4 New-Age Career Opportunities for Math Enthusiasts

Being a math enthusiast is a great way to get ahead in the new age. If you’re not already one, it’s never too late to change your career path.

Math enthusiasts are in high demand in today’s world, and for a good reason. Math enthusiasts have an excellent understanding of numbers and statistics, which makes them well suited to work in fields like data analysis, finance, accounting, and more.

In addition to being able to work with numbers, many math enthusiasts have an interest in technology, which is another key skill that employers are looking for today. The skillset of a math enthusiast can be applied to almost any field because they have an ability to take complex problems and break them down into simple solutions.

The world of online learning is an exciting one for math enthusiasts. With so many different courses to choose from and so many ways to learn, there’s no reason why you can’t find your perfect match.

Let’s now take a look at the careers you can pursue after studying mathematics.

Blockchain Developer

If you’re a math enthusiast and want to participate in the blockchain revolution, you might want to consider becoming a blockchain developer.

According to TechCrunch, “blockchain is poised to disrupt just about every industry.” The technology is already being used by millions of people worldwide, and it’s making waves in the music industry, gaming industry, advertising industry, healthcare industry, and more.

If you’re interested in building the infrastructure that makes these innovations possible, becoming a blockchain developer could be the perfect fit for you—and it comes with plenty of perks. For example:

They work with new-age technology every day. They have the opportunity to make a real difference in society while they’re working on their own projects.

Blockchain developers can earn over $112,000 per year at top companies, according to the data by Payscale.

Machine Learning Expert

Machine learning is a branch of artificial intelligence that focuses on building algorithms that can learn from data without being explicitly programmed. From self-driving cars to voice-activated assistants, machine learning is changing the way we interact with technology, and it’s growing quickly.

If you’re interested in this field but don’t know where to start, consider enrolling in a program for an advanced degree in computer science or data science. You can also learn more about this type of career by taking a look at some of the most popular jobs in data science: data scientist, data engineer, machine learning engineer, and software engineer.

Moreover, becoming an expert in machine learning will allow you to work with some of the most cutting-edge software out there—and you’ll be able to do it for less money than you would otherwise.

According to Class Central, “Machine learning is one of the fastest growing fields in tech.” And according to Glassdoor, a machine learning engineer earns an annual median salary of $131,000 – which is more than the average of many jobs.

Applied Statistician

The field of applied statistics is one of the most exciting and in-demand careers for math enthusiasts, especially in the age of big data. As technology continues to advance at a rapid pace, we are left with an ever-growing collection of information that needs to be analyzed and interpreted.

A career as an applied statistician will allow you to use your passion for math and interest in applying it to real-world problems while helping organizations make better decisions by using data. You will be able to find employment opportunities at businesses large and small all over the world.

In addition to being able to make a difference in your own life by pursuing a career in applied statistics, you will be able to see how your work directly impacts the lives of others through their everyday activities. For example:

Healthcare providers can use their expertise in analyzing data from large databases in order to identify trends that may indicate potential health risks for patients.

Social services agencies can use your knowledge of statistical methods when evaluating programs aimed at helping children succeed in school or find employment after graduation.

Marketing firms can benefit from your skills when trying to understand how customers respond.

As of August 2022, the annual average pay for an applied statistician is $109617. Most earn between $101500 and $128000 annually.

Data Analyst

In a world where nearly everything is measured and quantified, it’s no surprise that data analysis is one of the fastest-growing fields in the world. Data analysts are responsible for collecting, organizing, and analyzing information from various sources to help their organization make more informed decisions. Data analysts have to have strong analytical skills and the ability to think critically about data in order to be successful at their job. In addition to these skills, having a background in math can make you stand out from other candidates when applying for a position as a data analyst.

Math Enthusiasts: If you’re passionate about mathematics and enjoy working with numbers and formulas on a daily basis, consider becoming a data analyst. You’ll be able to use your mathematical knowledge every day while earning a good salary doing it.

According to Glassdoor, data analysts earn an average of $69,517 per year—and that number is only going up.

Summing Up

With the advent of new-age technology, math enthusiasts have a lot of career opportunities on their hands. They can work as data scientists, software engineers, and many other roles, along with some exciting roles listed above. The demand for these jobs is increasing day by day, and so is the salary offered to them.