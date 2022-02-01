20 Businesses That Accept Bitcoins For Transactions And Payments

Cryptocurrency is a digital or electronic payment method. Cryptos don’t depend on banks to validate negotiations. Numerous Cryptocurrencies have emerged throughout the years. But Bitcoin is still one of the most widely used cryptocurrencies.

You can now use Bitcoins to buy goods and services. People can now pay Bitcoins in restaurants and businesses. There are also online games and instant withdrawal casinos which use Bitcoins as a mode of payment.

We have listed below some major companies that accept Bitcoin as payment. Some of these businesses also receive donations through BitPay.

20 Major Businesses

Wikipedia

Wikipedia, the world’s massive open-source encyclopedia, accepts contributions in Bitcoin. You can give donations through BitPay.

Microsoft

Microsoft approves the use of Bitcoin to top up your account. The company stopped its admission of cryptocurrency before, but it renewed its service shortly after.

AT&T

The telecom company, AT&T, is the first prominent U.S. mobile carrier to deliver a cryptocurrency payment selection. Customers can make their payments through BitPay.

Burger King

As per local news broadcasts, Burger King branches in Venezuela declared a union with Cryptobuyer. This partnership is for Burger King to use cryptocurrencies as a mode of payment. Consumers can pay in Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether, and more.

On September 3, 2019, Burger King outlets in Germany began accepting Bitcoin on its mobile app and website. This event was more of a marketing strategy, though. You can’t buy at an actual Burger King store.

Consumers can use Bitcoins and Bitcoin Cash by ordering online. But you can only pay Bitcoins through the Lieferservice delivery service. This option is available with restaurants throughout Germany.

KFC

KFC Canada agreed on accepting Bitcoin for a fixed time in trade for the Bitcoin Bucket. The restaurant handled payment through BitPay. KFC then sent the Bitcoin Bucket directly to the customer’s residence.

Subway

Various Subway outlets accept or used to accept Bitcoin as a mode of payment for their sandwiches. The current status is unknown.

Overstock

Overstock is a famous American online retailer. The company retails big-ticket products at lower prices because of oversupply. Overstock then coordinated with Coinbase to allow Bitcoin payments for their online transactions.

Twitch

Twitch is an Amazon-owned dominating game streaming platform. The corporation accepts Bitcoin and Bitcoin Cash as payment for its services. Twitch revoked this selection in March 2019 but continued it in June.

Pizza Hut

The massive pizza company, Pizza Hut, can now be bought and settled with Bitcoin in Venezuela as of November 2020. This circumstance fulfills the economic sanctions required on the country. And this incident drove cryptocurrency acknowledgment to new lengths. This event may be far from happening worldwide, but it could signify things to come.

Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins plan to give home game viewers the power to use Bitcoin and Litecoin when getting tickets for the team’s 50/50 raffle. Half of the earnings will go to the Miami Dolphins Foundation and its charitable purposes.

Dallas Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks team is now accepting Bitcoin as a mode of payment for both their game tickets and products. BitPay will be processing all Bitcoin expenditures through the Dallas Mavericks’ website.

Norwegian Air

Norwegian Air Shuttle is Scandinavia’s massive airline and Europe’s third-biggest budget airline. Norwegian Air intends to give patrons a payment solution to pay for their tickets with cryptocurrency.

CheapAir

CheapAir is an American online travel firm that was established in 1989. The company has begun receiving Bitcoin through Coinbase. CheapAir later switched their payment process to BTCPayServer.

Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic is a Richard Branson company that comprises Virgin Mobile and Virgin Airlines. The company enables customers to pay for their space travel with Bitcoins.

Namecheap

Namecheap is one of the primary domain name registries. In 2013, the company started accepting Bitcoin since its tech audience asked for it.

NewEgg

NewEgg is an online dealer of products that includes consumer electronics and computer hardware. The corporation is one of the first to approve Bitcoin payments in the industry.

Gyft

The Gyft app is an online mobile gift card wallet. The Gyft mobile application is one of the most excellent ways to buy, send, and redeem gift cards for merchants like iTunes, Starbucks, and Amazon. Gyft allows Bitcoin as a mode of payment without additional expenses.

ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN is one of the most effective virtual private network services. This VPN service enables you to surf online privately and securely. ExpressVPN is a subscription-based service that allows Bitcoin as payment.

4Chan

4Chan is an imageboard webpage that is a favorite site among crypto users. End users typically post anonymously, with the current posts occurring above the rest.

4chan is split into different boards with their particular topic and policies. Signup is unlikely. The site accepts Bitcoin, Litecoin, and Ethereum for a 4Chan pass fee.

Mega.nz

Mega.nz is one of the most well-known cloud storage and file hosting services. Kim Dotcom, who founded Megaupload, launched Mega.nz on January 19, 2013. The website allows Bitcoin payment for account advances and upgrades.

More Cryptocurrencies As Payments?

Numerous companies are now considering using cryptocurrencies as payments for goods and services. Many stores are now beginning to accept cryptos as options for their mode of payment. Cryptocurrencies are starting to go mainstream.

Will these cryptos soon be one of the main currencies globally? Is it time to invest in one? These answers will come eventually.