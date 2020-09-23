3 Compelling Reasons Why Your Business Needs A Website

In today’s world, almost everything is shifting to the internet. And with more than 2.2 billion people accessing the internet daily, every business, regardless of industry and size, needs a website.

Customers expect to see you online. And if your business does not have a Website, you could miss out on lots of opportunities for growth.

Yet, surprisingly, only 50 percent of small businesses have a website. Why does this matter? Below are three compelling reasons why it’s important to have a website for your business:

You’ll Grow Your Customer Base

Having a website automatically increases the discoverability of your business. Unlike a brick and mortar store, a website is open 24 hours, 7 days a week.

That means that if a customer is looking for products or services that you offer, they can easily find your site on Google. A website also makes it easier for people to recommend your products or services to others by simply sharing your website address.

You’ll Improve Your Business Reputation

Due to an increase in fraud over the years, a lot of shoppers today are still skeptical when making a purchase, and most will need assurance that your business is legitimate. One of the most effective ways of boosting your business’ credibility is by having a website.

Today, when consumers first hear about a business that they are interested in, they first try to find information about it online. If your business has a website, this first impression will go a long way in building trust.

You’ll Improve Customer Experience

Taking calls from prospects and existing customers to answer simple questions about products/ services or give out details about your operation hours or location can end up costing a lot. Additionally, these calls can distract your staff and draw their focus from other important business operations.

Further, customers can become unhappy if you miss a call, and they may even contact a competitor. Having a website will automatically reduce the number of calls, especially for people looking for information about the business.

It will also improve customer experience and help you retain more of your customers. By taking some of the mundane tasks from employees, a website can help increase your internal productivity. Besides, you can also integrate features like Google Maps to give clear information on the location of your business.

While having a website is a step in the right direction, its quality can impact results and your overall brand reputation. You should choose your web hosting service carefully, otherwise, all your efforts could be futile. Based on this checklist by HostScore – server performance, security, and customer support are three main factors to consider.

After analyzing the available web host reviews, you can easily find a suitable web hosting solution to go with the size of your business.

This will set you on the right path towards achieving business with a quality website.

Need more convincing?

Getting a website will also help:

Showcase your products and services

Gain a competitive advantage

Maximize ROI

Overall, this will mean more success for your business.

Wrap Up

Having a website can add a breath of fresh air into your business and significantly boost your bottom line. And with more and more people completing their purchases online, it should rank high on your list of priorities.

So why wait? Start working on taking your business to the next level!