Why Should You Consider a Luxury Sober Living Home?

Many people inadvertently compare sober living homes to halfway houses. By nature, halfway houses generally only have basic amenities. Some halfway houses may also have high staff-to-resident ratios, making for a less-than-favorable experience for residents. While halfway homes are still effective in some cases, luxury sober living homes provide an optimal experience for recovering drug and alcohol addicts. The local government typically funds halfway houses, while private organizations fund sober living homes. As you know, government funding can often fall short, leaving halfway homes with inadequate funds to support their residents. As a result, many halfway houses have a lower success rate compared to sober living homes.

Luxury sober living homes, on the other hand, have ample funding, giving residents access to attractive amenities, such as resort-style swimming pools and private fitness sessions. In addition, residents staying in luxurious sober living homes generally have access to a greater variety of therapy options. Compared to the standard halfway house, a sober home with luxury amenities typically has a lower client-to-resident ratio.

What Is a Sober Living Home?

A sober living home is a residence for individuals recovering from substance abuse. While residing in a sober living home isn’t mandatory, it’s the preferable option for most recovering addicts, as it gives them a much-needed transitionary period. Before living in a sober living residence, individuals must undergo drug and alcohol detoxification and a rehab program (i.e., residential treatment, partial hospitalization, and intensive outpatient programs).

Sober living homes are gender-specific and are 100% free from all illicit substances that may cause you to relapse. Residents must adhere to strict rules that help maintain a safe environment for everyone at the house. Individuals who reside in a sober living home have access to many forms of therapy, enabling them to continue to acquire healthy coping mechanisms that promote long-term recovery. Best of all, residents can live independently while maintaining a safety net in case they feel like they’re on the verge of relapse.

What Makes a Sober Living Home Luxurious?

We have established that halfway houses are by no means luxurious. On the same token, sober living homes funded by private organizations aren’t always luxurious, either. If you’re looking for a luxury sober living experience, United Recovery Project is the solution. Our sober living homes have premium amenities you’ll enjoy from day one. For example, residents can enjoy a full-sized basketball and volleyball court, a sparkling swimming pool, yoga facilities, and private relaxation zones. Our house guests can also enjoy chiropractor sessions, acupuncture, and massage therapy. United Recovery Project’s sober living homes are the definition of “luxurious.”

