3 Startups that Are Innovating the Robotics Space

Robotics has emerged as a transformative force in the business world, with an increasing number of companies in a variety of sectors turning to automation to improve efficiency, reduce costs, and increase productivity. In this context, the use of robots has become more widespread, and it is expected that this trend will continue in the coming years. In 2020 alone, the warehouse robotics market was valued at around $3.56 billion, and it is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.8%, reaching a value of approximately $10.86 billion by 2030. The U.S. market is expected to be at the forefront of this growth, with a leading position in the adoption and deployment of warehouse robots.

One of the primary advantages of robotics is its ability to automate tasks that are repetitive, hazardous, or time-consuming. This can significantly reduce labor costs and enhance operational efficiency for businesses. For instance, robots can be utilized to handle materials, assemble products, and conduct inspections, enabling human workers to focus on more complex and value-adding tasks.

Startups are playing a crucial role in driving innovation within the robotics industry, developing new technologies and approaches that are advancing the field and making it more attainable and affordable for businesses. These companies are working on creating robots that are more adaptable and capable of functioning in unstructured environments, as well as robots that are user-friendly and easily programmable, making them suitable for a wide range of applications and industries.

Here are 3 key players in the innovation of the robotics space:

Established in 2021, 1MRobotics aims to revolutionize last-mile fulfillment through the development of robotic nano-fulfillment centers. The company’s team is composed of seasoned entrepreneurs and industry experts who have worked at organizations such as Magic Leap, Elbit Systems, Allot Communications, and Bringg.

With a wealth of cumulative experience in enterprise sales, hardware and software development, robotics, and electro-optics, 1MRobotics brings a diverse and cross-functional background to the creation of its next-generation dark stores. The company’s founders have a track record of success in the establishment and growth of various businesses, including experience in mergers and acquisitions.

ANYbotics is a Swiss robotics company that is at the forefront of the development of autonomous mobile robotics. The company’s walking robots are capable of navigating and operating in challenging infrastructure, beyond the scope of traditional, purpose-built environments.

Founded in 2016 as a spin-off from the renowned robotics laboratories at ETH Zurich, ANYbotics is a rapidly expanding team of over 90 employees who are dedicated to revolutionizing industries through the use of robotics technologies. The company’s customer base includes prominent international energy, industrial processing, and construction firms. In 2020, ANYbotics successfully raised CHF 20 million in a Series A financing round and was recognized with several awards, including the Swiss Economic Forum 2020 prize.

Voliro specializes in the development of advanced flying robots designed for inspection and maintenance tasks to be safer, more efficient, and more cost-effective compared to traditional methods. The company’s tiltable rotor system enables its drones to go beyond simply “observing” to also “interacting” with their environment, allowing them to be equipped with a variety of payloads, such as non-destructive testing (NDT) sensors.

The company aims to create innovative unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) with unique capabilities and promotes the concept of omnidirectional aerial vehicles, where the position and orientation of the flying platform are completely independent, enabling robust and reliable interaction with the environment.