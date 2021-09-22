20 Internet Safety Tips and Checklist to Help Families Stay Safer Online

Kids have access to more information than ever before. Laptops, tablets, and smartphones are common in schools and homes, and they are used for virtual learning as well as for traditional learning.

Information on the internet can enrich our lives. In addition, it can cause harm to us and the people we care about most in life. Children should be allowed access, but they should also be kept safe online. How can you have it all?

In a connected world, this is a challenge to overcome. The bad guys may be clever, but you and your children can be smarter. There are many things you can do such as using a VPN. It protects your privacy and if you install a VPN on a router. All of your home devices will be secure and safe from harmful attacks by using a router with a VPN.

Make sure your entire family stays safe online by using these internet safety tips.

Family Internet Safety Checklist and Tips for a Safer Internet Experience

1. Keep your confidential data offline

In 2020, identity theft was the most common type of crime reported to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC).

When your personal information isn’t on the internet, cybercriminals can’t access it or steal it.

You should never put your Social Security Number online, for example. The only way to share it is via email attachment, which should be encrypted before sending.

2. Secure your internet connection with a VPN

The IP address you use to connect to the internet is changed by a VPN. Other sensitive information such as bank account numbers when shopping online and other private information that can be compromised is also hidden.

3. Check a website’s reliability

More than 2 million phishing sites have been reported to Google as of January 17, 2021. The question is, how do you distinguish between a legitimate site and a shady one? You should start by looking at the address line. It should have a little padlock at the beginning, which signifies that the connection is encrypted.

Second, take a look at the overall look and feel of a website’s design. A website’s safety can be determined by the following factors:

pages look clean and error-free

grammatically correct in both body text and address line

every single image fits into the screen’s width.

Ads feel natural and don’t interfere with the main content of the website.

This means that if a website meets all of these criteria, it is probably safe to use.

4. Use a strong password

Online security can be improved by using strong, unique passwords. In order to create a strong password, you need at least 12 symbols, including letters (upper and lower case), numbers, and special symbols. Passwords with fewer than 10 characters can be cracked in an hour, according to a recent study. In contrast, it will take about a year to crack those with at least 12 characters (and 15-character passwords will withstand a Millenium of brute-force attacks).

Try one of the online password generators if you don’t want to come up with a password combination.

5. Use two-factor authentication

The second layer of security is added to your account by using 2FA, or two-factor authentication. With 2FA, you must not only enter the correct password, but also a code that was generated earlier or sent to your mobile device, in order to gain access to your account. You can’t access your profile if you only give someone your password.

6. Avoid suspicious online links

Untrustworthy links and spam emails, online quizzes, tabloid headers as well as ‘free’ offers and unsolicited ads are all examples of online content that should be avoided.

It will not mention the file if it is a malicious email attachment. For example, the message will simply read: ‘Please open this document, then tell us your thoughts on it!

Check your website’s text and links to ensure they’re on the same topic. After clicking a link to learn more about polar bears, you get a success story about a celebrity who lost weight or quit smoking overnight, and then you quickly leave the page without reading any more of it.

7. Keep your computer updated

Using the most recent versions of your operating system and apps is essential. Not least of all if these apps contain sensitive information such as credit card numbers or your medical history Security is a top priority for developers, who are constantly monitoring the latest threats and releasing security patches in the event of vulnerabilities in their products. Please accept their work and update your software on a regular basis.

8. Beware of free Wi-Fi and downloads

It is most likely that you will encounter online security issues due to free downloads, online services, or Wi-Fi networks. For free solutions, make sure they have an established track record: do some research on the service or software’s name and you’ll likely find some feedback on how it works.

There are risks associated with using public Wi-Fi, but there are also times when we need to get on the internet quickly. Remember to avoid using free Wi-Fi to access your bank accounts or make purchases. The data you send over an unprotected network will be protected with VPN software. If it’s not urgent, it’s better to wait until you get home to make any important decisions.

9. Double check online information

Amidst the constant stream of online information, it’s easy to get lost. Find out the truth or at the very least, make up your own mind if you find something questionable. References to the original information source should be included on reliable websites. Any suspicious pages will not provide any references.

10. Use cybersecurity software

The use of a reliable cybersecurity solution will provide you with an extra layer of protection in the event that following the above rules is not sufficient.

In addition to real-time antivirus protection, unlimited VPN, and an ad blocker with an anti-tracking feature, Clario provides you with additional privacy benefits. Protect yourself from spam and phishing, and keep your personal information private. As soon as your personal information is made public, Clario will notify you immediately so that you can re-secure it and protect yourself from identity theft. For any questions or concerns, a team of experts is available 24/7/365 to assist you.