3 Best Software Solutions For Remote Workers

In today’s market, web business tools are essential for any business and employee. A lot of problems could arise from not utilizing these tools to the fullest. This is why we are going to look at methods of self-organization in regard to technical problems that can arise and create obstacles for remote work.

Technical problems of remote workers

So what does remote working during the COVID-19 pandemic look like? Business meetings are mostly done through video conferencing software: employees hold their usual meetings online, job interviews are conducted remotely, etc. Specialized platforms, cloud services, messengers, and social networks usually provide other essential forms of communication amongst coworkers.

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and to this day, the most frequent problems in setting up programs and equipment that have been observed by users are:

The biggest difficulty for everyone is encountering poor Internet connections when neither video services nor anything else is working properly. Not all providers and operators can handle the increased customer traffic , so there can be unstable connections.

What mostly remote employees encounter is the absence of a unified system. For the organization of distance working, employees use a lot of different websites, but not all of them can handle the influx of users. Websites hang up and do not transmit information, the software is not always stable and, as a rule, is only conditionally free. This creates communication problems and disorganized employees.

Now let’s take a look at 3 issues that have emerged due to these remote work environments:

1. Internet connection problems

Not everyone has a powerful computer and uninterrupted high-speed Internet at their disposal. Moreover, for the work of other providers and websites, we can not be responsible in any way. But some general tips will always be relevant and will help you to prepare your home digital equipment for the high load.

Better wire connection than wireless. If you’re using a wireless network connection and are having trouble getting a signal, you should connect your computer via cable. This way there will be no unnecessary interference in the way of the signal and your Internet connection will be as stable as possible.

The higher the frequency, the better the connection. If it is not possible to refuse Wi-Fi, you can choose a free channel and frequency of the router. To connect to the new 5 GHz frequency, all of your equipment must work according to the latest standards. You can always select a low-load channel: automatically or manually. In the first case, just restart the router and the optimal channel will be selected by itself. In the second case, you need special software that analyzes the propagation of neighboring signals and the required channel is selected in the settings of the router.

Reduce the load. When your computer does not have enough power, do not run multiple programs at the same time, if it is not necessary. Each application consumes CPU and RAM resources. This way not only the programs but also the computer will run slower. Through the command ctrl+alt+del, run the task manager and terminate all processes that severely consume system resources.

Also, don`t forget to periodically clear your browser cache and cookies, get rid of temporary system files and the contents of the Recycle Bin. Delete everything unnecessary from the Downloads folder.

2. Video conferencing problems

As we mentioned, video calls are now the most popular alternative to the usual business meetings. Skype, Zoom, Jitsi, Google Meet, Discord, and other programs have become more active than usual. Although working with these services is intuitive, users may have problems the first time they connect. Often official instructions from the developers help to fix this or that problem, so you should start with them:

If there are still problems with sound or video, but the settings of the programs themselves are correct, perhaps the problem is in the drivers on your computer. In any version of the Windows Control Panel, there’s a search and fix feature. You can check for driver updates for audio, microphone, and camera.

The tips listed above can also have a positive impact on video quality. Don’t overload your home network with unnecessary devices, run only those programs that you need at the moment, and periodically delete outdated files. To make the most of platforms, look to connect them with your other work tools, like these Zoom integrations for example.

3. Remote access problems

There’s no need to take your computer home physically from work when you can access your work files virtually via the business network or archive website. And that’s what a lot of employees and even recruiters who carry out remote hiring do now: they set up remote access from their work computer to their home computer, thus getting all the necessary content (folders, files, active programs).

A relatively simple way to log on to a third-party computer is a good Internet connection and specialized software installed on both devices. However, there are other more professional solutions. For example, you should try IP KVM, VNC, and RDP if you have a public IP address and the ability to forward the port.

VDI-infrastructure is a professional solution that is used in large business enterprises. Virtual Desktop Infrastructure is a technology of workplace virtualization. That is, it is a whole infrastructure of virtual desktops on one physical server. Of course, it is not created in a second. If this technology was not implemented in advance, it is unlikely this is the way to urgently move employees to work remotely. However, such a solution will be useful in the future.

At the end of the day, if technological things drive you around the bend all day long, just relax with good food and music.