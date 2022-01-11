2022’s 5 Best CBD Cream – Consumer Review

By David Baker

Now that 2022 is here, men and women want to look and feel as young and healthy as possible, whether that means dieting, working out or taking care of aging skin. At least a person can soothe dry and itchy skin, as well as stiff muscles and joints. All you need is the right tool, like a reliable CBD topical. With the top CBD cream on the market, individuals can prevent and manage all types of aches and pains, from sore hips to arthritis. Let’s check out 5 of the best CBD cream options on the market to help aging skin.

1. Just CBD Topicals

Based in London with offices on both sides of the Atlantic, JustCBD has grown into one of the most dependable providers of CBD products in the European Union. People with sensitive skin always appreciate their organic ingredients, such as aloe and coconut oil that quickly hydrates skin. Their online CBD store carries a wide selection of powerful lotions. Just CBD Body Lotion moisturizes cracked skin. As a bonus, consumers always appreciate the strawberry champagne scent. Just CBD Relief Cream and Just CBD Ultra Relief Gel improve blood circulation. There are also fast acting CBD pain relief creams and roll-ons that can ease discomfort, if not eliminate it. While massage oil sets the mood for lovers, there are plenty of other CBD topicals available for buyers’ wants and needs. To top it off, JustCBD’s sales, shipping and billing departments are friendly and professional. In other words, trust JustCBD for all your hemp-derived topicals. JustCBD is also known for their fun and tasty CBD Gummies UK and powerful oil tinctures.

JustCBD Relief Cream

500mg

£36

2. fourfive CBD Muscle Rub

Since a pair of rugby players decided to start fourfive in the UK, they have been making world renowned CBD lotion for those watching their diets, such as vegans and vegetarians. Their CBD Thermal Joint Gel and muscle rub supposedly help with everything from energy and pain relief to stress and insomnia. Their topicals are made up of CBD, vitamins and sunflower seed oil. Convenience is the name of the game, as you simply massage the fast acting CBD product into your skin. Online shoppers can also get ahold of fourfive CBD tincture oil, multivitamin drinks and capsules. They even have informative articles for interested consumers to enjoy. Woo Hoo!

fourfive CBD Muscle Rub

300mg

£30

3. Blessed CBD Premium CBD Balm

Since 2019, Blessed CBD has been moving merchandise in both the US and UK. Stemming from all-natural hemp and taking advantage of the CO2 extraction method, their silky topical is meant for sore feet, joints and muscles. Inflammation can be reduced as well. All a person has to do is rub it into his or her skin wherever there is discomfort. Creating a cooling sensation, the CBD balm can be used whenever necessary. There is even a nice aroma, which helps people to relax. While there is plenty of positive Blessed CBD reviews online, many consumers wish they had a wider selection. Blessed CBD only carries their lotion in one size, 750mg. Doh!

Blessed CBD Premium CBD Balm

750mg

£54.95

4. PharmaHemp CBD Balm

Veterans to the CBD business, PharmaHemp has been on the market for roughly a decade. Rather than American hemp, the Slovenian company relies on Croatian products, along with their domestically grown goods. Their CBD topical serves as both a moisturizer and as a pain reliever. The cream is manufactured with a mix of Shea and cocoa butter to pamper users’ skin. Coconut oil and grape seed add vitamins and minerals for their soothing effects. Folks looking to try new items may appreciate PharmaHemp’s CBD-infused mouthwash and toothpaste. Of course, their name turns off buyers who don’t want to buy pharmaceuticals. Meanwhile, their price tag is rather steep. Yikes!

PharmaHemp CBD Balm

100mg

£59.90

5. Medterra Hemp Topicals

Farmed in the USA and flown overseas, Medterra is on a mission to introduce top notch CBD products that improve users’ daily lives. Medterra Rapid Cooling topical provides a swift cooling effect on sore muscles after an intense workout. A buyer can start small with a 250mg jar, but bodybuilders are probably better off with the 750mg option. The international CBD store has a whole line of similar CBD topicals, including pain relief cream, a rapid recovery roll on, Manuka honey healing cream, and acne lotions. They sell oils and capsules too. Not only does Medterra have a partnership with the Baylor College of Medicine, they’ve been in both Rolling Stone magazine. That’s pretty cool.

Medterra Rapid Cooling CBD Cream

250mg

£18.99

Have questions about CBD lotion? We’ve got the answers…

How was this list of the top 5 CBD creams UK put together?

As with any well formulated Top 5 list, several factors are always considered. First and foremost is the CBD item’s safety. Is every ingredient organic? Are they laboratory tested at a third party facility and are the results shared online? Then reviews from both professionals and everyday buyers are taken into account. We’ve done most of the homework for you. If the business’s name is listed above, then it is dependable. Now that the readers have all of the vital information about the most trusted cannabidiol retailers in the United Kingdom, it is up to each chap to decide what CBD store to try first.

What are CBD lotion benefits?

For starters, CBD is known to be an effective antioxidant. In other words, real CBD cream actually defends skin from all types of unwanted guests, like UV rays and free radicals. CBD topical works with people’s cannabinoid receptors to help the healing process. In no time, dry and itchy skin becomes moisturized. Even acne is defended against. Users also get to enjoy all the nutrients found in hemp-derived CBD cream, such as a handful of vitamins and protein. In other words, a high quality CBD lotion can help to keep your skin feeling soft and looking beautiful.

Are all of the CBD pain creams for sale the same?

Each CBD product on the market is different, whether it is a pain cream, tincture oil or a hemp gummy. That is why every buyer should confirm that he or she is acquiring reliable merchandise. Is everything completely organic, as well as laboratory tested in a third party facility for safety? What do health professions and user blogs say about it? At least every consumer can rest assured that if a CBD company is found in this 5 Best CBD Creams list, it is a reliable business with dependable products and a professional staff.

How much CBD pain cream does a person use?

Like it or not, there is no magic dose of CBD cream for pain that works for everybody. What may be ideal for one’s dry skin may not do a thing for another individual. It’s always wise to begin with a small amount of a CBD topical and work your way up from there. Start by rubbing a small amount, such as one centimeter’s worth, onto the skin. Then you simply rub it in with your fingertips. The good news is that you never have to worry about applying too much CBD pain cream.

Does CBD lotion have side effects?

Generally speaking, all CBD topicals on the UK market are safe on human skin. It doesn’t happen often, but every once in a blue moon a person will experience an allergic reaction to a cream. Of course, it’s most likely not caused by CBD. Some type of unnatural additive is the culprit. As long as you shop at a trustworthy CBD store online, you have nothing to worry about. Just keep in mind that various CBD items derived from hemp still have a little THC. No worries, there’s not nearly enough to get a person “stoned.”

Go to top

About the Author

David Baker, Cannabis Extraordinaire. You can reach him at:

Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Quora reddit Amazon.