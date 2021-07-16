4 App Development Trends You Need to Know

If you’re thinking about developing your own mobile app, you aren’t the only one interested in something like that. It’s expected that mobile app downloads will reach 258 billion in 2021, so it’s safe to say that anyone in the mobile app development business chose a lucrative career.

For all those wondering how to create an app, you need to follow a set of certain steps that take you from the pre-app development stage to what you need to do post-launch. However, if you want your app to be successful, you also need to be aware of the latest trends in the mobile app development industry.

Use PowerApps

PowerApps is a suite of apps that provides a fast development environment in which you can create a custom business app in a very short time span. When you build your app using PowerApps, you can store your business data either in online and on-premises data sources or the underlying data platform.

Businesses choose to create their apps this way because the end product has workflow capabilities and business logic that can automate your previously manual business processes. Additionally, apps built with PowerApps have a responsive design and run seamlessly on both desktop and mobile devices.

And finally, Power Apps come with an extensible platform that developers can use to apply business logic, interact with data and metadata, integrate with external data, and create custom connectors.

If you want to have all of the benefits of PowerApps but don’t want to deal with the hard work, you can always hire a Microsoft Power Apps developer and have them do the hard work for you. You just have to make sure that when you hire your professional developer, they meet all of your standards.

Internet of Things (IoT)

The Internet has been a part of our lives for decades and is now a part of the daily lives of almost every person on the planet. However, the internet is becoming a more powerful force every year and can now control our homes if we allow it.

This is all thanks to the Internet of Things, or IoT for short. Some examples of technology that use IoT include smart home security systems, connected appliances, wearable health monitors, doorbell cameras, smart locks, etc.

IoT devices help people save time, keep them informed, and make their lives easier. The Internet of Things is seeing huge growth in popularity and countless positive reviews from users. As an app developer, you should be aware of mobile IoT-based applications and their impact on the end-user.

Folding Display Adaptability

Smartphones with a foldable display first came into the scene a couple of years back in 2018 when the Samsung Galaxy Fold appeared. It seemed like a fun idea at first, but this smartphone failed to meet expectations, and the general public soon forgot about the entire fiasco.

However, smartphones with a folding display are back and better than ever. Now you can find a plethora of foldable phones on the market. Even though they aren’t too widespread now, app developers expect that phones with a folding display will soon gain even more popularity.

There are already some apps that are optimized for this type of screen and this is one of the latest app trends in 2021. So if you want your apps to succeed, you need to be aware of the trend.

You shouldn’t see this as a problem or a roadblock but as an opportunity to create an app that fits a larger screen and allows for a more immersive and detailed experience. The app you create for foldable phones can also take full advantage of multi-windows and allow users to perform multiple tasks at once.

5G Mobile Network





Not too long ago, 5G was a buzzword that some people didn’t understand, others didn’t accept, but now in 2021, 5G is already a reality. While 5G still isn’t widespread, there are a plethora of phones that use it and we can expect that in a few short years, 5G will completely replace 4G.

We can expect that 5G will be up to 100 times faster than current 4G technology and this means we can expect big changes and transformations in the world of mobile app development.

5G comes with a lot of updated features that will change how we develop apps from now on, and the most important ones are:

Speed . The immense increase in speed will help improve the usability of apps, significantly decrease download time, and will allow for more complicated and demanding features to function effortlessly. For example, the 5G network will be able to easily handle VR and AR 3D objects with minimal to no lag.

Latency. The 5G network allows for minimal network interference and can deliver data in just milliseconds thanks to its Ultra-Reliable Low Latency Communication (URLLC).

Connectivity. The 5G network will offer connectivity for up to a million devices, which will make it much easier to implement IoT in mobile devices.

Final Thoughts

If you want to find your way to the top of the competitive business of app development, you need to keep up with the changing trends. That is the only way you can provide your end-users with what they really want and need. If you don’t, you can’t hope for any success.