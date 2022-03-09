3 iPhone Monitoring Apps That Work With Two Factor Authentication

If you’re a parent that’s worried about what their kids are getting up to and trying to keep them out of trouble, then you’ve likely looked into apps that let you spy on your kid’s iPhone activity. There are a lot of apps out there, but not all of them will work with apps that require two-factor authentication, or 2FA for short. So we’ll be talking about iPhone monitoring apps that work with two-factor authentication, that you can use to keep your children out of dangerous scenarios that might occur over the phone.

At a certain age, your children might think they know everything, but they don’t always know what’s best for them. Finding out what’s going on with them might not be as simple as asking, which is when parents typically turn to spy apps to break through that communication barrier. A lot of the time, using a spy app can be more difficult with an iPhone over an Android due to their higher security, but there are still some apps that can work around it.

1. Family Orbit iOS Extractor

It can be hard to find the right app for you, but when your children’s safety is on the line, no search is unrewarded. The Family Orbit iOS Extractor might be one of your best options for spying, although it requires a different setup. Once you have the phone you wish to spy on, you’ll need to plug it into your computer and take a backup of the local files. Once you’ve done this, you can use the app to have the future backups sent directly to your machine – so long as the phone has access to the internet.

Of course, the downside to this is that you need to be able to plug the phone into the computer, and depending on the kind of hardware you have, the transfer and backup could take a long time. However, it’s not all bad news, as the backups will continue to send to your phone regardless, and you won’t need to re-enter the 2FA codes or get your Apple ID locked.

So what can this app do for you?

There are a number of things you can do when you’re remotely accessing the target phone, and you should know all about them to get the most out of your app.

Messaging services

Are you ever wondering who your children are talking to? What do they talk about? At a certain age, it can be worrying to think about what’s going on in their lives, especially when they don’t let you in. With this app, you can freely look at what kinds of messages they’re sending, whether they’re aware of its presence or not. You can also use it to check their incoming messages, even if they’ve been deleted from the phone itself – most of these monitoring apps will back them up before they’ve been removed.

This feature goes beyond texts, you’ll be able to see iMessage, Kik, and WhatsApp, too.

Call history

Texting isn’t the only conversation you can pay attention to. While you might not be able to hear the calls yourself, you will be able to see their call history. With this, you can possibly block numbers, or find out names tied to numbers, and see how often that number is used to make calls.

Internet usage

Having unlimited access to the internet can be a blessing and a curse. On one hand, you have a wealth of knowledge in front of you, and the ability to keep in touch with all of your friends. On the other hand, there are a lot of dangerous and harmful websites out there that your kids can be unknowingly accessing – and once something has been seen, it’s too late to take it back. You’ll be able to check the browsing history, including how often some sites are visited, and some apps will let you block domains.

Photos and videos

A lot of the time, photos and videos can be very telling of what’s going on. People take photos all of the time, and if they’re being taken while they’re out doing things, you’ll be able to access them as soon as they’ve been backed up. Again, just like messages, even if they’ve been deleted from the phone – you can still access them.

Other apps

It doesn’t end there, you can check out what kinds of apps they’re using, what they’re recording in their character, and who the contacts are in their phone.

2. TeenOrbit

One of the apps that you’ll see available to you is TeenOrbit. It is one of the iPhone monitoring apps that work with two-factor authentication, and it will let you monitor your child’s phone. Every app has its upsides and downsides, but you might find this one tricker than the others. You can use it to access and monitor the phone in question, however, that’s not something that will work consistently without fail. Once you’ve used the initial 2FA code to authenticate your Apple ID, it will send the data from the phone you’re spying on to you for two weeks.

Sadly, once those two weeks are over, you will have to provide the app with the 2FA code again, making it a bit less sneaky for you to do.

3. Number Tracker Pro

Yet another good method to monitor someone without installing any app, the number tracker pro allows you to search for someone’s phone using their phone number. You don’t need to get a hold of their phone to use this, and it will deliver fast results. It sends a tracking URL to the phone, and it will email you their location. No more spending your nights up late wondering where your children are.

Conclusion

Overall, you have a few good options to choose from, depending on what kind of access you’re looking for. If you have any concerns about what your children get up to when they’re not with you, you should consider it for yourself.