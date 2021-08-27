15 Cryptocurrencies to Invest in 2021 That Are Both Cheap and Profitable

By Prashant Pujara

The cryptocurrency market includes hundreds of different cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether, and Dogecoin. Investing in cryptocurrencies can be daunting if you have never done it before since so many currencies exist. In addition, the steep price of Bitcoins (around $30k) and Ethereums (around $2000) makes these super popular cryptocurrencies difficult for beginners to invest in. Many businesses and companies are using cryptocurrencies these days, but the Android app development company is one of the companies that use cryptocurrencies wildly.

If you are confused about which cryptocurrency to invest in, then read along. In this article, you will learn about the top 15 cryptocurrencies that are both cheap and profitable.

1. Bitcoin

Originally designed by anonymous creator Satoshi Nakamoto in 2009, Bitcoin (BTC) is the first cryptocurrency. The blockchain behind BTC, like most cryptocurrencies, records transactions across thousands of computers using a distributed ledger.

2. Litecoin

Bitcoin is equivalent to gold in a cryptocurrency world, while Litecoin is equivalent to silver. Litecoin is a trusted alternative coin, as well as one that is among the first. The Litecoin market cap is $2.59B, which is steep, and the coin has a faster transaction speed than Bitcoin.

3. Ethereum

The Ethereum platform offers non-fungible tokens (NFTs), which are implemented automatically using predefined parameters along with smart contracts. It is a favorite among programmers because it offers smart contracts and NFTs.

4. Dogecoin

A Dogecoin investment could produce returns up to nearly 50% by 2021 if priced around Rs. 50. Musk, who launched Dogecoin in 2013, appeared on a TV show in May and talked about it. Dogecoin’s value soared tenfold after this conversation but has since fallen by 40%. One of the most promising cryptocurrencies for 2021 is Dogecoin, which has recently grown in prominence. There is a record-breaking $80 billion market value of Dogecoin.

5. VeChain

If you’re looking for a cheap digital coin to invest in, VeChain might be an option for you. VeChain Thor is the blockchain that powers VeChain Thor, as well as the VeChain currency. The distributed ledger facilitates the management of supply chains and other business processes with this type of blockchain.

6. Binance Coin (BNB)

Binance Coin, a cryptocurrency, is one of the top crypto exchanges globally and can exchange goods and payments. With the launch of Binance Coin in 2017, it has adapted to facilitate more than just trades on Binance. With it, one can buy, sell, and process payments, as well as book travel. You can also exchange the cryptocurrency for other cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin or Ethereum as well as trade.

7. XRP or Ripple

One of the most popular cryptocurrencies of 2017 was Ripple, also known as XRP. It was chosen by global banking corporations as their preferred currency – becoming a silently used method of sending and receiving payments.

8. Basic Attention Token

In 2018 and into 2019, BAT’s price held steady as a symbol of its future potential. With Brave’s rapid adoption since 2019, the Basic Attention Token functions as a utility token. As one of the world’s most popular cryptocurrencies, BAT has all of these features.

9. Cardano (ADA)

Proof-of-stake became the standard in the crypto world early on for Cardano. Unlike platforms like Bitcoin, where transaction verification is a competitive, problem-solving activity, this method eliminates this component to speed up transaction time and reduce energy consumption and emissions. Decentralized applications and smart contracts on Cardano can also be built using ADA, the native cryptocurrency.

10. Monero

Check out Monero if you are concerned about private transactions. Cryptocurrency Monero enhances the privacy of its users by making it highly liquid. This cryptocurrency’s focus on privacy and liquidity might seem out-of-date to geeks, but it is a good choice for diversified investing because of its focus on privacy and liquidity.

11. XLM

Stellar Lumens (XLM) are the currency within the open-source blockchain system Stellar. XLM is primarily dedicated to providing low-cost trading platforms for emerging markets.

12. Tether

Tether is different from other cryptocurrencies, such as bitcoin. Its value is backed by fiat currencies such as dollars and euros, which keeps the value of one of these denominations hypothetically. Tether’s value is considered more consistent.

13. EOS

At this time, it has proven to be a useful blockchain. Many Android app development services use this cryptocurrency. Apart from eliminating transaction fees, one of EOS’s highlights is its unique blockchain structure. A greater number of transactions occur with this system than with large payment networks like Visa and MasterCard.

14. Polygon

The blockchains of Polygon are interconnected, and Ethereum firmware is used to power this network. Ethereum’s problems are overcome by using a sidechain made from innovative technology.

15. Beam

As with Monero, Beam also uses a new blockchain called Mimblewimble, but unlike Monero, it is privacy-focused. Using this technology, transactions are fast while remaining private. 4.99B USD is the market cap.

If you are one of those people who are new to the cryptocurrency world, then these 15 cryptocurrencies are the best choices for you. These 15 will show potential growth and are also cheap. Anyhow keep in mind that cryptocurrencies are very volatile, and no one can predict the behavior of the market. So choose your cryptocurrencies wisely and use them.

