Everybody hates disappointment. You don’t want to be disappointed, and you don’t want to disappoint others. Have you ever been invited to a party by a friend that you don’t want to attend and don’t know how to decline to avoid disappointment?

Recently, I got an invite to a friend’s birthday party, but because of my busy schedule, I didn’t want to attend. I thought of a polite way to decline the invitation so as not to disappoint anyone. So I informed them of several business meetings I must attend outside my state of residence, and with that, I got an exemption. However, these were meetings I could easily reschedule or follow up online.

Again, you may wonder how to say “no” and not feel guilty about it. To answer that, firstly, you need to know why turning down a request makes you feel terrible. The word “no” sounds blunt, and you do not want to appear blunt or harsh. Most people misinterpret the intent, and you may begin to feel guilty and want to comply.

However, disappointments are inevitable, and unforeseen circumstances can spring up and cancel an appointment with a friend, boss, or colleague. If you’re fond of disappointing people or hate disappointments, but find it hard to say no to requests, then you need to read this article. In this article, we will show you Funchatt’s 10 ways to say “no” for people who hate disappointing others.

10 Ways To Say No:

1. Just Say No

Don’t hem and haw, hesitate or contemplate, rather than take action, because you’d allow the other party to ask further. Give a direct response and never be compelled to give a reply. You can also give a short explanation of your stance if the need arises.

2. Stand Firmly

Be firm when you say no, even when your response isn’t accepted. Note that your response is not respected when anyone rejects it when you say no. However, that shouldn’t change your decision, and don’t feel coerced.

3. Set A Boundary

Do you have a limit to what you can do or not? Your friends should know your limits regarding your relationship with them. Know your role, and don’t exceed that. Over time, your decision to say no where necessary will not be perceived as arrogance, and your relationships will not suffer.

4. Be Confident And Polite In Your Reply

A couple of months ago, I got a message from a distant friend asking me to lend him some money. I had up to that amount of money in my savings at that time, but it was for an unavoidable medical trip. So, I told him I would love to help, but presently my hands are tied, and I would send some money whenever I could.

The answer above is polite and gives you the power to decide when you can or cannot meet demand. Another way to decline a request is by saying, “I’m sorry, I can’t help it right now, but I will inform you once I’m disposed of .” That is also a polite approach to saying no to avoid disappointing others.

5. Put Yourself First

Be selfish sometimes if you need to. Put yourself and your needs first, and don’t feel bad about it. If you frequently prioritize other people’s demands more than your own, you may not achieve much, and with time, you’ll become resentful.

Warren Buffet said, “The difference between successful people and very successful people is that very successful people say “no” to almost everything.”

6. Make Your Decisions Known On Time

The earlier you decide to say no, the easier they’ll accept it. But if you’re indecisive, it’ll be hard for your decision to be respected by people. Be very clear and prompt.

7. Show Gratitude For Getting Invited

Saying an outright no to a request can sound harsh or arrogant. However, it is necessary to start your reply with gratitude before declining. That way, your reply will be taken in good faith. For example, you can say, “Thank you so much for considering me for that position, but I’m afraid I can’t take it right now.” That sounds better and more gratifying.

8. Seek For Advice

It is not every request that requires an immediate answer. You can seek advice from friends and family on better ways to say no to a particular request. In the case of a request, seek professional advice, preferably from mental health experts, on how best to say no to those requests.

9. Know How To Decline Influencing Tactics

If you aren’t firm, other people can manipulate you into accepting a request you’d have rejected. For example, if you’re a member of a committee of friends’ forum and there’s a unanimous decision to donate items in cash or kind but with a benchmark.

Saying “no” in this situation may sound embarrassing. But then, you can say, “I’m sorry, I don’t have the budget for that right now. Can we review the benchmark so I can fit in?” You’d earn some respect for saying the above statement instead of an outright “no, I can’t.”

10. Don’t Accept A Task You Can’t Finish

If you’re an employee in an organization, your boss may give you many tasks to complete in a limited time. First, you can request an extension of time to deliver quality results. Secondly, you can politely tell your boss to reduce the task due to the shortness of time to avoid disappointment.

Wrapping Up…

Hopefully, by now you’ve seen Funchatt’s different ways to say no without disappointing others. To learn more about ways to say “no” even more boldly and firmly, join the Funchatt platform to learn from like-minded people. Join now!