330 OSCE Observers Will Monitor the Presidential Elections in Kazakhstan

The Chairman of the Presidential Election Commission of Kazakhstan, Nurlan Abdirov, met with the head of the Mission of the Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) of the OSCE organization, Ursula Gatsek. Abdirov expressed his gratitude to the ODIHR/OSCE Observation Mission for the decision to send a delegation of 30 long-term and 300 short-term observers to observe the November 20th elections of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

OSCE, The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe, is the world’s largest regional security-and-human-rights oriented intergovernmental organization with observer status at the United Nations. Its mandate includes issues such as arms control, promotion of human rights, freedom of the press, and free and fair elections. It employs around 3,460 people, mostly in its field operations but also in its headquarters in Vienna, Austria, and its institutions. All 57 participating States of the OSCE enjoy equal status, and decisions are taken by consensus.

The OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) provides support, assistance, and expertise to participating States and civil society to promote democracy, rule of law, human rights, and tolerance, as well as non-discrimination. ODIHR observes elections, reviews legislation, and advises governments on how to develop and sustain democratic institutions. The Office conducts training programs for government and law-enforcement officials on how to promote and monitor human rights.

The Chairman of the Kazakh Central Election Commission (CEC) acquainted the members of the OSCE Mission with the features and duration of the main stages of the election campaign, presented the results of the nomination of candidates for the President, and noted that the stage of registration of candidates is currently being completed. Special attention is paid to the issue of training participants in the electoral process and ensuring the electoral rights of persons with disabilities.

During the meeting, Abdirov invited members of the OSCE Mission to participate in meetings and training events of the Kazakh Central Election Commission (CEC), and also expressed his readiness to hold meetings of the Mission representatives with members and the apparatus of the CEC on any issue.

“The Central Electoral Commission will ensure that the election campaign is conducted in strict accordance with the law and will create all conditions for healthy and fair competition. We attach great importance to the continuation of close cooperation and constructive dialogue with the OSCE/ODIHR Bureau, including in the periods between electoral campaigns,” Chairman of the Central Election Commission, Abdirov, emphasized at the end of the meeting.

