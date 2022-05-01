10XBNB Review – Everything You Need To Know

Wondering how to become an Airbnb host and make easy money? You are not alone.

Tens of thousands of Americans have jumped on the opportunity to make some crazy cash using this platform.

And 10XBNB’s aim is to make that possible for everyone.

The 10XBNB system is a starbounder program that helps people just like you profit from Airbnb hosting.

They’ve developed a revolutionary method called “bed flipping” that claims to help new aspiring entrepreneurs build 6-figures AirBnB businesses.

In this review we’ll explore what’s inside the 10XBNB program, and give you the low-down on whether it is something you should be subscribing to or not.

Read on!

What can you learn from the 10XBNB system?

The 10XBNB system is a blueprint for generating passive income on Airbnb by following a simple three-step system that anyone can set up and scale.

The goal of this system, called The Perfect Host System, is to help you generate 100% of your monthly income with Airbnb, so that you can stop working and start living your life.

This 10XBNB’s Perfect Host System is divided into three parts:

Part 1: Bed-flipping

This first part is where you learn how to use other people’s properties to make money with Airbnb.

Think about it this way:

People are always looking for good places to stay for the weekend, whether they’re in town for business or pleasure—and some folks are willing to pay top dollar to stay in a nice place.

If you can find a homeowner willing to rent out their place while they’re gone, you could make some serious cash as a property manager and “host.”

Now, bed flipping isn’t definitely not an entirely new concept—people have been doing this sort of thing for years. But the guys behind 10XBNB have put together a great process that’s proven to work.

Part 2: Retail arbitrage

Next, you’ll learn all you need to know about retail arbitrage on AirBnB.

Retail arbitrage is an easy bet: you rent an apartment or house from one landlord and rent it to another tenant for more than you’re paying.

At its core, it’s a form of real estate investing with no risk—you don’t have to put any money down and you don’t have to pay off the mortgage.

10XBNB will teach you primarly how to increase your profit with this type of business in x3 or x6. You’ll also learn how to find and screen properties and tenants, how to use a lease and how to handle tenant issues like late payments and noise complaints, among other things.

Part 3: Ownership

This is the step you should take if you’ve already made some good money with the previous ones, or have enough capital (at least $50,000).

Here, you’ll get access to their exclusive blueprint on how to buy properties at discount prices. This includes:

A simple step-by-step system for finding properties on AirBnB that have potential for huge returns – even if you don’t live in the area.

A thorough explanation of how to use AirBnb to find great deals on rental properties.

How does 10XBNB work?

Now, you might be wondering how the 10XBNB program works.

The first step is to figure out which package is right for you.

Would you rather be hands-off and have their experts do everything for you? Or would you rather be more involved in the process?

When it comes down to it, there are three main options:

Basic Package : Also known as the “do-it-yourself” package. This is perfect for those who already have some experience with the business model and know their way around all the things that go into this process. VIP Package : This is the “done-with-you”option. With this one, you get most of the benefits of the DIY package, but you also get an extra big boost from having a team of professionals helping you along every step of the way Diamond Package : It comes with all the perks of each other package, but it’s really a complete done-for-you solution that lets you reap all the benefits of flipping homes without having to lift a finger.

After you’ve selected a package, it’s just a matter of signing up, paying the fee, and waiting until your assigned 10XBNB coach contacts you.

Positive & negative aspects of the 10XBNB program

Positives

1)There is no experience required to join. You don’t even need to have a certain credit score, and there are no specific requirements you need to fulfill to be eligible to join.

2)You don’t need any previous experience with AirBnB or real estate investing either. You can learn everything you need to know through their training videos and in-person seminars (which are included in your membership).

3)The training 10XBNB provides is both comprehensive and useful. The training covers everything from how to find deals, how to negotiate with homeowners and sellers, how to get past lenders who may not want to finance your deals, and much more.

4)The program is also incredibly flexible and customizable.

5)The company is praised for their awesome customer service and student support.

Negatives

1)You’ll need to have some savings upfront if you want to start in the right direction with your Airbnb business.

2)The Airbnb industry is really competitive.

What’s the price of the 10XBNB packages?

So, as we’ve seen above, the 10XBNB product comes in three different packages: Diamond, VIP and Basic.

Each package has its own pricing structure and features, so let’s take a look at their price:

Diamond Package: $30,000

VIP Package: $15,000

Basic Package: $7,000

Note: They’re not going to charge any recurring fees when you join their program—you simply pay once and then have access to all of their tools forever!

Is Airbnb a profitable way of making money?

Airbnb is taking over the tourism industry. It’s already a $30 billion dollar industry, and it’s growing by 20% per year. And Airbnb is going to make it even bigger.

Why?

Because of decentralization. The more people that get involved with Airbnb, the more properties are going to become available for rent, so there’s a lot of money to be made if you invest early in the company.

That also means there’s gonna be more competition, and that’s exactly why you need a revolutionary method if you want to stand out from the crowd and get your piece of the cake -one like 10XBNB’s Perfect Host System.

10XBNB Review – The Bottom Line

10XBNB definitely delivers what they promise.

The system is created by two guys who’ve made millions renting on AirBnB for 5 years now, and certainly know the ins and outs of the business.