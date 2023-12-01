1000 Solutions for the Planet: ChangeNow Invites 35,000 Professionals and Citizens to Achieve Environmental snd Social Transition Goals

Paris, France – Tuesday, November 7th 2023 – ChangeNOW, a key player and facilitator of the environmental and social transition, is organizing the seventh edition of the world’s largest event dedicated to solutions for the planet. The ChangeNOW summit will take place from March 25 to 27, 2024, at the Grand Palais Éphémère in Paris, bringing together 35,000 entrepreneurs, investors, businesses, policymakers, non-governmental organizations (NGOs), thought leaders, media, talents, artists, and citizens from around the world.
At the halfway point of the United Nations’ 2015-2030 sustainable development goals, and following COP28, the context of 2024 is particularly crucial. In this context, ChangeNOW positions itself as a space for concrete action and innovation, uniting all stakeholders to accelerate the environmental and social transition by offering practical solutions and facilitating international collaboration.
The key objectives of ChangeNOW 2024 are as follows:
- Select and help accelerate 1,000 solutions with high potential for positive environmental and social impact.
- Bring together 1,200 investors and facilitate the raising of 1.5 billion euros in funds to finance these solutions and the transition.
- Promote international collaboration by gathering representatives from 120 countries.
- Mobilize 10,000 French and international businesses as well as engage and equip 2,000 business leaders for their transition.
- Inspire the 35,000 participants so that each one becomes a driver of change, regardless of their level of commitment.
To achieve these ambitious goals, ChangeNOW will introduce new initiatives in 2024, including:
- An exhibition of solutions related to today’s and tomorrow’s challenges: The exhibition space will consist of 14 areas covering major issues related to environmental and social transition, such as energy, agriculture, biodiversity, circular economy, sustainable cities, inclusion, among others.
Two new areas will be introduced this year:
The first is dedicated to “first responders” where institutions, startups, businesses, or NGOs are innovating to provide first aid, emergency relief, and solutions to populations (access to water, education, energy, etc.) in conflict zones and/or climate risk areas.
The second will offer a new vision of sport, focusing on sustainability and inclusivity, just a few months before the Olympic Games.
- A platform for debate ahead of the European elections: ChangeNOW invites party leaders and project leaders to debate and collaborate in favor of the environmental transition.
- ChangeNOW will host the COP15 Desertification Presidency event: High-potential solutions, funding, and international diplomatic support will be brought together to combat desertification.
- A public evening event: The event will open its doors to the general public with an evening event on Wednesday, March 27, from 4 to 9 PM, allowing everyone to get involved in the transition.
These 2024 innovations will be complemented by the fundamental elements of the event, which have effectively contributed to accelerating the environmental and social transition since 2017. Key elements include:
- The gathering of global leaders of change.
- The Finance for Change program, aimed at investors with the goal of directing more capital toward the impact ecosystem.
- A delegation of 30 French and international mayors will gather at ChangeNOW to identify sustainable solutions for cities, accompanied this year by The Club of Rome, represented by its co-president, Sandrine Dixson-Declève.
- The Women for Change program, with the announcement of the winners of the ‘Women Shaping Our Future’ campaign, which rewards and highlights 25 women who will have a significant positive impact on the world in the next decade.
“ChangeNOW is the convergence point for all forces of change: entrepreneurs, investors, transition leaders, policymakers, and citizens. It’s a window for concrete action to accelerate environmental transition, highlighting over 1,000 solutions with significant potential impact that we commit to support and accelerate. When these solutions are combined, they offer a glimpse of a more responsible world. Companies, in particular, have a leading role to play in this transformation. These three days provide them with the tools and solutions to achieve their transition goals.”
About ChangeNOW
ChangeNOW’s mission is to accelerate the ecological and social transition through the implementation of concrete actions that address major environmental and social urgencies.
Every year, ChangeNOW organizes the largest event for solutions for the planet. The summit brings together entrepreneurs, investors, change leaders, policymakers, and the general public from around the world in an inspiring and action-oriented format.
As a key facilitator of the ecological and social transition, ChangeNOW federates a global ecosystem of change actors.
Additionally, ChangeNOW carries out influential actions aimed at promoting systemic changes in various areas, such as impact-driven recruitment, supporting major educational institutions on ecological and social transition issues, empowering women engaged in the transition, and activating sports as a catalyst for change.
- Website: https://www.changenow.world/join_changenow_2024/
- Newsroom: www.changenow.world/newsroom
- Media Kit: www.changenow.world/media-kit
Reminder of Practical Information:
- From Monday, March 25 to Wednesday, March 27, 2024, at the Grand Palais Éphémère in Paris.
- Public registration:https://www.changenow.world/ticketing-2024/
- Media Accreditations : https://website-90433.eventmaker.io/en/registration/6469e230dc039f0874382ace?no_cookie=true&utm_source=websiteCN
For more information, please get in touch with:
- Anne-Charlotte Chéron
- Phone : +33 6 69 11 11 75
- Email : anne-charlotte@changenow.world / media@changenow.world