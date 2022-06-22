12 Websites Every Content Creator Needs to Know About by Allcreate 

Are you a content creator passionate about developing your business and generating more revenue while preserving your relevance? Or do you love sharing your ideas with the world and discussing them with a community? In any case, this article will help you learn about the tools that may become your best assistant for creating and sharing content.

As a content creator, you will need websites that can help promote the content you create. It would help if you discovered current and thrilling strategies to put out quality and fascinating content. More than enough websites offer both free and paid versions that can be beneficial to you as a content creator.

12 Websites You Need to Know About as a Content Creator

Content Creation Platforms To Convert Your Skills into Money:

TalkyTimes

Talkytimes is a streaming platform for content creators that allows content creators to create and manage a community of followers. On Talkytimes, you can create streams and showcase your talent to the world. The goal is to promote your profile in an organic way to get more followers and create a community. Talkytimes also allows users to monetize their talents and make money off their content from paying followers.

It’s very flexible. Followers can also send virtual or real gifts to those they follow. If you are smart, easygoing, creative, and wouldn’t mind standing before the camera to showcase your talent to the world, Talkytimes is for you. Overall, Talkytimes provides an atmosphere where you can express yourself and live out your passion!

Allcreate

Allcreate is a content creation platform that allows you to create a community and share your talents with the world! At Allcreate, you can create streams and deliver creative ideas to a supportive community.

You can earn a consistent income from the platform by creating a community of supportive followers. Apart from monetizing your content, your followers can also send you online gifts and donations. You can organically promote your profile to users to earn more followers and income. Join the platform today if you are a passionate and creative content creator willing to earn extra income from your talent.

Sites that Will Help you Produce Quality and Trendy Content:

Canva is a popular design website for creating pictures, presentations, flyers, advertisements, and other visual content. The app has free and premium subscription templates for users to utilize, and it is user-friendly.

Canva is a convenient design tool that you can use in schools and colleges to develop proposals that look wonderful. You can create blog post pictures and social media images using Canva. You get the privilege to select from many templates, modify your images, and put in text using varied characters, colors, and magnitudes.

As a content creator who seeks to create interesting and engaging visuals, Canva is going to be of great help to you while making engaging images and illustrations.

This website is used to assess millions of inquiries, discussions, and remarks all over the internet and to discover trends before they even appear. It has a tech-spotting algorithm that recognizes enterprises not on the radar and innovations months or years before they come to the limelight.

As a content creator, if you are looking for a way to discover new topics aside from what people are checking out, Exploding Topics will give you this data. This website makes your exploration of content simpler than you can imagine. This is because it doesn’t only give relevant topics and hashtags, but also gives clues on how best to employ them efficiently in the content that you publish. If you want to be more current with trends and what’s suitable in your niche, then it’s great to use. If you need a platform to display your new knowledge, Allcreate was created just for you!

Tips on how best to use Exploding Topics effectively as a content creator.

Employ the most prominent hashtags and keywords to obtain insight into topics.

Discover what others are talking about at the moment.

Locate new target audiences you may not know about that are naturally attracted to your content.

Pexels

Pexels is an unrestricted stock image and video website that assists bloggers and designers looking for beautiful pictures and videos that can be downloaded and used without paying any fees.

This website includes millions of accessible royalty pictures that are of high quality and with no watermark that you can use without fear of authorization or license policy. Pexels empowers creators by granting them unrestricted access to gorgeous pictures that they can use freely. That encourages them to develop great products, designs, articles, websites, applications, and artwork. All photos on Pexels are well labeled and easy to search for and find through discovery pages.

This is an important tool for content creators, because It will give you a clue about people’s frequent questions on social media platforms. With this information, you can develop content that answers your audience’s questions that they are enthusiastic about knowing.

Answerthepublic enables you to input a keyword connected to the industry your business falls under. It then provides you with important topics and keywords about your topic.

It also helps you gain insight into what people are searching for on the Internet. Through Answerthepublic, you can point out ideas you can review in your new blog or social media posts.

Headline Studio

This digital tool enables you to create eye-catching headings for your content. It helps you compose interesting blog captions to increase your leads and traffic.

Headline Studio assesses headlines that boost your blog headlines wherever you write them. This makes you relaxed, knowing that every heading pushes top traffic, engagement, and search engine rankings. This tool is valuable, especially when creating new blog articles, because you get to see if the headline you used is sufficient to grab the reader’s attention.

All you need to do is click the Headline Studio and start on the website of your choice (like WordPress), where you want to evaluate a headline. The Headline Studio section will open directly in your browser, permitting you to write and evaluate your headlines.

Grammarly

This is a smart, cloud-based tool that helps you write conveniently. It examines your spelling, punctuation, grammar, clarity, figure of speech, and errors. Grammarly also helps you discover the suitable words to express a message properly.

The Grammarly Keyboard is also a proofreader and is a great tool for content creators, especially writers, because it enables you to write with dignity and be mistake-free in every application you use. Grammarly works with artificial intelligence to recognize and scan for a suitable substitute for any mistake it discovers, giving you detailed feedback. Grammarly has a free and premium version. The free version comprises fundamental writing ideas constructed to enable you to produce well-written, mistake-free articles.

The Free version consists of:

Grammar checker.

Punctuation checker.

A spelling checker.

Tone detector.

The premium version includes the free version and an extended spectrum of writing feedback constructed to assist you in generating high-quality writing that interests your readers.

The Premium version consists of:

Clarity-focused paragraph rewrites.

Tone adjustments.

Vocabulary development.

Fluency recommendations.

Extra smart suggestions.

Unsplash

This application is committed to providing stock images under the Unsplash license. Unsplash has been cited as one of the global leading photography websites by Forbes, Entrepreneur Magazine, CNET, Medium, and The Next Web.

Photographers are permitted to upload images to the website, which is compiled by a group of photo editors. Have you ever heard or seen where some businesses are dragged online because of inserting a particular celebrity picture into their products without authorization or license from the person?

For sure you don’t want to be called out online. This is why Unsplash was created. Now you are free to use millions of stock photos without a need to reference the site where you got the photo from or answer queries from any celebrity. This is because any picture of a human being you see there was legally authorized.

Sites that Will Help you Analyze your Content:

This site is recommended for content creators searching for a simple and fast method to view the search engine rankings of their sites and those of their competitors. Surfer SEO is a free-to-use website that has a user-friendly interface. It is a wonderful tool for researching your own and competitors’ rankings.

You can use Surfer SEO to develop content strategies for any website without much time. You can also use it to write quality SEO-optimized content like articles and blog posts to rank highly in Google search engines. It has a built-in keyword research tool.

Rather than struggling to assume what Google prefers to rank, the Surfer SEO tool gives you a data-driven estimation of what’s skipping from your website. This comprises elements like Meta tags, pictures, and structural factors like Hx tags.

Ubersuggest

As a content creator, you need a tool like Ubersuggest that can research relevant keywords and use them to create engaging content. It displays the number of searches every month, cost-per-click, and the degree of competition ongoing for any search term you input.

With this information, you will know if it is ideal or not to create content around several topics. If you want to use Ubersuggest, just put in a keyword and click “Get Keywords.” You can then check the suitable keywords for the type of content you want to create.

Ubersuggest enables you to grab inspiration from the methods working for other creators in your niche, so you can likewise employ and expand on them to gain an edge over others in your market space.

Are you weary of publishing a blog or social media content that your audience does not read or share? Use Ubersuggest to get relevant keywords and create content that your readers will enjoy.

Facebook Audience Insights

Content creators need Facebook Audience Insight when studying their target audience. It will help you learn your target audience’s demographics, attractions, and attitudes. With this knowledge, your content will be tailored to suit the needs of your target market.

The most valuable tools to assess Facebook Audience Insights are demographics and attitudes, because they will give you all the vital information you need about your audience. This information includes age, location, time spent on social media daily, log-in devices, etc.

If you are a content creator, you need this amazing tool for your brand or the company you are working for. One interesting thing about Facebook Audience Insights is that it will let you know the activities that folks in your target market are largely enthusiastic about. With this information, you can create relevant content that your audience can enjoy reading.

Optimize your time and effort as a content creator!

If you are passionate about making a difference in the world with content creation, you need to know about the shared websites and explore as many others as possible. Remember to always work smart and optimize your processes with tools that can become a great time saver.

In case you want to monetize your effort while creating content, Allcreate is your place to be! On this platform you can create a community and showcase your talents.