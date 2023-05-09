4 DeFi Scams That Are Common (2023)

If explosive growth, easy money, and a completely unregulated market are to be added, a crypto-criminal feeding ground appears. Such a possibility resembles the wild west in the realm of decentralized finance (DeFi) and tricks like DeFi will show up all over the place. So on the off chance that you want to do a little prospecting, ensure you comprehend the dangers implied before you begin searching for gold. If you are interested in Bitcoin, you may be interested to know that old Bitcoin is supporting different economies around the world.

Here are discussed 5 of the most common DeFi scams that, cryptocurrency enthusiasts, come across daily; Let’s learn

Why do scammers love DeFi?

DeFi is a digital financial ecosystem of sorts where many different types of financial manipulations can be performed on a public blockchain, as a result of which it eliminates the need for intermediaries of any kind. On the other hand, if we talk about the traditional banking system, here you can do anything, such as trading, lending, borrowing, investing, saving, etc., in the world of DeFi, without the need for any middleman. And so different types of financial activities can happen, peer to peer. Since there is no focal monetary foundation of any sort, customary Know Your Client (KYC) check necessities like location confirmation, picture ID, banking data, or social protection numbers are not needed.

DeFi Scam 1: Rag Pull or Pump-and-Dump

This has become a popular scam of sorts in the DeFi altcoin crypto market. Some developer or investor by whom most of the supply of a given coin is held. And then they make efforts to promote and publicize that coin. They as a rule depend intensely on utilizing web-based entertainment stages like Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, Wire, and Reddit to build interest and drive deals. As soon as prices start to rise, pump makers dump their assets in the FOMO they generate, leading to a price crash that leaves buyers holding onto assets that could later be purchased. Compared to doing now is of lesser value. This can lead to significant and irreparable damage.

DeFi Scam 2: Phishing

Phishing is where scammers pretend to be a legitimate company and thus collect personal information from investors. Scammers typically use email to perform DeFi phishing, where a bad actor pretends to be a representative of a trading protocol and platform. Additionally, they toss a mistake saying “Your record has been compromised. Where prompted please send your password and email address so that we can protect it. Moreover, phishing messages may likewise connect to counterfeit sites like a current platform, provoking casualties to include their own data just to be taken.

Defi Scam 3: Rug Bridge

Currently, rug pull schemes are considered one of the most popular DeFi scams. Because of such scams, developers play a vital role in promoting crypto projects which appear to be revolutionary, exciting, and promising. They can have a massive following on social media as well as be able to raise millions of dollars from investors as well. And when enough money is collected by them, they just sell the tokens and run away with the money. As a result of which the investors are suddenly left with tokens worthless and at the same time, the project ceases to exist. Essentially, investors get the rug pulled out from under them.

Defi Scam 4: Mistaken Identity

Many scammers impersonate a trustworthy account to create a false sense of security. These accounts include very similar names, with only one or two letters changed, and they usually use the logo of the crypto coin or wallet they are trying to represent. In addition, scammers may also try to impersonate other trusted sources. Wherein with credibility, criminals try to trick users into presenting personal information.