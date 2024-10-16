Involvement in a minor accident or a fender-bender raises questions about the potential compensation for such a minor crash. Accompanying that thought, you should know that quite a range of factors influence your compensation, if you will get any at all. For instance, what is your insurance type? Your type of insurance can reduce the settlement you stand to get (limited or full tort).

Furthermore, in Pennsylvania, a personal injury case should be filed within the legal timeframe. Therefore, it is imperative to find legal support as soon as possible. Pennsylvanian law permits two years to file a personal injury claim for adults. Other special cases involving minors are permitted for an extended period.

If you fail to file your case within that stipulated period, you are saying “goodbye” to your case and the prospects of getting a settlement.

How Can One Prove Fault In a Personal Injury Case In Pennsylvania?

If you want to win your personal injury case in Pennsylvania, you have to prove the following, according to the state’s law:

There is a correlation between your injury and the third party’s responsibility

The at-fault party is responsible for keeping you safe but failed to uphold that duty

Your injury caused you to suffer financial loss or damages

How Much Settlement Can You Get From a Minor Accident In Pennsylvania?

Accidents are not all the same. They all have varying causes and impacts, even though they might be minor accidents. That is why there is no specific average amount for settlement for minor accidents. However, here are some factors that could influence the amount you could get for your claim:

The severity of your injuries

Whether you file your claim on time or not

Your type of insurance policy

The impact the accident and injury has on your life

You can maximize your recovery by taking swift action to protect your legal rights. You can ensure you have preserved critical evidence, such as witness statements and pictures, by adhering to your doctor’s instructions. In addition, if you have a personal injury lawyer by your side, insurance companies might take you and your claim seriously. Your lawyer can assist in advocating for your rights and in settlement talks.

What Are the Car Accident Negligence Laws in Pennsylvania?

Car accident negligence policies in Pennsylvania are rooted in the legal concept of comparative negligence. Comparative negligence determines fault based on each party’s level of fault. Below are some vital points to note:

Burden of proof

According to the concept of negligence claims, the burden of proof rests with the injured party to show that the guilty party breached their responsibility to care, causing the accident and injuries.

Comparative Negligence

If, as the victim of an accident, you do not own up to 50 percent of the fault causing the accident, then you might be entitled to a settlement by the other party. If your fault level is beyond 50 percent, you will receive no compensation for damages.

Conclusion

Sometimes, settlements are reached in personal injury cases before they go to trial. “The purpose of negotiations is to reach a mutually agreeable and satisfactory financial recovery agreement,” says Attorney Joseph Marrone of Marrone Law Firm, LLC. It is critical that you get a Pennsylvania personal injury lawyer to receive the compensation you are entitled to.