey is well-known for its anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties, being also a powerful antioxidant. CBD honey comes with similar benefits, to which it’s added anxiety-relieving and sleep-inducing properties. And if you worry about money, you can find cbd honey wholesale at a reasonable price so that you can make the most of its therapeutic effects.

Toothpicks

Drinks, foods, skincare products… But toothpicks? Yes, CBD is used even in toothpicks. They’re not so different from the common toothpicks we all use for removing the bits of food lodged between the teeth – just little wooden sticks. The point is that CBD toothpicks can be used for the same anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory effects. Since these sticks are soaked in CBD, this allows you to uptake CBD much faster because the substance is directly released into your mouth, into the bloodstream from your cheeks, lips, tongue, and oral cavities more precisely.

Other nutrient plants like Spilanthes are also used to boost CBD’s effects – it practically induces saliva production, which leads to faster absorption of this cannabinoid.

Bottom line

CBD is not a consumption ingredient in all Europe, this article is written according to the UK regulations for CBD on food and beverages, please if you’re not a UK retailer confirm the CBD food regulations in your country. Find more information here.