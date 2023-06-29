Best Hookup Sites [Free & Paid] for Local Adult Dates in 2023

We get it — long-term relationships aren’t your cup of tea. That’s okay.

We all have our tastes and preferences, after all. And that, in fact, is where hookup sites come in.

Yet, considering these spaces are littered across the web, like sand on the shore, where do you turn for the best ones?

Relax, we’ve got you covered.

We’ve combed the internet for the best hookup sites and apps to satisfy your desires.

And there’s something for everyone.

Whether you’re after male partners, female partners, or LGBTQ+ partners, you’ll find it all in our detailed guide.

So, do yourself a favor and hit that scroll button.

Quick Overview

How We Ranked Our Top Hookup Sites

First things first — here’s a quick list of the metrics we used to rank our top picks.

Purpose of the site – Is the website primarily designed for dating, hookups, or both?

Number of members – How many people use the site? Are they active?

Data security – How secure is your data? Are the websites easy to hack?

Gender balance – What’s the split between male & female users?

Free version? – Is there a free version? Is it any good?

Mobile app? – Is there a mobile app, or is it just a desktop site?

Ease of use – How easy-to-use is the UI?

Customer support – Is there a decent customer support team standing by?

By considering all of these factors, we’ve tried our best to come up with a list of hookup sites and apps that we think is fair, accurate, and well-balanced.

Best Adult Dating Sites

1. Bumble – Best Online Dating for Women

Pricing: From $10.99 per week OR $149.99 lifetime membership

What we like ✔️ What we don’t like ❌ Women are in charge

Revisit accidental swipes

Free version

Interface is user-friendly Unreliable gender split

Not ideal for male users with good intentions

If you’re a woman, you get to make the first moves here. This is designed to help reduce the number of unsolicited NSFW photos and messages you might get from men if you’re a woman on basically any dating or hookup app.

Finally!

User profiles on this platform aren’t as comprehensive as some other sites, but we think you won’t mind it as you’re only after casual relationships. Still, feel free to report them robots and scam accounts should you run into those.

Bumble allows that.

Should you swipe left or right accidentally (it happens), don’t fret over it. This dating site lets you revisit all those “accidental swipes.” A plus, considering most of the competition won’t let you do it.

While this hookup app might not be ideal for guys with good intentions, it certainly attracts female users in droves, so it might be good for finding your perfect hookup partner! Just make it clear you’re looking for NSA fun – some people are here to date.

2. Adult Friend Finder : Overall Best Hookup Site

Pricing: From $39.95 per month

What we like ✔️ What we don’t like ❌ Free version

Detailed profiles

Active members

NSFW material encouraged

Competitive customer desk Unappealing gender ratio

Seeking the best sex dating site ever? Your search might end with AdultFriendFinder, a platform that ticks most of the right boxes as far as casual flings go.

Whether you’re young, middle-aged, or mature, this hookup site has got your back. Yes, members are spread across a wide age spectrum. And you can land yourself the perfect match free of charge.

Thanks to the detailed member profiles, you can scan through users quickly to get an idea of your potential sex partners before breaking the ice. When you finally do (throw in those opening lines), you’re unlikely to be ghosted.

Users here are active and willing!

Want to do your thing on the go? It’s not going to be a problem. AdultFriendFinder boasts a hookup/dating app, which is available for Android and iOS users. It’s always good to have options!

It’s often used as one of the best swinger sites by open-minded couples, too.

True, the gender ratio on this sex dating site might not be impressive, but AdultFriendFinder is one of the top hookup sites with a vast user base. So, chances are you’re unlikely to run low on potential sex partners.

3. Ashley Madison – Best for Discreet Hookups

Pricing: From $59 (for 100 credits) – FREE for women

What we like ✔️ What we don’t like ❌ Active users

Good gender split

Easy to use

Mobile app

Premium membership is free for women Profiles aren’t detailed

If you’re after secret affairs, Ashley Madison couldn’t offer you a better seat. The platform boasts tons of users who don’t mind hooking up discreetly. The decent features that help keep you anonymous, while doing your thing, is the icing on the cake.

Keep things as low-key as you like.

Like all of our top picks, Ashley Madison lets you join for free so you can test the waters before pulling out your wallet. And, according to user reviews, it’s not uncommon to bump into a couple of matches during this time.

So, feel free to hit that signup button or you can also check out chastitybelt.com.au and get the ball rolling. Don’t worry, the site is easy peasy to use, and you can access it on the go, whether you’re an Android or iOS user.

But what we like most is the members here couldn’t be more active. You know what this means: potential matches could break the ice when you’re least expecting it — a bonus if you’re not good at dropping those opening lines.

4. Seeking – Best Hookup Site For Luxury Dating

Pricing: From $3 per day for men – FREE for female users

What we like ✔️ What we don’t like ❌ Free premium membership for women

Solid security features

Good gender ratio (70% women to 30% men)

Video chat rooms Pricey for male users

Are you into sugar-dating? Seeking might have a seat for you.

One of the best adult search sites, this platform boasts countless users, all of whom are like-minded: looking to get it on with younger people or older, wealthy people.

And, yes, the gender balance is around 70% women to 30% men, which is basically unheard of on even the most popular hookup sites.

However, you’re limited to 4 younger users if you’re a wealthy user, which we think is no deal-breaker.

Still, you can video chat with potential matches hassle-free, which is handy when it comes to weeding out them bots. It also helps you assess potential casual partners before getting to meet them physically.

A plus.

Seeking won’t disappoint when it comes to security features, including two-factor authentication. They process payments via an encrypted system, too, protecting your personal information from any third parties.

If Seeking interests you, you might want to check out sugar dating sites.

5. Tinder – Best Online Dating for Youngsters

Pricing: From $6.92 per month

What we like ✔️ What we don’t like ❌ Free version

Geolocation feature

Large user base

Connect to other apps Unequal gender split

Lots of add-ons and “freemium content”

Paid version is a lot better

Whether you’re young or young at heart, this household name might help you land your next one-night stand in no time — thanks to the large user base here.

Don’t even worry about the somewhat uneven gender balance (more men than women), as the hunting ground is pretty large, increasing your chances of bumping into potential matches.

And, nope, you’re not gonna brush shoulders with people who’re not within your reach. Tinder matches you with dates near you, making for convenient physical meetups, should you cross that bridge.

It’s very convenient.

But what makes this hookup site stand out from the crowd is it lets you connect to other apps, including Spotify and Snapchat. Find matches AND show off your exquisite music taste, brilliant.

When it comes to premium services, Tinder has an age-based pricing model, where the older members shell out more $$$ than the younger users. We think this makes sense — most youngsters may not have an established source of income yet.

You can get started without spending a dime. So, don’t worry if you’re on a budget or don’t have your wallet loaded yet — just hop onto the site and, well, swipe on.

6. Reddit R4R – Best Adult Dating on Reddit

Pricing: 100% Free

What we like ✔️ What we don’t like ❌ No registration needed

100% free to use

Numerous hookup subreddits to explore

Anonymous posting No security features

Hard to find people in your local area

Smaller user base

Hookups on Reddit just got real thanks to Reddit Dirty R4R, a place that can help you land your next quickie absolutely free! No pulling out any wallets here.

Sounds like a good fit for you? Then don’t even think twice about exploring this spot.

And, nope, you don’t have to register to do what you do best, unlike with most of our top picks. Handy for when you want to do your thing fast and hop onto the next project, assuming your to-do list is packed.

While the hunting ground here might only be a fraction compared to our other entries, it could afford you that quickie you’re so craving for, especially if you’re good at dropping those opening lines.

People like to be engaged (and reengaged, even) before falling for something.

7. Plenty Of Fish – Best Adult Search Site with a Large User Base

Pricing: From $10.18 per month

What we like ✔️ What we don’t like ❌ A ton of users

Location-based matches

Chemistry predictor

Mobile app

Strict verification process Basic members can’t view extended profiles

Leans toward dating more than hookups

True to its name, this platform boasts a whole load of potential sex partners, worldwide. Tens of millions are based in the US — and it’s just a fraction of the fish in this sea.

Yup.

Don’t worry — you’re unlikely to brush soldiers with fakes and bots on here thanks to the platform’s anti-bot verification process. Another bonus is that Plenty Of Fish connects you with folks in your area, making for convenient nearby meetups.

As if that was enough, you’re likely to gauge if you’re going to get along with potential casual sex partners. Yes, this casual sex site has a nifty feature (Chemistry Predictor) for that.

What’s cooler? A reliable gender split, close to 50-50.

So, yes there’s someone for everyone — irrespective of the uncountable members here. The icing on the cake is you can drop any one of them a line for free, a plus if you’re not wanting to shed any $$$ before testing the waters.

8. ALT.com – Best Casual Hookups for Kinksters

Pricing: From $8.33 per month

What we like ✔️ What we don’t like ❌ Detailed profiles

Members with verified identities

Kinky & sex-positive

Free version Unreliable gender balance

Exploring your sexual adventures couldn’t be easier with ALT.com, a platform that’s got your back as far as erotic, fetish, and sexy bondage fun goes. Plus they let you grab a seat as a single, couple, or group.

After all, the more the merrier.

Feel free to take a look at the members’ profiles for an idea of their experience (or role) in BDSM. Profiles here are pretty detailed by the way, handy for when you want to “study” potential friends with benefits before dropping them a line.

While the user base leans more towards men than women, ALT.com is one of the best casual sex sites that will verify your identity before letting you in. So, rest assured you’re gonna be interacting with real folks here.

And if you need help with something, feel free to reach out to the site’s customer desk. They’re available 24/7 and are happy to help address any of your concerns — however meager they may seem to be.

9. Hinge – Best Adult Dating App with Conversation Starters

Pricing: From $4.99 per month

What we like ✔️ What we don’t like ❌ Conversation starters

Active membership

Mobile app

A lot of users Uncompetitive customer desk

More dating-focused

Not everyone is good at dropping them opening lines — and Hinge knows it only too well. They’ve got you covered with handy conversation starters so you can hop aboard the casual sex wagon and enjoy the ride.

They care.

But the app’s near equal gender balance is what’s more attractive. The ratio is a cool 55 to 45 (men to women), which is way closer to 50-50 than the vast majority of the competition, so it’s easier to find the right user for you.

Don’t worry if you’re ever on the go – this sex app is made for people like you. Yes, it’s an app, compatible with both Android and iOs devices. The cherry on the cake is its easy-to-use modern interface.

It’s perfect for tech-phobic users.

Among other things, Hinge is among the best online dating sites with an active membership. Know what this means: other users could easily make the first move, which is convenient if you don’t mind taking the back seat… and the platform’s large membership can’t go unnoticed.

10. Grindr – Best Adult Dating for Gay Hookups

Pricing: From $5.20 per month

What we like ✔️ What we don’t like ❌ 100% male

Free version

Active user base

Gay emojis Live chat sessions aren’t free

And now something for the gay men around: Grindr.

This hookup website boasts a 100% male/LGBTQ+ membership (look at that smile on your face already!), boosting your chances of finding a sex partner. And, almost like Blendr, Grindr boasts tons of free features.

They understand some of you might want to test the waters before pulling out your wallet.

But what we like more is the active members here. Consequently, you’re unlikely to be ghosted as the convos are ever flowing. Other users can easily make the first move, too, handy if doing it isn’t your cup of tea.

Only you’ll have to part with some $$$ for live chat sessions.

Matches on Grindr are location-based. So, no, you’re not going to bump into folks residing thousands of miles away. This is convenient for physical meetups for when you want to get into the action.

11. HER – Best Hookups for the LGBTQ+ Community

Pricing: From $7.50 per month

What we like ✔️ What we don’t like ❌ Free version

100% female

Active user base

Fast registration Messaging is restricted to matches/friends

Queer women and people, if you’ve had little to no success on other casual dating sites, you might “crush it” with HER, a site that has got comfy seats for people just like you. And the quick registration process is the cherry on the cake.

Membership is 100% female or LGBTQ+, all comprising lesbians, bisexual females, genderqueer people etc. Plus, these folks couldn’t be more active. They could break the ice when you’re least expecting it.

You don’t mind that, right?

But what makes HER tick is its free and unlimited messages — for all members. So, feel free to drop those lines without ever spending a dime, convenient if you don’t want to get your wallet loaded just yet.

You’re welcome to explore this site (registration takes less than a minute) for the vast majority of youngsters it boasts, most of whom are US-based.

Before you message other members, though, make sure you’re friends or matches with them. Otherwise, HER won’t let you do it, even though the thing is free and limitless like we’d already seen.

12. Zoosk – Best Adult Dating Site for International Hookups

Pricing: From $12.50 per month

What we like ✔️ What we don’t like ❌ Behavioral matchmaking

Good female to male ratio

Free version

Validated profiles Uncompetitive customer support

Looking to go international? It couldn’t be easier with Zoosk, a hookup site with loads of members from almost every country. And, yes, user profiles are verified. You’ll unlikely cross paths with fakes and bots. In fact, any suspicious accounts are deactivated immediately.

It’s one of the best adult dating sites for a reason.

But what’s cooler is the near-equal gender split. In other words, there’s someone for everyone here. And the high user engagement means you don’t have to be the one making the first move (even if you fancy doing it), but other members can easily do the same.

This boosts the chances of landing yourself a hookup partner.

Should you feel like doing your thing on the go, Zoosk has got your back with a dating app. The thing is available for both Android and iOS users, so Apple elitists aren’t excluded from this hookup app!

While Zoosk has a customer desk, we recommend that you contact them (if you wish to) well beforehand. It’s just that they tend to be unresponsive, which can be bothersome if you want your concerns addressed quickly.

Best Hookup Sites and Apps – Your Questions Answered

Are There Any 100% Free Hookup Sites?

Well, most online dating sites offer a free version as well as a paid one. This includes almost all of our top picks: AdultFriendFinder, Seeking, Ashley Madison, etc.

Out of these, some casual dating sites let you use most or all of the core features free of charge.

But if you really don’t want to spend a dime on any hookup spot, Reddit Dirty R4R might be a good place to start. Just bear in mind that it can be hard to find people in your local area due to the relatively small user base.

Should I Be Upfront About My Preferences in a Partner?

Sure thing — unless, of course, you don’t mind running into every “Tom, Dick, and Harry” out there.

Nonetheless, you don’t want to offend people or come across as rude, so be careful about how you phrase things and approach things. Don’t use offensive or inappropriate language.

Lastly, be upfront that you’re just looking for hookups if you’re using a site that is primarily or somewhat used for dating.

Do Looks Matter on a Hookup App or Site?

It’s kind of inevitable that they do.

Of course, potential sex partners will want “a glimpse” of your appearance before digging into such things as your personality, interests, etc.

Some casual dating sites (Blendr, for instance) have an appearance-based matching system, even. Hookups are mostly based on physical attractiveness, after all.

Make sure you include a few different photos so potential partners can get an idea of your appearance before agreeing to meet up.

Is Everyone on Hookup Apps Looking for a Short-Term Fling?

Not really.

Some are seeking long-term relationships — yes, on hookup sites. So, make sure your intentions are clear beforehand, just in case.

You don’t wanna shatter any hearts!

Conclusion – What Is the Best Dating Site for Hookups?

We’re convinced it’s Adult Friend Finder, especially if you’re looking for a spot that’s exclusive to hookups. The thing lets you test the waters, as well, at least before you pull out your wallet.

Other options you can’t afford to overlook are Seeking (sugar dating) and Ashley Madison (discreet connections). Both hookup sites have a reliable gender ratio and, like AdultFriendFinder, boast a free version.

So, hey, don’t deprive yourself of sex just because you’re unattached. You can have it all — flings, one-night stands, hookups, etc. — in a click of a button.

Good luck, folks!

