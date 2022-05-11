3 Easy Ways to short Bitcoin (2022)  

Shorting the currency could be a good option for investors who believe that bitcoin could crash sometime in the future. Just as bitcoin can be shorted, it has multiplied in mainstream finance with the cryptocurrency’s growing spotlight. If you want to start bitcoin trading check This link to download meta profit APP .

What is Short Selling Bitcoin?

Short selling, which is available as an investment method, can allow assets such as bitcoin to be borrowed and sold at current prices. And later, you can buy bitcoins to pay off the loan you borrowed when selling. And note that when you buy bitcoin the price of bitcoin should be low at that time so that you can buy bitcoin at a lower price.

Bitcoin can be shorted through the following 3 Easy ways:

Bitcoin Shorting CFDs Shorting bitcoins via bitcoin exchange Shorting Bitcoin through Futures Trade

1. Bitcoin Shorting CFDs

CFDs are considered one of the popular ways to short bitcoins. It is used as a annexure among two party to envision on the value of an basic property such as bitcoin. If you want to bet on bitcoin prices without buying bitcoin, you can do so with the help of these investment derivatives. Note that bitcoin shorting options are not available on every CFD platform and also note that these platforms do not hold bitcoins. If you find this method useful, you can check out some of the most popular bitcoin CFD websites such as Plus500, AvaTrade or eToro.

2. Shorting bitcoins via bitcoin exchange

If you already have cryptocurrency trading experience, you can easily short bitcoins on a cryptocurrency exchange. Several major exchanges offer decidedly less support such as Coinbase Pro, Kraken, and Binance. In addition, some exchanges such as Bitfinex or BitMEX also allow leveraged shorting. If you ever feel risky or confident about bitcoin, you can take advantage of your bitcoin short. Note, whether the exchange you choose is reputable or not. Also, note that any bitcoin placed on the exchange is theoretically only yours.

3. Shorting Bitcoin through Futures Trade

Bitcoin can also be shorted through futures trade. If seen, the futures market has not yet developed as widely as CFDs. However, options can still be used to place bearish bets on bitcoin. If you consider shorting bitcoin with this method, it is important to note that you will need to sell a futures contract for bitcoin at a price lower than the current price. There was no reputed trading platform through which you could do this. However, the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, Nasdaq and CBOE all announced the opening of bitcoin futures trading.

Is shorting bitcoin risky or not?

If we talk about shorting bitcoin then yes it can be risky because short-selling any asset can be quite a risky venture. The supreme amount you mislay when you buy an asset for a long period of time is what you invest. For example, if you invest $20,000 in stock and suddenly that stock falls, your investment becomes worthless and you incur a huge loss.