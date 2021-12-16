1xBit.com – The World’s Most Entertaining Crypto Casino and Sportsbook

There are many features that a player looks for when searching for the perfect gambling platform: a wide variety of sports, live betting, entertaining casino games with generous payouts, bonuses and promotions, plenty of payment options and top-notch security. 1xBit has been offering their customers all of this and much more since 2016.

Let’s see what makes 1xBit stand out from its competitors.

First, 1xBit supports over 35 different crypto assets. In addition, when you open a betting account, you gain access to a multi-currency account. You have the freedom to select whichever coins and tokens you prefer and easily switch between them. Among the most popular options, there are, of course, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, XRP, USDT, Dogecoin, and many others.

This platform supports fast deposits and withdrawals, giving you access to your money as soon as a transaction is confirmed on the blockchain. 1xBit doesn’t charge its players any transaction or withdrawal fees. Everything you win fairly is yours to withdraw.

Plus, 1xBit is 100% anonymous! You will not be asked to undergo identity verification and lose your privacy compared to other betting sites. In case of any questions or doubts, you can always get in touch with one of the support agents 24/7.

Sports Betting



1xBit offers 1000s of sports events every day. Players can take advantage of the highest odds on the market and place pre-match or live bets for 40 different sports. Make your predictions on the English Premier League, the Champions League, or the NBA. Bet on the UFC, Formula 1, or cricket. Whatever your interests are, 1xBit has you covered.

Suppose you are a punter who enjoys live-betting. In that case, you will love to hear that 1xBit provides its customers with numerous live markets for goals, bookings, Asian Handicaps, etc.

You will also enjoy an immersive eSportsbook, including such big titles as Dota 2, CS:GO, League of Legends. High odds and the widest selection of events are always at your disposal.

Bonuses and Promotions

This crypto platform really comes to life when we are talking about bonuses offered to the players. Every new player who registers can enjoy a Welcome Bonus of up to 7 BTC for the first 4 deposits! Try to select the winning accumulator of the day and receive 10% on top of your winnings. Take advantage of 100% bet insurance and receive cashback if your selection losses.

If you sign up for the loyalty program, you will get up to 11% cashback. With regular promotions, you will be offered crypto prizes for playing slots or live dealer games of the particular providers.

Final Words

1xBit is the complete package. The platform is equipped with a huge sportsbook offer that includes all the world’s most entertaining sports and casino games from the best designers in the gaming industry. In addition, you will discover excellent promotions and benefits for players and a wide variety of payment options to pick from.