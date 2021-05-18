3 Reasons Why You Need an Ergonomic Home Office

Since the pandemic has proven many people can work productively from home, a record number of offices have shut down in favor of adopting work-from-home policies. If you’ve been working at home since the start of the pandemic, it’s time to rethink your spot at the kitchen table.

Folded like a pretzel and hunched over your laptop, you’re putting your body at risk of injury. And besides aches and pains, you could be facing these three significant consequences.

1. Getting Pain Treated Can Rack up a Big Bill

First, let’s focus on the immediate concern of medical bills. While you can relieve some aches and pains with homemade remedies and targeted stretching, some serious conditions (like a slipped disk or carpal tunnel) need a professional’s opinion.

Unfortunately, going to the doctor is an expensive business, with or without insurance.

Most Americans faced with an unexpected medical expense of $400 or more need to borrow money to cover the costs.

2. A Bad Work-From-Home Setup Affects Your Productivity

Pain makes a dent in your productivity, plain and simple. After all, it’s hard to focus on budgets and deadlines when your back is screaming.

According to one study, joint pain steals nearly two and a half hours of work time from sufferers each week. For for those suffering from multi-site chronic pain, it’s even worse. They lose nearly 10 hours each week to pain.

Working at this kind of deficit means you’re getting less done, on average, than your pain-free colleagues. This can cause problems in the workplace, especially if you’re perceived as though you aren’t pulling your weight.

3. Your Workstation Could Be Costing Your Sleep

Another big consequence of chronic pain is its effects on your night’s sleep. It’s next to impossible to slip into a deep, restful sleep if you can’t find a comfortable position throughout the night.

One night of poor-quality sleep leaves you groggy, irritable, and unable to concentrate on work the next day.

But severe pain leads to regular sleep interruptions. Regularly failing to get your eight hours has been linked to the following medical conditions:

Anxiety and depression

Diabetes

Heart disease

If diagnosed with these medical conditions, you may face even more medical bills in the future. And while online installment loans may work for one doctor’s visit, they aren’t suitable solutions to ongoing healthcare treatments.

It’s Time to Invest in Your At-Home Office

Although a spot at the kitchen table might work for a day, it’s not an option for a permanent work-from-home job. To boost your productivity and quality of sleep while avoiding costly bills, take the time to create an ergonomic home office. Subtle changes in how and where you work could protect your health.