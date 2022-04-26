10 Best ELD For Truck Owners In 2022

For the past couple of years, ELD has been a hot topic in the fleet industry. Since its introduction, it has positively influenced operations and increased the safety of truck drivers. When the FMCSA and DoT came together to implement this rule, they had one thing in mind – to ensure a better work environment for the drivers, leading to optimal road traffic safety.

ELD or Electronic Logging Device replaced the manual logs and AOBRDs to automate the recording of HoS data. With authentic and accurate data on work hours, mileage, rest durations, and fuel usage, truck drivers have the information they need to boost the productivity of their business.

FMCSA stipulated the features of an ideal ELD and mandated that manufacturers self-certify their devices based on them. To ensure adherence, FMCSA considers it a violation if a truck has an ELD that has not been approved, and levies heavy fines and penalties. Before we dive deeper into what an ideal ELD for truck owners should look like and some of the best options in the market, let us first take a look at:

what ELD is,

who is eligible,

what are the most common and severe violations,

and how you can avoid them.

What is an ELD?

An ELD is an electronic logging device that gets directly plugged into a truck diagnostic port and records the driver’s working hours. The primary purpose of the ELD device is to help drivers stay in compliance with the HoS rule.

Before the ELD mandate, every carrier documented their working hours manually. But it was not a reliable method. Many times, FMCSA noticed forged entries by fleet managers and drivers.

Undocumented work hours meant that drivers were overworked. They got tired and sleepy on their way, making it dangerous for them and the others on the road. With the rise in road accidents, the FMCSA and DoT decided to mandate the use of automatic data recording through ELD.

Like any big change, the mandate was rolled out in several phases.

Here is a brief overview of the whole process of implementation of the ELD rule by FMCSA:

In December 2015, the final ELD mandate draft was published. It includes the guidelines for manufacturers on what features they have to add to protect the drivers from harassment. In February 2016, the ELD mandate officially went into effect. The FMCSA decided to divide the whole process into three phases:

Phase One: Awareness and Transition phase (February 2016- December 2017). During this time, FMCSA promoted activities and programs to make people aware of ELD and its benefits.

Phase Two: In-compliance Phase (December 2017-December 2019). The carriers could either use AOBRDs or ELDs to record working hours.

Phase Three: Full Compliance Phase (After December 2019). The ELDs were made compulsory for all the carriers falling under HoS compliance jurisdiction.

Major HoS Rules

The HoS regulations set limitations on the working hours in a day.

Here are some major HoS rules for you:

14-Hour Time Window

Drivers can drive for a maximum of 11 hours and should take a 30-minutes break after 8 hours.

11-Hour Time Window

After ten hours of off-duty, a driver can drive up to 11 hours at maximum.

60/70-Hour Time Window

A driver can drive up to 60 hours in seven days and 70 hours in eight days.

34-Hour Restart

Drivers can reset the 60/70 hours by accepting a 34-hour exemption status.

10-Hours Of Off-Duty

The driver must spend 10 hours off-duty or in the sleeping berth after 14 hours of work.

Rest Breaks

The drivers have to take a 30–minute break after 8 hours of continuous driving.

Eligibility- Do the HoS Regulations Apply For You?

After reading the above regulations, you must be wondering if you need to keep RODS or not?

Let us find who does the HoS regulations apply:

Your CMVs operate on an interstate level.

The vehicle weighs over 10,001 pounds

Transport hazardous materials or with placarded hazmat loads

Vehicles carrying more than 8 or 15 passengers

Top 6 ELD Violation To Avoid

Not using FMCSA-compliant ELD

One of the most common types of ELD violations is not using FMCSA-compliant ELD. Truck drivers who use cheap and ELD not registered with the FMCSA violate section 395.22A. In this case, they will have to pay hefty fines. They will also face an increment in their CSA scores.

ELD is not working

If you are unaware of the working condition of the ELD and keep on using it, you may attract a fine for yourself. If the roadside inspection officer detects a malfunction in the ELD, the driver will have to pay a fine.

Display not working

If the display screen of the ELD does not appear clearly to the instruction officer, you are violating section 395.20B of the ELD rule.

Unable to log in or out

Truck drivers should be able to log in their work status before hitting the road and log out after completing their journey. Failure to do so can lead to charges under section 395.8A.

Cannot transfer data

The truck driver should be able to transfer data from the device to the enforcement official during the roadside inspection. Charges under section 395.8A are brought on for this violation.

Unassigned driving time

If the driver feels to assume or decline unassigned driving time on their ELD, they will be violating section 395.32B. All carriers must follow the ELD rule and its provisions to avoid negatively affecting the CSA scores and pay hefty fines.

A good CSA score indicates a reputable and trustworthy business. If you are found continuously violating ELD rules, the FMCSA can order you to close your business. And hence, you have to avoid these ELD violations at any cost.

And you can do so by choosing an FMCSA registered ELD by a reputable company. Don’t know which one to choose? Let’s find out in the next section.

List of 10 Best ELD For Truck Owners In 2022

Matrack ELD

In a glance

Free Device

No contract

Lowest monthly subscription fee from $14.95

No additional cost of co-driver

Easy installation

Matrack is one of the most affordable and easy-to-use devices in the market. The company offers you a free ELD device at the lowest monthly subscription fees. The other highlights of this solution are that you do not need to get into any contract or pay any hidden charges.

With the help of Matrack ELD, you can avoid violations with real-time alerts and make sure that no drivers in your business violate HoS rules. Also, you do not have to pay any additional costs for the co-drivers. You can use the same logging device to track the working hours of both drivers separately.

The Matrack ELD device gives you more than simple ELD compliance. It has you to automate documentation and streamline various operations. You can enjoy automatic HoS, DoT inspection mode, fleet tracking, compliance monitoring, IFTA reporting, electronic DVIR, etc.

You can install the ELD in your truck by following three easy steps and saving your time and money from the complicated installation process. The ELD solution also provides other features such as voice status change, driver display, violation details, low fuel notification, etc.

GPSTrackit ELD

In a glance

Easy to use interface

Extensive real-time reporting

Minimize violations

Generate and transmit the report with ease

Save time and reduce errors

GPSTrackit ELD is a comprehensive and easy-to-use ELD solution. It is a simple plug-in-play hardware and can help you stay in compliance with the ELD rule.

The company offers hardware packages as well as BYOD options. The monthly subscription fees start from $24.95. Additionally, you won’t have to enter into any contract.

Apart from ELD compliance, you also get to enjoy several features such as-

Automated HoS

Easy generate and transmit a report

Easy to use interface

Mobile friendly

Extensive real-time reporting

Hence, we can say that GPS Trackit ELD helps you avoid ELD violations, eliminates paperwork, reduces audit risk, and automates documentation for the business.

Gorilla Safety Eld

In a glance

Fully FMCSA registered

Reduce the amount of paperwork

Save time

Affordable solution

Easy installation

Gorilla Safety ELD offers you a simple and powerful ELD solution. It is 100% compliant with the FMCSA regulation. It helps you reduce paperwork in your organization and save time for revenue generation activities.

You can own hardware at $7, with the subscription fees of $12 per month. Installing the device is a breeze. It only takes 1 minute for anyone to plug it. It is also easy to use, so the drivers won’t struggle to learn the new system.

Along with the ELD compliance, you also get fleet management features, like document management, eDVIR, mechanic inspection, real-time alerts, accident investigation, etc.

EROAD Ehubo ELD

In a glance

Single in-vehicle device

FMCSA registered, the third party verified

All-in-one solution

Secure, reliable, and accurate

Easy to use

Free device with the monthly subscription fees

EROAD Ehubo ELD is a simple, intuitive, and driver-friendly solution. It offers superior connectivity, data accuracy, exceptional customer service, and compliance.

The EROAD Ehubo offers you complete fleet management services. It helps you to manage remote assets, drivers, and activities. The company offers you a free device with a monthly subscription fee starting from $35 to $60. With this, you get various features such as GPS tracking, geofencing, DoT mode, IFTA fuel tax management, driver safety, and many more.

Rand McNally ELD 50

In a glance

Simple installation

BYOD

Compact hardware

Complete DVIRs

Check engine diagnostics

Access log history

Rand McNally ELD 50 is a compact device that is easy to install and helps drivers view and certify logs. It is fully FMCSA registered and is plug-in-play hardware. It provides you with a single dashboard to view drivers working status, check their remaining driving time, and avoid violations.

You can plug it into the OBD port of your vehicle, and it will start transmitting engine data to the DriversConnect mobile application. It allows you to view ten different diagnostic gauges, including:

Average fuel economy

Boost pressure

Gallons per hour

Battery voltage

Coolant temperature

Oil pressure

You can own a Rand McNally ELD by paying an initial $150. And then choose a monthly subscription fee according to your needs. The basic monthly plan starts from $20.

KeepTruckin ELD

In a glance

Automated compliance management

Full visibility

Minimize violations

Boost productivity

Reduce risk

Cut costs

Another cost-effective and user-friendly ELD on our list is the KeepTruckin ELD solution. It helps you to avoid HoS violations by 50% and boost productivity. You can save time spent on compliance tasks and reduce insurance costs.

The hardware comes with a mobile application known as the motive driver app. It helps the drivers complete logs and inspection reports faster, avoid violations, roadside inspections, etc.

It is a cost-effective solution for a smaller fleet or truck operator. It allows you to comply with the prevailing rules with its simple and user-friendly solution.

The cost price of the ELD is $150, along with monthly subscription fees starting from $25 and ranging as high as $50. You enjoy several features such as IFTA fuel tax report, geofencing, GPS tracking, driver scorecards, fuel optimization, etc.

Verizon Connect ELD

In a glance

Simplified ELD compliance

24/7 driver app support

Easy installation and timely updates

99.99% system uptime, global access, and high data integrity

Easy access to relevant ELD data

Additional fleet tracking functionality

Verizon is an all-in-one ELD solution that helps you manage the fleet well with compliance. It comes with an integrated mobile application that makes it easy for drivers to enter their duty status.

Verizon Connect ELD solution also comes with loaded features to help you with fleet management. Some of them are-

GPS tracking

Document scanning

Safety alerts

Vehicle health

IFTA fuel tax report

Tire pressure monitoring

And many more.

The price of the solution is not public, so if you want to check it, you need to visit the website and contact them.

Azuga ELD

In a glance

FMCSA registered

Avoid violations, fines, and tickets

Various plans to choose

Exceptional customer service

Free device at monthly subscription fees of $28.

Fleet management features

Azuga ELD is an ELD solution for different fleet sizes ranging from enterprise-sized businesses to truck owner-operators. You can rely on this one to comply with the ELD rule.

It provides you with in-depth data and real-time alerts to help you reduce violations and prevent unnecessary fines.

Azuga comes with a mobile application that allows drivers to update their work status. The app is available for IOS and Android users. It also helps you analyze the driver’s driving behavior and omit any reckless driving behavior in your fleet.

It also provides additional features such as GPS tracking, fuel consumption, real-time alerts, geofencing, etc. You can own hardware free of cost by paying monthly subscription fees of $28.

Garmin E-log

In a glance

One time investment

No monthly subscription fees

Simple installation

Free Garmin E-log app

If you are looking for a one-time investment device with no additional charges, you can go with a Garmin E-log device. You have to invest $249.99 to own the hardware. Apart from this, there are no monthly or annual subscription fees.

Garmin E-log device is FMCSA compliant – you won’t worry about ELD violations. It has a simple setup process, so you won’t have to pay for professional assistance. It has a mobile application known as the Garmin E-log app. You can download it on any Android or iOS device to view the duty status and other relevant data.

Samsara ELD

In a glance

Maintain compliance everywhere

In-built Wi-Fi hotspot

Improved HoS visibility

Simplified HoS management

Stay compliant with easy-to-manage rulesets

Another reliable and fully FMCSA registered ELD in our list is Samsara ELD. It provides you real-time visibility of drivers’ logs so you can plan their route accordingly and avoid HoS violations.

It has an integrated and easy-to-use dashboard, so you can review the driver’s log and suggest log edits to ensure that you are up to date. You can also easily track unassigned driving time and assign hours to the correct driver with a simple click.

The hardware has a built-in Wi-Fi hotspot, so it does not need any additional cellular data plans to help your fleet to stay compliant. Additionally, it also works effortlessly in areas without cellular reception.

You can own a Samsara ELD with an initial payment of $99 followed by a monthly subscription fee of $30.

In Conclusion

Now we have already discussed the importance of ELD for the safety of your drivers, vehicles, and the reputation of your business. We have also mentioned some of the best ELD for truck owners. However, the solution you choose must be the one your business needs and fulfills your requirements. Let us know what features you look for while looking for an ELD for your truck.