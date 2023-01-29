3 Ways Medical Intelligence Helps Patients  

Have you ever wondered how new medical procedures and treatments are introduced? A long process of development and research goes into getting a medical product market-ready, but only with the aid of medical intelligence can a product be launched successfully.

Medical intelligence is a special type of research that helps developers understand how they can make their product or service the best it can be and find the right demographics to get it too. It’s an informative new type of knowledge which has become key to medical developments.

In this article, we’ll explore three key ways medical intelligence is changing the medicare industry for the better. And why, if you’re developing a new drug or invention, it can benefit you to have a medical intelligence agency on your side.

1. Understanding The Patient’s Treatment Journey

A ‘patient journey’ is the process a patient will undergo, from their first appointment with a medical professional to the end of their treatment.

So, for example, a ‘patient journey’ for someone with cancer would begin with their initial appointment discussing their symptoms, progress through all follow-ups and scans, diagnosis, chemo and other treatments, until the very end of their treatment when they are discharged.

With the assistance of a professional Biopharma intelligence company, medical developers can look at patient journeys for the product or service they’re working on. This helps them to see a range of things, such as:

Patients’ opinions on treatments (physical, mental effects etc.)

Doctor’s opinions on treatments efficiency

Where treatments are successful

Where treatments are falling short

See if there are any specific treatments patients request (and why)

These things all come together to form a strong image of where there is room in the patient journey for the developer’s new product.

For example, if they are developing a drug that helps with migraines, and they can see that it is a common side-effect of a certain treatment, they would know there is a strong opening to introduce their product within the market for that specific treatment.

The patient journey allows for a strong understanding of the people behind the treatments – it’s about what they want and doesn’t want – helping developers to gain an important understanding of their customer demands.

2. Understanding Digital Health Innovations

Medical care isn’t what it used to be.

You don’t just go to a doctor or GP anymore – now, most initial appointments are conducted over the phone or by video chat. Many NHS services also use online tools to help patients with their treatments, creating new platforms for developers to examine. Medical intelligence takes all of this into account when collecting data, helping developers to understand things such as:

The impact of new technologies on the medical landscape

How new technologies could help you reach your patient base

How new technologies could aid in communication with patients

Which elements of marketing to focus on, with the way your product will be viewed via technology in mind

How to differentiate your brand from others

Who your main competitors are within the technological landscape

These things can help developers to keep up-to-date on a changing market landscape. It also offers an opportunity to think about customer interface strategies and how to make their service appear more person-centric.

3. Understanding Value Communication

Value communication is an important part of any launch. It’s a blend of marketing techniques and medical intelligence that helps developers identify how they can communicate their product’s unique value to their target audience early in their marketing campaign.

There are a few ways that medical intelligence research helps them do this, including:

Analysing competitors to find out where they ‘lack value’ in consumer opinions and where they seem to have a monopoly on a certain market.

Gathering data from customer feedback to see what they desire and what they don’t

Gathering data on the platforms and channels that patients may use to access the product or service and how they are influencing their decisions

Seeing competitors’ weak points and channel insights gives developers an idea of where they should market their products. They will also be able to see gaps within the market that they could take advantage of, aligning their values with the customers’ desires and increasing the relevancy of their product.

In Conclusion

As you can see from the above points – medical intelligence is a new frontier for developers.

It can help them gather data which informs their marketing strategies, but also important human-centric data which helps them gauge how patients may feel about the development they want to add to their treatment plan.

It’s an important way to understand not only what the market requires but also what the patients themselves require – making it an invaluable tool to those entering the medical development field with a bright idea.

