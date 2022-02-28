3 Best Cover Letter Writing Services with Professional CV Authors

So you’ve found your dream job – great! But that doesn’t mean it’s yours yet. There’s a lot of competition out there, and if you want to land the job, you’ll need to stand out among the others. Of course, your resume is going to be of utmost importance for the job. The positions you’ve held, the skills you hold, and the qualifications that you possess will all play a huge role in whether or not you get a call for an interview.

But before an employer even looks at your resume they will see your cover letter. The good news is, not everyone submits a cover letter. So if you choose to do so, you’re already well ahead of the game. A cover letter not only showcases why you would be a great fit for the position, but it demonstrates to employers that you are willing to put in extra effort to go above and beyond what is expected of you.

But what is a cover letter and what are cover letter writing services? We’ll get into more detail about this later, but to put things simply, your cover letter is a complement to your resume that tells employers why you are a good fit for the position and how you will add value to their organization.

If you’ve never written a cover letter before, or aren’t sure how to format it, you can make use of a cover letter writing Service. These companies can help to take the stress out of cover letter writing, allowing you to draft up the perfect copy for your dream career.

Top 3 Best Cover Letter Writing Services to use:

1. 99Papers – Best Cover Letter Service for USA users

99Papers is actually a professional essay writing service for students. The main purpose of the service is to help students with college essays and research papers. But while this is their main focus, 99Papers can also assist with additional forms of writing including things such as business plans, resumes, and of course, cover letters.

99Papers has been in business since 2010, and hires professional writers from around the world to assist with writing assignments and/or business documents. According to their website, 95% of their writers are native-English with professional degrees. This makes them the perfect choice for USA professional cover letter writing.

How does it work?

Using 99Papers is easy, and the process works much like other writing services. After creating your account, all you need to do is login and create an order. From there, you will be asked to provide the basic details of your paper.

After selecting “Academic Writing”, choose “Cover Letter” under the Type of Paper option.

From there, enter the job title that you are applying for, as well as how many words you would like your cover letter to be and when you would like to receive it by.

Once you have typed in all of the relevant information, you will be given a quote for your cover letter.

Next, you’ll be instructed to fill out the rest of the information for your Cover Letter, including any relevant information that should be included. You’ll also have the option of selecting what level writer you would like to use: Basic, Advanced, or Top Writer. Not surprisingly, the more qualified and advanced the writer, the more your cover letter will cost to draft up.

Finally, once all of your information is chosen and entered, you can submit your payment information and complete your order. Your order will be completed within your given timeline and then sent to you via email.

What does it cost?

At 99Papers, one of the best cover letter writing services in the USA, cost depends on a number of factors. In order to determine the cost of your paper, 99Papers considers what type of paper you need written, the academic level at which you need it written, and how many pages you need. It also considers your deadline, as well as anything extra you would like to add to your order.

Business writing, which is what would be required for a cover letter, starts at around $12.60 per page and can reach upwards of $46.20 per page, depending on your exact needs.

Pros of 99Papers:

A Trustworthy Cover Letter Writing Service

Unfortunately, there are a lot of “Cover Letter Writing Services” out there that claim to be legitimate, but will take your money and run. 99Papers is not one of those services. When you purchase a Cover Letter Service with 99Papers, you can trust that you are going to receive your cover letter completed and on time.

Secure Payment Options

99Papers offers several different payment options, all of which are secure. When you purchase with 99Papers, you don’t have to worry about your information being stolen from you. You can purchase your Cover Letter through Paypal, or using Visa, Mastercard, Discover, or American Express.

Easy and Convenient Order Options

When it comes to Professional Cover Letter Writing Services, we found that 99Papers was one of the easiest and most convenient to use. Their order process is completely guided, making it super easy to enter any necessary information. Even if you are not good with computers, you should have no problem using 99Papers.

Wide range of support options

99Papers offers a wide range of support options to their customers. These options include phone support, messenger support, live chat, and email support. Chats are available 24/7 and responses are quick.

Cons :

You get what you pay for

We’ve all heard the term, “you get what you pay for”, and at 99Papers, that seems to be true. If you were to check the reviews for 99Papers, you would see that they are very mixed. Some offer very high ratings, while others are very low. This is most likely due to the fact that some people ordered from basic writers, while others ordered from more advanced. More advanced writers have more experience and education, and therefore are more likely to deliver a high quality paper or, in this case, cover letter. Basic writers are more likely to provide papers or cover letters with errors or grammatical mistakes.

Higher prices

When it comes to the best cover letter writing services, 99Papers seems to be on the pricier end of the spectrum. This is especially true if you want to order from a more advanced writer.

Final verdict:

Even though 99Papers places it’s focus on essays and professional papers, it can also be a great place to draft up a cover letter. The service is trustworthy, reliable, and offers secure payment methods so you can be sure that you won’t get scammed. With that being said, it’s important to keep in mind that you get what you pay for with this service.

Because your cover letter will play a large role in whether or not you get a callback from an employer, you want to make sure it is well written. For this reason, we suggest that you refrain from going with a basic writer and pay the extra money for a more advanced writer who can provide you with a high quality cover letter.

2. PaperHelp – Best Cover Letter Writing Services for Australian buyers

Like 99Papers, PaperHelp was originally designed to help students with writing essays and research papers. With that being said, they have also branched out to incorporate other writing styles such as resumes and cover letters. The cover letter writing service offers each high school, college, university, and phD level writing.

All writers at PaperHelp have been hand selected, and proven to be the best of the best. Before being hired to write a cover letter, or any other type of paper, each writer must complete a series of grammatical and writing tests, and pass an online interview session. If they pass, they are invited to join the PaperHelp team under the supervision of managers. In order to become a full time writer for the service, they must be able to communicate effectively, meet deadlines, and meet the expectations of clients. Only then will they be hired to write your cover letter!

How does it work?

Ordering from PaperHelp is very easy. Start by clicking the “order now” button. From there, just select the type of paper you would like to create (cover letter) and enter the paper details. You can select the number of words you would like to aim for and the deadline you would like it completed by. You will also have the opportunity to add any additional details and upload any additional information (like a resume or job history).

From there, you can choose whether you would like to use a basic, advanced, or top writer. For the purposes of a cover letter, advanced writers are always recommended. Then, select what type of service you would like (Standard or VIP) and whether or not you would like a plagiarism report.

Next, enter your payment details and email, and wait for your cover letter to be delivered to you.

What does it cost?

Professional Cover Letter Writing Services from PaperHelp start at $10 USD per page and increase based on the details that you enter. Prices per page vary based on the academic level of writing that you require, what category of writer you request (basic, advanced, top), the type of paper you are requesting, and the number of words you require. Prices may also increase based on any extras that you add. Extras offered by PaperHelp include:

VIP customer support

Plagiarism reports

Abstract pages

Sources

Table of contents

Charts

Editors checks

Pros of PaperHelp:

Reliable writing

PaperHelp is a legitimate writing service that you can trust to deliver well-written papers (or cover letters) on time. All of their writers have been screened and checked to ensure that they have the skills and qualifications needed to create a well written, grammatically correct cover letter that is free of spelling errors. You can count on them to deliver, and to deliver on time.

Free Revisions and Money Back Guarantee

In the event that you are not satisfied with your order, PaperHelp offers 3 free revisions. In the chance that something goes wrong, money back guarantees are also offered.

VIP Service is available

Unlike some Professional Cover Letter Writing Services where there are long wait times, PaperHelp offers the opportunity to upgrade to VIP status. VIP status allows you to receive immediate support for all requests, and puts your cover letter as number one priority. You can purchase VIP support for $14.99 USD.

Cons of PaperHelp:

Poor customer support

While the option to upgrade to VIP support is a nice one to have, the regular support at PaperHelp has been deemed as less than impressive. Most representatives are not native English speakers and may have harsh accents that make them difficult to understand. Furthermore, many people report that service is slow. So if you’re expecting quick customer service, you may need to upgrade to VIP.

Extras are all fee based

Depending on what type of paper you are ordering, PaperHelp can get quite expensive. The service will provide you with a quote for your base paper, but any extras that you would like to add will cost an additional fee. Charts, sources, and table of contents, for example, will all cost extra. In the cases of some school papers, this can lead the cost to add up quickly. Luckily, cover letters are pretty basic and don’t require many extras, so the cost shouldn’t be too drastic.

Final Verdict:

Overall, PaperHelp is a great Cover Letter Writing Service. The writers are professional and reliable, and can provide you with a good cover letter for a fair price. When you order with PaperHelp, you can expect your cover letter to be delivered on time and error free, or can request revisions if you are not satisfied.

3. EssayPro – The Best Cover Letter Writing Services from UK

Essay Pro is an essay/paper writing service that connects freelance writers with people who are in need of writing services. The service is made up of a group of native English speakers from the US, Canada, and the UK. It offers a long list of writers to select from, who you can choose based on rating, reviews, or subject matter specialty. If you have difficulty choosing a writer, you can leave the task to the support team who can connect you with a writer who matches your needs.

How does it work?

EssayPro uses a guided step-by-step process that makes it easy to order a cover letter. The first thing you will be asked to do is fill in your order form. This form will request information such as assignment type, language, number of words, deadline, and education level. In the case of a cover letter, you may also be asked to upload any additional information including job title, job description, and job requirements. It would also be beneficial to upload your personal information, including your resume, qualifications, and job history.

Once your information has been entered, you can then choose your writer and enter a deposit. This deposit will be uploaded to your account (not to the writer). The writer does not receive payment until your cover letter has been received and approved.

Once completed you will receive a notification that your cover letter is ready. If you are not completely satisfied with the results, you can request a free revision. Your payment will not be processed until you are 100% satisfied with the final version of your order.

What does it cost?

Cover letter writing, which falls under the category of “custom writing”, starts at $11 per page. This price includes your choice of writer, 24 hour customer support, unlimited edits and formatting, and an originality report.

Pros:

Choose your writer

Unlike some other professional cover letter writing services that simply pair you with an unknown writer, EssayPro lets you choose your own. You can browse through hundreds of writers based on their reviews, degree type, total number of completed orders, or writing competencies.

7 free revisions

Not happy with your cover letter results? No problem. EssayPro offers 7 free revisions. They also have a clear money back guarantee statement, wherein you can receive your money back if anything goes wrong with your paper (ie. Plagiarism).

Free Plagiarism Support

Even some of the best cover letter writing services require you to pay extra for plagiarism checks. With Essay Pro, this isn’t the case. Free plagiarism checks are provided with every paper – no extra fees required.

Cons:

Minor mistakes and errors

While EssayPro seems to deliver high quality papers and cover letters, you may come across the odd mistake or error. Remember, EssayPro uses freelance writers to complete their papers. Many of these writers have a higher education, but would not be classed as professional writers or editors. For this reason, you may find minor mistakes and errors. The good news is, you have 7 free revisions!

Final Verdict:

EssayPro is an excellent writing service and a great choice for drafting up cover letters. The prices are reasonable and include a long list of extras that aren’t provided by some other cover letter writing services. It’s recommended that you select your own writer so that you can select someone with high ratings and experience writing cover letters.

What is a Cover Letter?

A cover letter is a short document that you attach to the front of your resume when submitting a job application. Employers will read your cover letter before they look at your resume. It is a good way to introduce yourself and highlight your qualifications and professional background.

It’s important to note that cover letters are not meant to replace your resume. Rather, they are meant to supplement it. An employer will see your cover letter before they see your resume. Your cover letter is designed to impress, and is designed to entice an employer to continue on to read your resume. In cases where an employer receives hundreds of applications, your cover letter could be what sets you apart from the rest. Not only does it highlight your qualifications, but it also demonstrates that you are willing to go above and beyond what is expected of you.

A good cover letter will include a header and a greeting, three paragraphs, and a closing statement. Within the cover letter you should include your top achievements, explain why you are the best fit for the position, and explain why you would be a good fit for the company.

This might sound a lot like a resume. And to be truthful, your cover letter and your resume may have overlap. The main difference between the two, however, is what they convey. Your resume is designed to convey the facts. Here you will tell the employer your previous work experience, your qualifications, your related skills, and so on and so forth. Your cover letter, on the other hand, will convey your personality. It will be your first introduction to an employer – look at it as your opportunity for a first impression.

For this reason, cover letters should be unique to each individual. No two cover letters should be the same because no two people are the same. The more you can make yourself stand out, the more likely you are to get noticed by an employer.

How long is a cover letter?

Though there may be some exceptions, cover letters should rarely exceed one page. For most people, half a page is plenty. The ideal cover letter would be around 400 words in length, and consist of 3-4 paragraphs. Entry level applicants or cover letters for entry level positions can be even shorter, and are acceptable at 200 words.

This may seem short, but cover letters are designed to be to-the-point. It’s a quick introduction to who you are and why you would be a good fit for the company. But providing too many details or too much information may bore your employer. Remember, employers receive hundreds (if not thousands) of applications. They don’t want to spend more than a minute or two skimming through cover letters. For this reason, you want to keep it short.

How important is a cover letter?

Cover letters are very important. They will be the first thing that an employer sees when skimming through applications. Because cover letters are not mandatory, not everyone submits one with their resume. Anyone who does submit one automatically stands out. When you submit a cover letter that is not requested or required, it demonstrates that you are willing to put forth the extra effort – a quality which is important to every employer. In some cases, a cover letter may be the difference between an employer reviewing your resume or throwing it in the garbage.

Of course, there are some cases where cover letters are more important than others. Entry level positions, for example, don’t usually require you to submit a cover letter. But for some higher level positions (mid-management or above), cover letters are expected as a formal part of the application process. Failing to provide one may result in the employer passing by your resume.

Cover letters can also be very important if:

There are gaps in your employment history that need to be explained

Some aspects of your resume may be deemed as confusing or require explanation

You do not live in the area in which you are applying for the job

You are new to the field and have limited experience

It is requested by your employer

What should your cover letter look like?

If you don’t want to use a cover letter writing service, you’ll need to know how to create your own cover letter. As we already established, your cover letter should be between ½ to 1 page in length, depending on your experience and what position you are applying for. It should be neat, tidy, formal, and follow a professional layout and format. Let’s talk a little bit more about it:

Font

When creating a cover letter, there is no “set” font. You can choose your own font, but it’s best to keep things simple. Select a professional font like Arial, Times New Roman, or Helvetica. Avoid fonts with special characters, or swirly handwriting fonts. These can be difficult to read and come off as unprofessional.

When setting your font, it should be at 11 or 12 point.

Formatting

The good news is, a lot of word document programs come with preset formats and templates that you can use for cover letters. With that being said, if you decide to format it yourself, here’s what you should use:

1 inch margins on all sides

Left alignment

1-1.5 spacing for letters

Double spacing between all paragraphs

What do you put in a cover letter?

Your cover letter should consist of the following:

Header

Salutation

Opening paragraph

1-2 central paragraphs

Closing

Signature

Let’s take a look at what you should include in each:

Heading

A header is a text that is placed at the top of an electronic document, or in this case, cover letter. Your header should include your contact details, including your name, telephone number, address, and your email address and/or online profile. It should also include the information of the employer or person you are addressing including the name of the hiring manager, the name of the company, and the company address.

Salutation

A salutation is a quick greeting to the hiring manager. If you don’t know the hiring manager’s name, you can use a generic greeting like, “to whom it may concern”. With that being said, the more personal you can make the greeting, the better. If the name of the hiring manager isn’t listed, you can call the company and ask.

Opening Paragraph

Your opening paragraph is your hook. This is the hiring manager’s first introduction to you – a first impression. So it’s important that you make a good one. Ask yourself, how can I get the manager to continue reading the rest of my cover letter?

Your opening paragraph should be personal and charismatic. Many people like to use the first paragraph to highlight some of their major achievements. You can also use this paragraph to highlight something that you love about the company, or any passions or skills you have that relate to the company’s goals and objectives.

Central Paragraphs

In addition to your opening paragraph, you should include 1-2 more central paragraphs. These paragraphs are designed to highlight your motivations behind applying to the job, and why you would be the perfect fit. These paragraphs can be used to showcase any related experience that you have, or any related skills, passions, or qualifications that you possess.

You can also explain your motivations for applying for the position, and address how you intend to further the company as a whole. Ask yourself, what problems can you solve for your employer? And then emphasize in your cover letter how your expertise can resolve these problems.

Closing

To close your cover letter, you should thank the hiring manager for their time and wrap up with a call to action. Complete with your signature.

Are there any cheap professional cover letter writing services?

Yes! Here’s the good news, if you aren’t equipped in writing cover letters, don’t have time to write your own cover letter, or aren’t confident in writing your own cover letter, you can hire a writing service to do it for you. Most people think that hiring someone to write your cover letter has to be expensive, but there’s lots of affordable services out there too. Keep in mind, however, that cover letters are less than one page long. So even if you hire a more expensive cover letter writing service, it shouldn’t cost much.

Among the best paper writing services, EssayPro offers the best deals. You can order cover letters starting at just $11, and that’s with 7 free revisions. We do, however, recommend that when ordering a cover letter, you always go with the top writers. It may cost you a little extra, but you want your cover letter to be professional and without mistakes. Hiring a writer that has experience and proven writing skills is your best chance at getting a callback from an employer.

Is it legit to use a cover writing service?

Yes. Hiring a service to write your cover letter for you is completely legitimate. Remember, drafting up a cover letter doesn’t mean you are “cheating” or lying. When professional cover letter writing services draft up cover letters, they use your real information. You provide them with your background, your motivations, your interests, and what you would like in your letter, and the professionals simply write it up in a way that is attractive to an employer.

Of course, like any other service out there, there are scams and you need to be careful who you provide your financial information to. Always be sure to read reviews to make sure you are not providing your information to an illegitimate website that will take your money/information and run with it. Also, you want to make sure that all payment options are secure. Look for a website that offers payments through Paypal, or secured credit card transactions. Never provide your information to a cover letter service if you aren’t certain that your information is secure.

What is the purpose of writing a cover letter?

While the purpose of a resume is to showcase your skills, background, and qualifications, the purpose of your cover letter is to demonstrate your personality, attitude, and motivations. A resume tells employers about how you will fit into the company “on paper”, but a cover letter tells employers how you will fit into the culture of a company. It helps to showcase your personality, giving an employer an insight as to how you will fit in with other employees in the company, and whether your values and motivations align.

A cover letter can also give employers a lot of other insight into a potential employee. As we mentioned previously, a cover letter lets employers know that you are willing to go above and beyond what is expected of you. Simply writing a cover letter alone does this, but including information about the company lets them know that you have done your research and are excited for a chance to be a part of it. It’s a great way to capture the attention of an employer, and convince them to give your resume more than just a quick glance.

Furthermore, a cover letter allows you to expand on your resume. You can use your cover letter as an opportunity to explain awards or achievements, to explain any gaps in your work history, or to clarify anything that may be unclear.

This is your chance to show the employer who you are and to convince them why they want/need you to be a part of their company. A good cover letter can be the difference between standing out in a pile of 1000 resumes, or missing out.

Conclusion

In conclusion, a professional cover letter provider can help you draft up a professional cover letter that will help to capture the attention of a hiring manager. A good cover letter is what sets you apart from the pack when 1000’s of resumes are being submitted. It’s a way to showcase your personality and convince the employer that you would be a good asset to their company.

You can, of course, always draft up your own resume, but cover letter writing services can ensure that your cover letter is properly formatted, grammatically correct, and error free. Hiring a cover letter service to draft up your cover letter can also save you a significant amount of time to do other things that are more important to you.

There are many different services available to you, but we suggest you use one off of our best cover letter writing companies list. We have already done all of the checking to make sure these services are safe, secure, and legitimate so that you don’t have to spend your time searching reviews.