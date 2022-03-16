10 Best AI Chatbot Platforms To Take Your Business To The Next Level

For businesses in today’s digital world, one of the most effective ways to reach out to customers has to be through social media channels like Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

But managing these channels can be time-consuming, especially with the growing number of social media users worldwide. This is where artificial intelligence (AI) chatbots come in!

These cleverly designed AI chatbot platforms can provide businesses with what’s known as conversational commerce. Companies use such platforms to create automated conversations with their customers on any social media channel or even within their websites and apps.

Is this all AI chatbot platforms can offer for your company?

No, there’s more!

AI Chatbots Platform Can Assist Companies In The Following Ways

Increase customer engagement and interaction

Drive online sales and revenue

Boost customer loyalty

Improve brand awareness

Collect feedback from customers

Get real-time insights on customer behaviour

Automate marketing tasks

Assist with customer support

Did you know? The worldwide chatbot market will expand from $2.6 billion in 2019 to $9.4 billion by 2024.

By 2022, chatbots will have saved the world over $8 billion. (Juniper Research)

Chatbots will be used by 80 per cent of businesses. (Biz Insider)

C-level executives initiate 41% of online chat conversations with businesses. (Drift)

Chatbots are used by 24 per cent of enterprises, 15 per cent of mid-sized businesses, and 16 per cent of small businesses. (Spiceworks)

Chatbot services in India , the UK, Germany, and Brazil are high.– (Chatbots Life)

Check more via infographics

Expert says–

Chatbots are not just software in the modern era. They understand us and can be microconfigured. They remember our likes and dislikes and never disappoint us by forgetting what we taught them already, and this is why everyone loves chatbots.

So, if you’re looking for a platform that can help take your business to the next level, then you should consider using an AI chatbot platform.

Here Are 10 of The Best AI-Powered Chatbots Platforms Available Today

1) REVE Chat

REVE is a powerful chatbot creation platform that makes creating, training, and deploying chatbots easy. With its unique developer environment, you can make complex bots quickly and easily.

It has a customer support team available 24/7 to provide support or quick tutorials on setting up your bot within seconds. REVE works with Facebook, WhatsApp, Viber, Telegram, making it an easy choice for businesses wanting a more customized chat experience.

Additionally, you can add artificial intelligence capabilities such as natural language processing (NLP) through third-party integrations like Microsoft Azure.

Key Features:

Start building and engaging your website visitors with REVE Chat with no coding required.

Give your visitors the best of both worlds by allowing bots to manage FAQs and support agents to handle complex chats.

Chatbots allow you to automate your customer support 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and reduce the number of issues handled by live agents.

Fallback scenarios appear when the bot cannot identify the user’s input, providing multiple options using triggers or surveys for a seamless conversation if the bot cannot respond.

2) Giosg

Giosg is an AI-powered platform that helps you turn your everyday relationships into opportunities. Moreover, Giosg’s AI chatbot uses an advanced machine learning engine to match visitors’ chat messages that AI fetches from its Knowledge Base to create meaningful and valuable connections.

With Giosg’s bot technology, you can initiate interactions from Facebook Messenger, SMS, and email — helping to create an effective relationship with customers while keeping your inbox organized. What’s more? It has 1200+ customers.

Giosg’s real-time metrics show you how many discussions AI has effectively automated, as well as how well your virtual assistant has handled responses inside the conversations.

Key Features:

No coding is needed to launch chatbots on your website.

Automation rates are plainly shown and may be implemented quickly with little AI training.

3) EBI.AI

EBI.AI is one of the most popular Natural Language Processing (NLP) and Machine Learning in general Chatbots platforms available online. It allows you to create a full-featured business chatbot with ease and simplicity; all that’s needed is an idea. They have you covered with their extensive range of templates.

EBI.AI is best suited for businesses looking for enterprise solutions on NLP technology, which multiple users or employees will use over a large support team. Plus, they have a great FAQ page if you ever get stuck during setup.

Key Features:

Chat on several channels at any time and from any location.

Use live chat and add widgets to your chat window.

Connect your assistant to any API and other business platforms you use regularly.

4) Chatfuel

Chatfuel is one of the most popular AI chatbot platforms, and it’s easy to see why. It offers a simple, user-friendly interface that makes creating bots a breeze.

The platform also has many features, including creating bots for Facebook, Telegram, and WhatsApp. You can also use Chatfuel to create chatbots for your website or app.

Chatfuel integrates simple editing tools, multi-user accounts, and neuro-linguistic programming (NLP), as well as seamless third-party integration and analytics technology into its bot builder platform.

Key Features:

Chatfuel features a user-friendly editor that allows users to easily add, update, and build chatbots without programming or coding experience.

Thanks to analytics tools, users may quickly and efficiently collect and view vital information about chatbot performance and subscriptions.

Chatfuel integrates with various sites, like Facebook, Twitter, and Evernote, making it simple to connect their bot with popular apps.

5) ManyChat

ManyChat is another popular AI chatbot platform that’s perfect for small businesses. It offers a wide range of features, including creating bots for Facebook, Telegram, and SMS.

With over 1 billion active users, it’s a very engaging channel with an average of 80% open rates, notably higher CTRs, and personalization features that are impossible through email.

It also has a live chat integrated, which adds the human touch to conversations and notifies you when your attention is required, making it easy to have a personalized one-on-one conversation with customers.

Key Features:

Create and automate interactive conversations for Instagram Direct Messages and Facebook Messenger with ease.

ManyChat connects to thousands of tools you already use for your business, including Shopify, Google Sheets, MailChimp, Klaviyo, HubSpot, and Zapier.

6) Botsify

Botsify is an AI-powered platform that enables non-technical users to create AI chatbots without coding knowledge. Live chat, group messaging, video chat, call to action, prediction, speech recognition, social media integration, templates, screen sharing, reports and analytics, multi-language support are among the platform’s key features.

It simplifies and automates transitioning from a chatbot to a human agent. Botsify’s social media integrations make it simple to create virtual assistants for your Facebook page, messaging apps, and website.

Botsify allows you to create different types of chatbots to perform different tasks, which helps you complete multiple tasks quickly. Furthermore, it supports over 190 languages, enabling you to provide global support to all of your customers.

Key Features:

Custom Chatbot development

Personal Onboarding Session

On-Premises Solution / Cloud Dedicated Licence

7) Hubspot Chatbot Builder

HubSpot released a chatbot builder that makes it easy for anyone to build, customize, and publish their chatbots on Facebook Messenger. A few key features of HubSpot’s bot builder include: Custom integrations—Add app integrations such as Dropbox, Google Calendar, Google Contacts, Twitter, and even Trello into your chatbot conversations.

The chatbot builder makes it easy to connect these apps to your bot easily through one-click or simple drag-and-drop setups.

Key Features:

With no coding required, you can easily launch chatbots on your website.

HubSpot’s contacts database is seamlessly integrated with chatbot software.

By using the information about a contact you already have, your bots can deliver friendlier messages.

8) MobileMonkey

MobileMonkey allows you to create chatbots without coding or design experience. All of your chatbots are created using HTML5 and accessible by visiting your MobileMonkey website. These chatbots can be used for SMS, Facebook Messenger, Twitter, and Kik.

You can add buttons and cards through their visual builder tool so you can create different interactive experiences for users visiting your page or app. Integrations with Google Sheets make it easy for you to get data from surveys or other sources of information that customers could submit while they’re on your site or app.

Key Features:

Multi-User Management

Multi-Bot Dashboard

The Ultimate Chatbot Builder

Q&A Triggers

Custom Variables

Chatbot Templates

Clone & Share Bots

9) Aivo

Aivo is a bot engine that works on all popular messaging platforms. Besides, the platform makes it very easy for you to make your chatbots and everything from analytics dashboards to real-time chat features.

It allows customers to interact with your company through text, live chat, audio, or video calls. The Aivo engine gives you an easy-to-use interface, empowering users to create their bots without any coding knowledge required quickly.

Key Features:

Ability to create omnichannel experiences.

Comprehensive bot analytics.

Easy integrations with Salesforce, Zapier, Hubspot Zendesk, Liveperson, Genesys, etc.

10) Activechat.ai

Activechat.ai is a chatbot platform that allows you to build chatbots for Slack, Telegram, and other platforms. Activechat has been created with Artificial Intelligence technology that enables developers to create smarter and more capable chatbots without needing much experience in AI programming.

If you want a plug-and-play option that can serve as a fantastic base for your conversational application, Activechat might be right for you. Besides, it can save you a lot of time and money because it comes with conversational flows & Dialog management, so your bot doesn’t get stuck when users enter unknown words into it; all they have to do is press another button.

Key Features:

Custom analytic dashboards

Guided onboarding

On-premises deployment

Dedicated support team

Conclusion

One of the most talked-about tech trends today is artificial intelligence. While there are many ways to use artificial intelligence, chatbots are one of its most popular applications. We’ve listed the ten best chatbot platforms above.

Choose one and create your chatbot that can automate repetitive tasks and free up some time in your schedule for more important things. Besides, if you need expert help to develop or deploy chatbots services on your app or website, reach out to software development companies.

Especially, hire an hybrid app development company in India to create a hybrid chatbot for your business. They have the necessary skills and experience to help you with the hybrid chatbot development process.