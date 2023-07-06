3 Reasons Your Development Team Is Falling Behind

When things are going perfectly, a software development team should function like a well-oiled machine. Everyone is coming together as a collective, forming something far more powerful – and productive – than they could be as individuals.

Sadly, we don’t always operate in an environment where things are going perfectly.

Any project manager or organizational leader will tell you that sometimes (and often at the worst possible moment), your development team can start to fall behind. Sometimes it’s a matter of poor planning. In other situations, a lack of communication is the culprit. Regardless, understanding why these issues exist and using tools like ephemeral environments to combat them is the key to mitigating risk from them moving forward.

1. Inadequate Planning

One, unfortunately, common issue that many team leaders and project managers don’t even realize is occurring until it’s far too late has to do with scope creep. Typically a result of inadequate planning, slowly but surely, a project begins to evolve as development continues – and not in a good way.

Before you know it, a project’s requirements might be expanding – essentially changing the previously agreed-upon definition of what “success” looks like. Features are getting added and prioritized over what was formerly considered essential. Functionality requirements become murkier every day.

Regardless of the symptom, the dangers are clear: scope creep can lead to project delays, which almost always cause ballooning budgets. Quality issues and the ultimate disappointment of clients and end users are typically not far behind.

Thankfully, scope creep can be avoided by addressing the root cause: inadequate planning. Prior to the beginning of work, all key stakeholders need to sit down to define and document the project’s scope. Not only do scope statements need to be created and agreed upon, but so do work breakdown structures, use cases, and more. All throughout the development process, the scope needs to be managed with resources like status reports, meetings, and work reviews.

2. Communication, or a Lack Thereof

One of the biggest keys to success for any software development team comes with each contributor’s understanding that they are not working in a vacuum. That is to say, it’s not just enough for Team Member A to understand what tasks they’re supposed to be doing. They also need to be able to see how those tasks fit in with the larger objectives and “whole” that is the project.

Communication is a pivotal part of these. If software development team members are walled off from one another, they’ll start to work that way. They will not be in a position to understand that what they’re doing could negatively impact someone else – nor would they be able to do anything about it. They also won’t be able to contribute to other parts of the project that should influence their work by way of things like testing and feedback.

This is an area where resources like ephemeral environments make a significant difference. By design, they make it easier for team members to communicate and collaborate with one another — even when people are spread out in different locations or even different time zones. People can share their work with whoever they want in an environment that is easily built for this purpose, and that can be taken down just as quickly. They can test out a new feature or build, get feedback, show people their progress, and more – all without impacting anyone else along the way.

Suddenly, even teams that are geographically very far apart have an open line of communication that also facilitates collaboration at all stages of the software development process.

3. Insufficient Resources

Finally, one of the major reasons why your development team might be falling behind involves them not having access to the resources needed to do what is being asked of them in the first place.

This is one of the most essential jobs of any project manager. They need to be able to meet deliverables and deadlines A) using the resources they actually have and B) without going over budget or schedule.

If it is truly a case where what the development team is being asked to do is impossible given their resources, know that things should not have escalated to this point in the first place and likely did so due to insufficient communication. Stakeholders will likely need to be engaged to increase the budget.

In other cases, it’s a simple matter of changing the way managers – and, thus, their teams – are working. Tasks must be prioritized based on those features that “must” get done versus the wants you’d “like” to get done. If possible, resources should be requested from elsewhere within a business to address issues like staff absences. Project management software should also be employed to help keep track of the various “moving parts” of the project on an ongoing basis, allowing you to stop a small problem with resources quickly before it has a chance to become a much bigger one later on.

In the end, understanding why your development team is falling behind is just one small part of a much larger story. It’s equally important to know what to do about each unique issue. In many situations, implementing a tool like ephemeral environments can solve multiple issues in one fell swoop. Other times, it’s going to require significant change to the way things are done on a foundational level.

Regardless, you must acknowledge what you stand to lose if these productivity-related issues are unchecked. Once you know the cause and the stakes, you’ll be in the best position to do something about them once and for all.