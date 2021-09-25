11 Casinos Not on Gamstop: Best Non-Gamstop for Real Money Slots, Betting, and Casino Games

Several online casinos today are part of Gamstop, an online self-exclusion site that, while it keeps gamblers safe, can also restrict some exclusive features, making the gambling experience worse. Now, because every player wants that full experience, there are plenty of other online casinos that are not part of Gamstop.

To this effect, we have dug deep to seek out the top Non-Gamstop sites. Without further ado, let’s jump in and see what all of them have to offer.

First Look:

Best Casinos Not on Gamstop

1. Red Dog Casino – Best Overall Site Not on Gamstop

Outstanding promotions and bonuses

Fast and safe banking

24/7 customer support

When players first enter the casino they will see the red, fluffy, cute dog that is ready to make their gambling experience one-of-a-kind. By making a minimum deposit ($10 for Neosurf, $20 for BTC, $25 for IGC, and $30 for PayID), players can receive a 225% match deposit. Also, players making their first deposit using Neosurf or BTC means they will get an extra 25% deposit match.

There are also other promotions like the New Game Bonus and the 24/7 Bonus, with which gamblers can receive additional deposit matches and even free spins. In the New Game promotion, players can get a 125% match and 20 free spins just by depositing $30, and they can even go up to 155% match and 50 free spins if they deposit $90.

2. Las Atlantis Casino – Best Mobile Casino

Amazing welcome offer

Fast payouts

Excellent mobile experience

Since the beginning, Las Atlantis Casino has made sure that everything they implement in their site will benefit their members. The promotion section is filled with offers giving players deposit matches, free spins, and other lucrative bonuses. Players can choose the Lucky Day incentive and claim a 165% bonus that can be used on slots.

Although the promotion and game section are key features, the best thing about Las Atlantis casino is the mobile experience players will get. While there’s a dedicated mobile app solely for Windows devices, Android and iOS users can easily access the website using their Internet browser.

3. El Royale Casino – Best Promotions

Exciting promotions

High RTP games

Professional and friendly customer support

If players are looking for a casino that offers significant promotions, then El Royale casino might be worth a second glance.

Promotions-wise, the Welcome Bonus at El Royale Casino is divided into five separate deposits. Every deposit has its own perks, including deposit matches and free spins. If players decide to claim the whole welcome package, they can get 150+ free spins.

Players can also claim other available promotions with minimum deposits (depends on payment alternative) and receive match bonuses and bonus spins.

4. Slots Empire Casino – Best for Non-Gamstop Slots

High-quality games

Multiple banking options

Unique user interface

The operator of Slots Empire Casino seeks to create an online gambling establishment that accords players a thrilling and memorable experience.

One keynote at Slots Empire is its game library. Here, players will find games with specific themes, high-quality graphics, and interesting sounds. Notable game titles include Achilles, Ancient Gods, Asgard, Caesar’s Empire, Secret Symbol, and lots more.

Additionally, there are several promotions players can take advantage of and use them on various games at the casino to win real money. With a minimum deposit that differs depending on payment alternative, you can make a pick from various promotions for decent deposit matches alongside free spins.

5. Wild Casino – Best Banking Options

Accepts cryptocurrencies

SSL encryption technology

Excellent customer support

Wild Casino, having been in the online casino business for several decades, prides itself in customer satisfaction. Since its inception, this iGaming site has made sure to give players the best when it comes to promotions and game variety.

Before the promotions can be claimed, however, members have to make a deposit. Here, Wild Casino tends to outshine some other wagering sites. Besides usual credit card methods like Visa and MasterCard, Wild Casino offers cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Ripple, Steller, USD coin, and Litecoin.

To buttress their cryptocurrency stance, Wild Casino offers its members a special bonus on cryptocurrency deposits. For context, players can easily claim the 5% Bitcoin Boost or the $9,000 Crypto Deposit Bonus.

6. Bitstarz Casino – Best for Crypto

Charge-free transactions

Accepts numerous cryptocurrencies

Large game section

Since its grand opening in 2014, Bitstarz Casino has constantly been improving by following the online gambling industry. With exclusive promotions and an extensive game section, players can make decent wins at Bitstarz Casino.

Currently, while several online casinos brag about having cryptocurrencies as banking methods, the mediums on Bitstarz is somewhat encompassing. Not only does Bitstarz sport cryptocurrencies as banking options, it offers immediate deposits and withdrawals.

7. Royal Oak Casino – Best Table Games Casino

Generous Promotions

Demo play on games

Quick payouts

There are several players today that either are tired of playing slot games or just want to try out some new games that online casinos offer. If you’re one, Royal Oak Casino might be the right place for that endeavor. Why? Its table game section is filled with immersive offerings.

Players can place wagers on games such as Blackjack, Baccarat, Poker, Roulette, Keno, and other options. Whichever game type they choose, players can expect high-quality visuals.

8. VeryWell Casino – Best Pokies Casino

40+ software providers

New and popular slot games

Generous promotion section

We all know that slot games are dominant when it comes to online casinos. VeryWell Casino knows this and is using this information pretty effectively.

When players enter the games section, especially the slot category, the alternatives are numerous as they’ll be taking so many downward scrolls to get to the climax.

Players can encounter good gambling fortunes with titles such as Book of Sun, Book of Ra, Fruit Zen, Lord of the Ocean, Majestic King, and lots more.

9. 24 Monaco Casino – Best Device Compatibility Casino

Multiple incentives

Top-notch mobile experience

Responsive customer service

24 Monaco Casino is a great example of how every modern-day casino should run their gambling hub. What makes this casino rank on our listing is the way it has implemented all of its features for mobile users.

Players will easily navigate on the site on their small screen device and won’t see a difference, other than a much bigger screen when they sit back on their desktop.

Promotions available at the casino like the Welcome Casino Bonus, Reload Casino Bonus and the Extra Cashback Bonus can be claimed on your smartphone.

10. Anonym Casino – Best Casino for Sports Betting

Various sport categories

Decent sport betting promotions

No fees on transactions

Anonym is famous for its sports betting section. Here, players can bet on various sports such as Football, Basketball, Tennis, Ice Hockey, and 20+ other sports.

The casino offers a Welcome Sports Bonus that gives players a 100% match deposit up to $100. To activate, visit the cashier and deposit a minimum of $25 with the code “WELCOMESPORTS.” Once this is done, you’ll receive this incentive almost immediately.

There is a 20x wagering requirement set on this bonus that needs to be fulfilled before requesting a withdrawal.

11. Admiral Shark Casino – Best Live Games Casino

Various casino promotions

30 live dealer games

Navigable site layout

To give that brick-and-mortar casino ambiance, Admiral Shark Casino sports numerous live games. Therefore, players craving that extra human interaction when they play their favorite games can head over to the live games segment.

Here, players can enter live rooms and play games such as Blackjack, Roulette, Baccarat, Keno, and loads more. Whatever game they choose, they can interact with the live dealer and other members of the casino, making the experience pretty immersive.

Guide to Using Casinos Not on Gamstop

The Benefits of Choosing the Best Casinos Not on Gamstop

Gamstop is a site operated by The National Online Self-Exclusion Scheme Limited, which restricts and blocks gamblers from entering and playing at online casinos and betting sites. Now, while many people could benefit from Gamstop, there might be some negatives depending on your gambling stance.

Once players create an account on Gamstop, they can be restricted from online gambling for periods up to 5 years. However, the good thing is that there is a way around Gamstop.

How? By registering at online casinos that are not registered with Gamstop in 2021. Players can easily access them, and play any casino game and bet on any sport they like.

Why Should Gamblers Choose Casinos Not on Gamstop?

The one and pretty much the only reason players should look for and use online casinos that are not on Gamstop, is because they can easily enter them and place wagers anytime.

Gamstop blocks all access to gambling sites, and that is why we have made a list for everyone, containing some of the best casinos not on Gamstop. Whichever online gambling establishment players choose, they can be sure that they won’t get blocked, and will peacefully enjoy their gambling experience.

On top of all that, all promotions and bonuses that the casino offers can be claimed, with a minimum deposit. Any promotion that they choose can later be used on various games that the casino has made available.

Attributes That Differentiate UK Casinos Not on Gamstop

Online casinos on the list differ in various ways and all of them have their pros and cons. At the end of the day, players should go for a casino that best suits their preference.

Players may want a casino that offers a decent welcome bonus, which they can claim once they have registered. Another preference could be that they prefer a casino that has carefully worked to make the players’ mobile experience flawless.

There are even players that look for online casinos with various banking options, alongside instant transactions. To them, it is important to make a quick deposit, play their favorite game and if lucky, withdraw their winnings into their personal accounts immediately.

One big pro that players always need to look for is low wagering requirements. Almost all of the casinos that are on the list have wagering requirements that are lower than the average wagering requirements in the industry.

Are Players Safe When They Play at Casinos Not on Gamstop?

The majority of the online casinos that we mentioned hold a license from one or more of the most reputable license providers in the industry, such as the Curacao Gaming Authority, the Malta Gambling Authority, and the UK Gambling Commission. Consequently, players can feel safe any time they are playing games or making site-related transactions.

Can Players Self-Exclude From Casinos That Are Not on Gamstop?

Yes, they can. Even if all the casinos on the list are not under Gamstop, they still urge players to gamble responsibly. However, some players do get sucked in, and have a hard time stopping their gambling addiction. Nevertheless, all the aforementioned casinos have various tips and tools on their website to guard members from irresponsible wagering.

Players can always get in contact with the customer support service instantly through a live chat service. Once in contact, they can request limitations on their daily deposits, game time, and activate other tools to curb a developing gambling addiction.

That said, it’s possible to temporarily or permanently shut down a casino account. Currently, players can ask for up to 6 months in account closure at several non-Gamstop casinos.

What Is the Best Casino That Is Not on Gamstop in 2021?

At this moment in time, the best casino that is not under Gamstop is Red Dog Casino. Starting off with an easy to use website, players won’t have any problems finding what they are looking for because everything is categorized and is in big, bold letters.

The promotions that the casino offers are also worth mentioning. The welcome bonus, for example, offers new players a chance to get a hold of a 225% deposit match, which, when compared to other online casinos, ranks high. Plus, the wagering requirements are set at 35x, which is quite achievable.

Other features include multiple banking options which are perfectly safe, knowing that the casino uses the latest SSL encryption technology, securing every transaction made.

Lastly, players can always get in touch with the customer support service through the 24/7 live chat, where a polite and professional member of the support team is waiting to resolve any issue.

Final Thoughts: Best UK Casinos Not on Gamstop in 2021

Players won’t come across any problems from choosing a casino that is not on Gamstop, because all of them hold valid licenses. Regardless of which online casino you choose from the list, make sure it is the one that suits you the most.

While there are limits to curb an addiction on these platforms, it’s important to note that players could get out of sync and place wagers indiscriminately. Consequently, you might want to enforce some stringent tools like “Account Closure” to nullify a gambling addiction in its entirety.