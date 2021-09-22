4 Phenomenal Home Office Design Tips

As challenging as it might be to decorate a home office, it’s important that you do it right. After all, you’ll want a space that puts your mind straight into work mode, but still pleasant enough that spending hours at a time in it doesn’t burden you or make you uncomfortable in any way. Add to this the factor of eco-friendliness and things instantly begin to sound even more complicated. Luckily, there are people with experience in this field and here is some of their excellent advice on how to make your home office an ideal place to do your job efficiently every day.

Brighten it up

If you have that option, setting your home office right next to one or more big windows would be an ideal solution. That way you’d be able to see everything better and you’d get the much-needed mood and productivity boost, as natural light can provide you with measurable health benefits. In order to maximize the effect of the natural light entering through your windows, add a few mirrors on the walls. On the other hand, if you can’t really find a space in your home with that much light, you can always invest in some lighting fixtures. These can have more than one purpose. Not only will they provide you with the light you need to work normally, but they can also be decorative. Just be sure to also invest in some LED or CFL bulbs, which save energy, and that you always switch off the lights before leaving your office.

Utilize plants

There’s a lot you can gain from bringing some plants into your home office. They benefit your overall health, while improving your indoor air quality by cleaning it of carbon dioxide, but also benzene, formaldehyde and a list of other toxins. A few potted plants might do the trick, but if you fear that you won’t be able to take care of them well, there are other, equally amazing options out there. For instance, you can get yourself an incredibly beautiful everlasting rose in the color of your choice. These can make your home office more appealing for a long time, as they last up to an entire year. Such roses come in a dome made of luxury crystal glass, which can also introduce some extravagance to your office. The best part is that only the best roses are chosen to be made everlasting and they come from farmers who pride themselves in growing their flowers in an ethical and honest manner.

Upcycle away

If you’re one of those awe-inspiring creative people or if you’re friends with one of them, there’s basically no limit to what you can do with old things lying around your basement, garage, garden and even kitchen. Not only will you feel the joy of giving new life to something you were about to throw away, but you can actually save some money in the process. Plus, it’s a very green decision to make, as you won’t pollute the planet with extra garbage. An old can or a jar can become a pencil holder, a rusty barrel can be repainted and turned into a small cabinet, while you can make a lovely, cozy bench using a few pallets and some thick cushions. So, go through your garage, and you’ll probably find something useful in no time.

Recycle, recycle, recycle!

The importance of recycling cannot be stressed enough. And you can do it with a whole range of items. For instance, a used printer might work just as well as a new one. Even if it needs to be fixed, it won’t be a waste of time, since you won’t have to spend as much money on it as you would on a new one. Next, avoid plastic bags for your trash and disposable cups, plates or cutlery for your drinks or food. It’s much better to have some glasses and cups available for anything hot or cold you might crave for during the day and a plate or two and some real cutlery for your lunch. And that’s merely the beginning. You can put some effort into donating anything that’s no longer of use to you, since it can make somebody else’s life easier. As far as office supplies are concerned, you can expect to use plenty of those, so find places that sell the eco-friendly kind, such as recycled printing paper, refillable whiteboard markers and bamboo pens. You’ll be surprised with the diversity of available products and you’ll love how smart some of the environmentally-friendly solutions are.

When you think about it, decorating a home office in accordance with the eco-friendly principles isn’t nearly as problematic as you might think. And with these brilliant tips, you can start decorating your home office today.