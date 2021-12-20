20 Tech Tips That Every Small Business Owner Should Follow

Gone are the days when setting a business was all about finding a profitable service or product. Without relying on tech, you will fail to grow your small business in this age. Keep reading this article to find 20 tips for every small business owner like you.

1. Buy gadgets from trusted stores

You should never make the mistake of buying tech gadgets from fake online stores. It’s easier to fall into the trap of “Discounted prices,” but remember that buying cheap items will only hurt you in the future. You can check trusted online stores to learn how they sell products and why you should only buy from them. For example, you can visit Ugreen.com as it’s one of the leading stores to buy trusted gadgets and online accessories.

2. Use time-tracking software

Time is a priceless commodity that you cannot waste at all costs. But the problem is, how can you keep track of your activities to maximize your productivity? The good news is that you can use any time-tracking software tool to save your time and focus on activities that are more important for the growth of your business.

3. Rely on project management tools

Landing new clients is indeed a great thing for any business, but if you fail to deliver work before the deadline, you will never be able to grow your business. Using a project management tool can help you complete your given tasks on time. A project management tool will make it easier for you to manage workers and complete operations timely.

4. Backup all your data on Cloud

Hacking attempts like ransomware attacks can destroy the credibility of your business. You must follow proper cybersecurity practices like storing your data on the Cloud to stay safe from the prying eyes. Backing up your important files will help you stay safe if hackers get access to your sensitive information.

5. Manage all the emails properly

Being a small business owner, you will receive many emails daily. It’s your job to ensure that you respond to all the queries timely. If you don’t stay in touch with your prospects, you will fail to grow your influence in your industry.

You can easily manage all the emails you send and receive by using email management software. Setting up this software is super easy, and it can help you improve your customer support in no time.

6. Benefit from online invoicing services

You will have to pay a hefty amount of charges if you receive payments from customers through their bank accounts. Instead of juggling the banking fees, you can set up your account on an online invoicing service.

7. Use budget creation tools

Creating the budget of your small business can become hectic for you. A simple budget creation tool can do all the heavy lifting for you, so you don’t have to spend weeks creating the ideal budget for your business. You can try both the free and paid budget creation tools to check which one works the best for you.

8. File all your taxes online

Forget about visiting different offices to file all your taxes! If you spend your days meeting different people to sort out the taxation issues of your small business, you will have no time to manage your business. A better option for you is filing all your taxes online. The process can be a bit tough for you initially, but it becomes easier for you in no time.

9. Get help from an accounting software

Instead of hiring a full-time accountant for your business, it’s better to start using accounting software. The good thing about accounting software tools is that you can find many tutorials about how you can use a tool for your business. Spending your time learning about accounting software will also allow you to learn about handling the accounts of a business.

10. Try Open-source tools

One of the common mistakes that small business owners make is depending on paid tools. Contrary to popular belief, you can get almost all your work done with the free tools available in the market. You don’t have to buy hefty membership plans or paid software tools to get your work done. Spend your time finding free alternatives to important business tools.

11. Focus on digital marketing strategies

Gone are the days when you had to promote your products by running ads on the TV. Relying on digital marketing strategies, you can take your business to the next level in no time. The good thing about digital marketing is that you don’t have to focus on guesswork. You can make changes anytime to the strategy you want to get better results.

12. Conduct online meetings

It’s not easy to gather everyone for the meetings, considering the current condition of the pandemic and the typical traffic issues. A simple option is holding online meetings that everyone can join from any part of the world. There is no shortage of online tools that help you conduct online meetings. And as mentioned above, you can find free tools available in the market.

13. Arrange webinars regularly

How you plan to raise awareness about your business is what matters the most. Regardless of how great your products and services are, if nobody knows about your solutions in the first place, you will have no way of increasing your sales. You can easily attract more people to your business by holding webinars online. Using online channels, you can invite people from around the world to your webinars.

14. Enhance your skills with online courses

You and your employees must know about the latest trends in the market. The only way you can increase your knowledge, and your team’s experience is by taking online courses. You can get amazing discounts on the registration of online courses too.

15. Use a team messaging platform

Keeping all your team members connected dictates the growth of your business. The easy way you can manage your team is by relying on a team messaging platform. If you are not looking for fancy features, you can use any free tools available in the market to keep your team together.

16. Improved customer support with social media

How do you attract more leads and answer your customers’ queries? And how do you plan to create a word-of-mouth marketing strategy for your business? Focusing on your social accounts can solve both of these problems for you. Spend your time strengthening your social media presence if you want to stand out of the crowd and make more sales.

17. Integrate online chatbots

If you don’t afford to have an in-house customer support team and can’t hire a BPO service either, a better option for you is working with chatbots. Gone are the days when chatbots services were dull and robotic. Nowadays, you can find many chatbots tools that are fit for business owners like you.

18. Automate the booking process

One of the most important things for the growth of any small business is keeping a look at the expenses. If you don’t know how much money you are making and where you spend it, you will never outperform your competitors.

You can manage all your business expenses easily by using the bookkeeping apps. Automatic bookkeeping tools available in the market can help you manage all your business transactions with minimal supervision.

19. Set up online surveys

How do you plan to get reviews about your services? The easiest way to get the proper feedback about your products and services is to conduct online surveys. Setting up these online surveys is both easy and affordable for businesses.

20. A dedicated web-based app

If you want to take your branding to the next level, you should develop a dedicated web-based app for your business. Such an app will help you stay connected with your target audience and provide superior support.