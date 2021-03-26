3 Things Every Stellar Tech Resume Should Have

In 2020, it was estimated that roughly one million computer programming jobs were going to be left unfilled in the United States. Similarly, approximately 83% of CIOs across America reported difficulties in finding tech talent, signaling a massive gap in hiring within technology companies.

Evidently, the American technology sector is in need of top-notch talent – and maybe you have it. If you’re looking for a new professional challenge in the tech industry, it’s essential to start off on the right foot. There’s no better way to do exactly that than to develop an excellent resume that will help you stand out as an attractive candidate to potential employers. Here are the three things you’ll need to make sure your tech resume is as stellar as can be.

1. Relevant Technology Skills

Every excellent resume should have a skills section. Therefore, when writing a technology-oriented resume, it’s only sensible that you should include a technology skills section. Do your research into the most in-demand tech skills employers are looking for – such as artificial intelligence, machine learning and data science – and try to highlight the ones you specialize in. You should also be sure to assess which tech skills are outlined in the job posting you’re applying for and update your resume accordingly. For example, if they’re looking for a candidate proficient in JavaScript, HTML and CSS, make sure you’ve included those on your CV.

You should also remain up to date on evolving industry trends to ensure your skills are aligning with the needs of the job market. Given how quickly the tech sector is advancing, employers are consistently looking for multi-skilled employees – and the skills they’re seeking can change as quickly as the industry itself.

2. Easy-to-Read Layout

Your resume should be eye-catching and aesthetically pleasing; otherwise, no one will want to read it. Make sure you opt for a resume layout that is simple, clean and uncluttered to avoid overwhelming or losing the interest of potential employers. Not sure where to start in designing your CV layout? Fortunately, there are plenty of online resources you can consult that offer stunning, affordable resume examples and templates.

3. Technical Certifications

If you’re hoping to create a stellar tech resume, you’ll need to include all your relevant technical certifications that could give you a competitive edge over other applicants. Have you completed online training through sites like LinkedIn Learning, Udemy or Coursera? Don’t forget to include them on your resume. Not only will it show employers that you’ve worked to refine your skills, but the proof of certifications will beef up your resume.

If you’re hoping to attend some online courses to gain some technical certifications, do your research into the most in-demand certificates employers are looking for. For instance, if you work in the information technology (IT) sector, check out this list of the highest paying IT certifications for 2021.

By incorporating these three elements into your tech resume, you’ll significantly bolster your employability and better your chances of landing the job of your dreams. Whether you’re just starting your tech career or you’re simply seeking your next career challenge, these components are universally useful for every technology professional.