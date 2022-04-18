​3 Best Concert Ticket Sites

Whether you are after a Belinda Carlisle comeback, Eminem’s greatest hits, or a Manchester derby, buying tickets early is a must these days. People purchase tickets up to a year in advance to secure their places.

Browsing the best ticket sites out there will give you different deals, though. Some ticket websites are cheaper than others, while others provide more features and more accessible refund policies. All in all, here are the best ticket sites and what you can expect from them.

MegaSeats stands out among ticket resale sites because the price you see is the price you pay. Most other websites give you a price, which increases as you proceed to pay with fees and taxes.

Shipping is also free because you get your tickets in an electronic format. Sometimes, you can get in by showing the ticket on the mobile device – other times, you may need to print it.

You can find tickets for most sports and major leagues, as well as concerts – country, rap, pop, oldies, alternative, and even classical, among many others. Festival tickets are also available.

Then, you can find theater tickets too. Once you decide on the event you want to attend, you can choose the seats over a virtual platform that shows you the venue and location from the scene.

MegaSeats is one of those ticket websites with their own mobile applications – same features, but a little more convenient.

Other than that, there are plenty of encouraging and positive MegaSeats reviews, so you can leave yourself in good hands.

Pros

No risk with purchases

No hidden fees and taxes

Well detailed policy

Legit and safe

Straightforward

Cons

Not always the cheapest option

MegaSeats is among the most popular ticket resale sites and allows customers to secure seats in more ways, with no hidden fees.

Established in 2009, SeatGeek has grown to become one of the largest ticket resale websites on the market, offering exclusive deals on a plethora of events.

SeatGeek offers tickets to all sorts of sporting events and leagues – MLB, MLS, NBA, NFL, or NHL, just to name a few. Special sporting events are also included.

When it comes to music, just search for your favorite artist, and chances are you will find their name and available concerts and shows.

Other events are also included. Are you into wrestling? No problem at all – there is a special category for it. SeatGeek could be the best ticket resale site if you are after horse racing and theater shows too.

SeatGeek allows users to sell tickets through its platform as well. Tickets are checked for authenticity, so there are no risks at all. It means you could find cheaper deals from those who cannot attend events.

You can get tickets in more formats – electronic or physical. Furthermore, many tickets can be returned with up to 72 hours before the event – just double-check upfront.

Pros

All kinds of events

Allows selling your own tickets

Easy and intuitive to use

Good returning policy

Tickets available in more formats

Cons

Cannot search by venue

Bottom line, SeatGeek is definitely worth some attention and could easily become the best ticket resale price for certain events – just shop around.

TickPick is known for putting customer satisfaction first and boosting an impressive amount of positive reviews – as well as almost no negatives.

It might be the best ticket resale site if you are after low prices. It brags about tickets costing an average of 10% less than what you can find in the competition.

TickPick covers the most popular leagues in the world – MLB, NFL, NHL, NBA, and many others. You can also find tickets for less popular sporting events – such as horse racing.

When it comes to concerts, you have both popular and less known artists. You would have to search by the artist’s name.

Just like some of its competition, TickPick also allows users to sell their tickets. Of course, there are some rules in terms of checking the authenticity of the tickets.

Some of the tickets can be purchased through auctions. TickPick offers access to a unique bidding process, so you can get tickets at much lower prices – probably the best ticket resale site strategy.

Pros

The possibility to sell your tickets

Unique bidding process

Cheap tickets

No fees for buyers

Transparent process

Cons

Not as many events as more popular retailers

In the end, TickPick is definitely worth some attention. While you may not find as many events as on other websites, it could be the best place to buy concert tickets if your budget is limited.

Summary

As a short final conclusion, deciding on the best place to buy concert tickets out there can be a real challenge sometimes.

There are quite a few ticket resale websites out there, and each of them aims to stand out in the crowd with slight differences, yet all websites have both pros and cons.

The best concert ticket sites for some people may not be the best for everyone else, hence the necessity to do some research and consider your options.

At the end of the day, what do you have to lose? It takes a few minutes to browse the most popular ticket sites and compare deals, but these few minutes could save you a fortune in the long run.

At the same time, the price is not everything, as different sites may also have access to different seats. It is pointless to pay nothing for a ticket if you sit somewhere at the back and you cannot see anything.

Luckily, the best concert ticket sites out there tend to provide interactive maps showing the scene and the seat location, so you know exactly what it will be like.

In the end, any of the above-mentioned sites can give you the experience of a lifetime – just take your time and compare deals before making a decision.​